Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTgzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzQ3MjcxOX0.bRljpvobo8sREDjnW9F-HobtGj-1cp2rRG74HUE73Vo/img.jpg?width=980" id="1dba5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="882c2e9dbe2c0f5fd799ad1065e54c15" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Final Fantasy 13" /> Square Enix <p>Unlike all the mainline <em>Final Fantasy </em>titles before it, <em>Final Fantasy XIII </em>isn't universally lauded. In fact, it's quite possibly the most controversial <em>Final Fantasy </em>game ever, with the possible exception of <em>Final Fantasy XV </em>(which came later on PlayStation 4). Despite featuring one of the coolest protagonists in the franchise (Lightning) and battle mechanics that felt fresh and exciting (getting rid of random encounters was an inspired move), <em>Final Fantasy XIII </em>caught a lot of flack for its linearity in a genre where exploration was typically incentivized. Of course, some people preferred the streamlined nature of the game, too. Regardless, <em>Final Fantasy XIII </em>is a great JRPG that's well-worth your time, and if you do like it, there are two direct sequels to keep the adventure going.</p>

Dark Souls <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTgzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDMzNjU5M30.zZd97UYQlm3h1MG2HaHNwHcQzi8C8izZ7PfB8jQBwbI/img.jpg?width=980" id="d1ee7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="412e57102010e7a49d3f8222d87103d6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dark Souls" /> Bandai Namco <p>You probably wouldn't expect to see <em>Dark Souls </em>on a list of JRPGs, but if <em>Kingdom Hearts </em>qualifies, then <em>Dark Souls </em>does too. Undoubtedly the most influential action RPG of the PS3 era, <em>Dark Souls </em>stretched the genre to its limits by making battles really, really, really hard. The game leans heavily on its action elements, revolving around massive, sometimes impossible-seeming boss battles that require players to reach a far higher technical skill threshold than any other RPG before it. Still, like all good JRPGs, there's no challenge so great that it can't be overcome by grinding for hours and massively over-leveling. Or, you know, you can just git gud. </p>

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTgzNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTMyMDE0Mn0.BZn95t7wmoAP_wQXlfTWUcKWY27Wg9D4OK9AkQA2ZYs/img.jpg?width=980" id="ea384" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4fd2571015b30cee15fa85642ceab1b6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ni No Kuni" /> Bandai Namco <p>Featuring animation and visual designs by Studio Ghibli, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is easily the most standout classic-style JRPG of its era. The story and world-building is rich and, like most of Studio Ghibli's movies, accessible to people of all ages. The gameplay combines turn-based combat with <em>Pokemon</em>-esque familiars that fight alongside you. It's a great experience for old school JRPG fans, but also serves as a perfect entry point for newcomers to the genre. It recently got ported to the PS4 and Switch, too, so you can play it now on pretty much any modern system.</p>

Nier <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTgzMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjcwODAxN30.SeVbMd1jPYdN1d1sMLqfFVTTiM-LVyLXuAwAHCwdglI/img.jpg?width=980" id="ffae0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6f4bc86b404ffc8f80b2ba0fc2b53c37" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Nier" /> Square Enix <p>An especially moody action RPG spin-off of another action RPG series called <em>Drakengard</em>, <em>Nier </em>follows the adventures of a middle-aged man named Nier Gestalt who is seeking a cure for the magical illness afflicting his daughter. This, of course, leads him to fight various mysterious monsters. The game, while primary an action RPG, incorporates multiple gameplay scenarios ranging from top-down shooter sections to 2D side-scrolling levels. While <em>Nier </em>received mixed reviews upon release, it developed a notable cult following and tends be looked back on positively as a game that was before its time. It went on to spawn a wildly popular sequel, <em>Nier: Automata</em>.</p>

Valkyria Chronicles <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTgyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMDkwMDgxMH0.mCRE-A3dvcoDsM8m179QhVuxtE2m_GdcQxPgwjxtNJs/img.jpg?width=980" id="31e78" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ce3b73ff458ef347656846ef2696b48" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Valkyria Chronicles" /> Sega <p>One of the best tactical RPGs ever made, <em>Valkyria Chronicles</em> removed the grid-based gameplay typical of its sub-genre, instead replacing it with a real time "Action Mode" that gives you much more freedom in moving your units around the battlefield. The game takes a similarly innovative approach to its combat tactics, allowing for tactical maneuvers like directly positioning a unit's aim instead of just navigating a menu to initiate a fight. The story is especially good, too, centering around massive military conflicts with a side portion of anime and magic. If you like tactical RPGs, you're not going to find a better franchise anytime soon.</p>

Tales of Xillia <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTgyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTU5NDY2MX0.ObAuk9hysC-Kk6Aplq08CDBwkL1BFvvwRoLhVgaoPro/img.jpg?width=980" id="7851b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8ee644b91528cfe9100ccdf9b9693904" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Tales of Xillia" /> Bandai Namco <p>The <em>Tales </em>franchise has been a JRPG mainstay since the mid-'90s, but the majority of its best titles had previously been exclusive to non-Sony systems (namely <em>Tales of Symphonia </em>for Nintendo Gamecube and <em>Tales of Vesperia </em>for Xbox 360). The series is best known for its "Linear Motion Battle System," wherein battles play out more like action-fighting games than traditional JRPGs. Still, <em>Tales</em>' stories and leveling systems have always been firmly rooted in their JRPG heritage, making them unique titles within the context of their genre. <em>Tales of Xillia </em>is one of the better entries in the series, featuring a solid story and fun, memorable characters. It doesn't quite reach the height of <em>Tales of Symphonia</em>, but it's a great game nonetheless.<span></span></p>