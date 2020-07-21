The 20 Most Insane Demons in "Shin Megami Tensei 3: Noctourne"
These demons are wild.
The Megami Tensei series has some of the best monster designs in all of video games.
In Western countries, the Megami Tensei JRPG series is largely unknown. This is primarily due to the fact that the original Megami Tensei games were exclusively for Nintendo consoles and ran afoul of Nintendo of America's '90s-era "no religion" policy. Thus, while its contemporary JRPGS, including the early Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy titles, became popular with early Nintendo gamers, the Megami Tensei franchise never received the same exposure (although on of its multiple spin-off series, Persona, became incredibly popular in its own right).
Then, in 2003, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Noctourne debuted on PlayStation 2, bringing the franchise to English-speaking audiences at long last. Essentially a very adult version of Pokemon (although the Megami Tensei franchise predated Pokemon by nearly a decade), Shin Megami Tensei 3 revolved around an unnamed protagonist traversing through a post-apocalyptic, demon-infested Tokyo. During battle, the protagonist had the option to fight demons; but, if he so chose, he could also engage with them in conversation and potentially convince them to join him. It was a strange, fantastic game.
Now, 13 years later, Shin Megami Tensei 3 is being remastered for Nintendo Switch, and Shin Megami Tensei 5 is set to be a Switch exclusive. In celebration, we're taking a look at the best monster designs in shin Megami Tensei 3.
Mara
Atlus
- New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer Makes It Hard To Decide ... ›
- The "Final Fantasy VII Remake" Demo Is Pure Joy - Popdust ›
- How "Final Fantasy VII: Remake" Redefines What a "Remake" Can ... ›
What Ever Happened to Sam Hyde?
After losing his show on Adult Swim and getting banned from every major platform, what is Sam Hyde doing now?
In 2015, comedian Sam Hyde's career was booming.
The sketch writer/performance artist had just sold a show to Adult Swim and his off-brand indie comedy, which had been incredibly influential in niche Internet communities like 4chan, was starting to gain wider appeal. Three years later, he's been almost entirely dethroned––his show canceled, his YouTube and Reddit communities removed, and his Twitter banned. His rise and fall offer a unique case study on the topic of censoring artists with disagreeable views. So what happened?
Sam Hyde is the most prominent member of the three-man sketch comedy troupe Million Dollar Extreme (MDE). The Rhode Island-based group gained recognition in niche Internet circles during the early 2010s. Their most popular videos, like "MDE WHYPZ : New Bedford Street Heat," involved publicly screwing with unassuming people. Their videos usually featured bizarre language and absurd graphics and were likely influenced by the stylings of their contemporary YouTuber, Cboyardee, along with other sketch groups like Tim and Eric. Unlike their influences, however, much of MDE's appeal revolved around their confrontational style, especially the way they interacted with their subjects who weren't in on the joke. It felt alternative, gritty, and most importantly, very funny.
- What Repercussions Do These Racist TikTok Teens "Deserve?" - Popdust ›
- Twitter as Social Capital: You Are Not a "Personal Brand" - Popdust ›
Wear Whatever You Want. Fashion is Dead.
We unpack the rise and fall of American haute couture.
As Carrie Bradshaw famously said, "Every year the women of New York leave the past behind and look forward to the future. This is known as FASHION WEEK."
While any real New Yorker knows that Sex and The City is a rose-colored depiction of the cockroach-filled-hellhole we happily call home, surely the show at least nailed its representation of fashion week. After all, it's a week devoted to all things shiny and inaccessible: beautiful people wearing beautiful clothes in elegant rooms with mysterious locations. Yeah, someone vomited on your Reeboks on the L train during your commute home to your 4th-floor walk up, but surely, despite all the things New York turned out not to be, it's still this one thing: the home of high fashion and unimaginable glamor.
- Christian Siriano talks Hershey's and Holiday Fashion - Popdust ›
- The Week In Celebrity Fashion—The Best, Worst And Most ... ›
- Trans-Model Responds to Victoria's Secret's Anti-Trans Comments ... ›
- Something's Rotten in the House of Drew: Justin Bieber's Starting a ... ›
- The Week in Celebrity Fashion: The Best, Worst & Most Ridiculously ... ›
- The Week in Celebrity Fashion: The Best, Worst & Most Ridiculously ... ›
- Mick Jagger To Resume Rolling Stones Tour Ten Weeks After 'Lover ... ›
- 20+ photos of Kate Middleton and Madonna's fashion sense - Popdust ›
- Beyonce To Launch Clothing Line With Topshop Tycoon - Popdust ›
- Today's street style and culture are reflective ›
- The Classist Hypocrisy of Rihanna's New Luxury Clothing Line - Popdust ›
- Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85; Prolific Designer Defined Luxury Fashion ... ›
- Style is dead: why brunch has replaced fashion | Fashion | The ... ›
- "It's the end of fashion as we know it" says Li Edelkoort ›
- Fashion is dead and there's no coming back ›
- Fashion brand co-founder Gilberto Benetton dies aged 77, just three ... ›
- Kate Spade, Whose Handbags Carried Women Into Adulthood, Is ... ›
- Karl Lagerfeld dead: Fashion icon and Chanel creative director dies ... ›