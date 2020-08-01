<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, and Final Fantasy 9

Let's just get the obvious out of the way first. Final Fantasy 7 , Final Fantasy 8 , and Final Fantasy 9 rank amongst the most beloved games history. Final Fantasy 7 redefined what a video game could be for an entire generation of gamers, while Final Fantasy 8 and Final Fantasy 9 took big risks, shifting their game mechanics enough to feel completely distinct from every other game that came before them and overshadowing pretty much every other game on the PS1. If you like video games in general, all three of these are must-plays. If you've already played them, they most likely rank amongst your favorites already.

Lunar 2: Eternal Blue

Featuring fantastic character designs, full-blown anime cutscenes, and one of the best soundtracks in any video game ever, Lunar 2: Eternal Blue easily deserves far more recognition than it gets. Lunar 2 's gameplay is classic RPG perfection, with each party members' play style feeling incredibly distinct (one of them is a gambler, and his best move hinges on a dice roll). It also had a gorgeous hardcover guidebook that would run you a few hundred dollars if you were to buy it nowadays.

The Legend of Dragoon

Culturally eclipsed by the release of Final Fantasy 8 , Legend of Dragoon never achieved the mainstream success of its contemporary, but nevertheless picked up a cult following that sings the games praises even to this day. Alongside a great story, the best part about Legend of Dragoon was its Dragoon Transformation mechanic, whereby your characters could temporarily transform into legendary winged warriors with enhanced move-sets and powerful special attacks.

Xenogears

Xenogears was the spiritual predecessor to the Xenosaga and Xenoblade games, meaning that it's all about two things: anime and robots. Okay, that's simplifying things a lot. In actuality, Xenogears ' plot is amongst the deepest and most complex in any video game, even standing out amidst a genre that prioritizes storytelling. If you like great video game storytelling, there are few games that will ever even come close to Xenogears .



Suikoden 2

While Suikoden 2 didn't make a huge splash upon its release, many JRPG fans retrospectively consider it the single-best title of its era. The Suikoden franchise's big gimmick is that, instead of having a roster of five to 10 playable characters, your character roster clocks in at 108. Suikoden 2 makes great use of the variation in its characters, resulting in a game that can be played over and over again in countless different ways. The old-school, 32-bit graphics, which worked against it at the time of its release, have also served to make Suikoden 2 game look a lot better than its 3D contemporaries all these years later. As a side note, if you like Suikoden , be sure to check out the Kickstarter for its spiritual successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes .

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment

Technically the third Persona title, Persona 2: Eternal Punishment is the sequel to Persona 2: Innocent Sin . Eternal Punishment improves upon its predecessor's unique gameplay mechanics, specifically the rumor-based system wherein rumors spread throughout the city, changing how your character interacts with other people. This would go on to heavily influence the mechanics of future Persona titles. And yet, unlike the later Persona games, Eternal Punishment 's deeply unsettling art style is still in the same vein of the series it spun off from—Shin Megami Tensei.