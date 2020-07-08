Sevana's New Video for "If You Only Knew" Is a Breath of Fresh Air
Reggae meets a dreamy, modern flair in a new song by multitalented singer Sevana.
Sevana has released a video for her song "If You Only Knew." It's a vivid and entrancing journey, a love song designed for hot summer days and nights.
The video is a collaboration with Puma, and Sevana wears the brand effortlessly, making it work for her. She's thoroughly glamorous in radiant pink eye shadow and bright colors that serve to accent the music and the song's message. "If you only knew," she sings, throwing in a flawless run here and there, "how far I'd go for you." It's about sacrificing everything for love, dedicating oneself to preserving a relationship and feeling overwhelmed by the depth and joy of true romance.
Sevana - If You Only Knew (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Through it all, Sevana's voice is a highlight of the entire project. Effortless, airy and buttery, it floats above dreamy melodies and a reggae backdrop, forming a blend that feels timeless and yet profoundly modern.
Altogether, the song and video seem to be about movement—many shots find Sevana traveling across bridges, over streets and through bodies of water, buoyed by similar momentums of music and love. It's also infectious enough to persuade the listener to get up and move (even if it's within the confines of our still-quarantined apartments). Pops of vibrant color—green-azure waters, bold red houses, wide blue skies—make the video a visually stimulating adventure, a love letter to places as well as a person.
The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked
If you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most.
Ask any Animal Crossing: New Horizons player which villager is their favorite and they'll probably tell you about a cute, cuddly animal who says sweet things and sends nice gifts (or possibly Roald, the chubby penguin who loves working out).
Roald is the best villager, no question.Nintendo
But if you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most. As it turns out, in a game filled to the brim with relaxation and joy, there's still a surprising amount of room for hatred, and all of it is directed at the absolute bottom-tier villagers who move into your perfect town with their ugly appearances and garbage personalities to turn your animal utopia into a rancid dump.
- "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Has All the QoL Improvements ... ›
- Did Nintendo Create COVID-19 to Make "Animal Crossing: New ... ›
- People Are Going on Dates in the "Animal Crossing: New Horizons ... ›
- Animal Crossing New Horizons Is a Blueprint for Functional ... ›
- Raymond the Smug Cat and the Dark Underbelly of Animal Crossing - Popdust ›
- AOC Is Playing Animal Crossing & Responded to a Trump Troll - Popdust ›
- Nintendo Switch Games to Play in Quarantine While You Wait for the Next Day in "Animal Crossing" - Popdust ›
- The 7 Fastest Ways to Earn Bells on "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" - Popdust ›
- Leif and Redd Bring High Culture to Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Popdust ›
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best Animal Crossing game ... ›
- Top 10 Best Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked ›
- Top 10 Best Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked ›
- List of Villagers Based on Popularity ›
- Create a Animal Crossing Villagers Tier List - TierMaker ›
- The 10 Cutest Villagers From Animal Crossing, Ranked | Game Rant ›
- Animal Crossing: The 15 Grumpiest Villagers, Ranked | TheGamer ›
- The 10 Weirdest Villagers From Animal Crossing, Ranked | TheGamer ›
- Animal Crossing: The Best Villagers Ever, Ranked | TheGamer ›
- Animal Crossing Villager Species TIER LIST! - YouTube ›
How "Final Fantasy VII: Remake" Redefines What a "Remake" Can Be
Final Fantasy VII: Remake is mindblowingly meta.
Between the constant revivals of classic franchises and the endless sequels to anything and everything we've ever loved, pop culture of the modern era reeks of soulless cash grabs perfumed in cheap nostalgia.
But amidst an endless sea of crap, Final Fantasy VII: Remake is a different beast entirely. Despite Final Fantasy VII's status as one of the most beloved video games to ever exist, FFVII: Remake isn't content with simply leeching off its title. Rather, this is a rare remake that aims to add metatextual value to the original and, at the same time, justify its own existence. In doing so, FFVII: Remake doesn't just redefine the original FFVII; it redefines what a remake can be.
- Every Event You Were Excited For Is Now Canceled Thanks to ... ›
- Nintendo Switch Games to Play in Quarantine While You Wait for the ... ›
- The New "Final Fantasy VII Remake" Key Art Says So Much In One ... ›
- New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer Makes It Hard To Decide ... ›
- The "Final Fantasy VII Remake" Demo Is Pure Joy - Popdust ›
- 4 Underrated Video Games That Deserve a Remake - Popdust ›
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ending Explained - IGN ›
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ending Explained: Whispers of a New ... ›
- Let's talk about the ending of the Final Fantasy VII Remake ›
- FF7 Remake's Ending Explained And What It Means For Part 2 ... ›
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake's confusing ending explained - CNET ›
- Let's Talk About Final Fantasy VII Remake's Mind-Boggling Ending ›
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ending explained: What it means and the ... ›