Finally, some good TV. MAX, the artist formerly known as HBO, is back to dominating my Sunday nights with its highly addictive, highly stressful brand of terrific television.

After The Idol flopped so badly, I worried that MAX wouldn’t ever live up to its glory days. But Industry, which was a compelling quarantine-watch that I feared might fizzle out in its third season, has proven itself to be the streamer’s latest juggernaut — and possibly one of the best shows of the year.

Move over prestige period dramas and fantasy epics – the hottest show of the fall is all about the cutthroat world of high finance. HBO's Industry has quietly become must-see TV for its potent cocktail of ambition, excess, and anxiety that capitalizes on our love for “eat the rich” dramas.

It’s like Succession and The White Lotus had a baby, except instead of the quiet comedy of the former or the slow, sleepy thrill of the latter, Industry is an anxiety-inducing feat of stress and success. While The Bear’s third season was just a flash in the pan, thanks in no small part to its immediate release of all of its episodes, Industry is coming out one episode at a time and really allowing us to sit in the stress it creates. And I love every second of it.

Industry, like all the beloved shows du jour, revels in depicting the bad behavior of the obscenely wealthy. But unlike overly didactic versions of this like Blink Twice or even Don’t Worry Darling,Industry follows a cohort of young finance hopefuls, exploring how a generation raised on social media and economic instability navigates the rarified air of high finance. The result is a show that feels both timeless in its examination of power and greed and painfully specific to our current cultural moment.

What is Industry about?

Simply put, Industry is about investment banking. But what an antidote to the “looking for a man in finance” song that went viral this summer. If these are the men in finance, keep them away from me! Industry follows a group of analysts at Pierpont, a fictional London investment bank. But it spins all stereotypes on their head.

There’s the spoiled nepo-baby heiress Yasmin (Marisa Abela); the prototypical Oxford boy who turns out to be a sensitive scholarship kid; Rob (Harry Lawtey), the privileged Nigerian golden boy suffering from disillusionment; Gus (David Jonsson); and our main anti-hero Harper (Myha’la), a Black woman from a state school who is both a prodigy and a fish out of water.

Now in its third season, Industry has solidified its place as the rightful heir to the anti-hero drama throne once occupied by titans like Mad Men and The Sopranos. But instead of 1960s ad men or New Jersey mobsters, we're following viscous Gen-Z frenemies It's a world of obscene wealth, ruthless competition, and morally bankrupt decision-making. And though Harper, — called a “diminutive Black woman” in a recent episode — might seem the opposite of my beloved yet deeply flawed Don Draper, she’s a talented outsider struggling to make it in a world of wealth. And talk about an underdog we hate to love rooting for.

The cast makes each of their characters so compelling we can’t look away — even when they’re making a trainwreck of their lives. Myha'la anchors the show with her complex portrayal of Harper Stern, bringing a fierce intelligence and vulnerability to a character who could easily have become a caricature in less capable hands. Marisa Abela's Yasmin Kara-Hanani has become a fan-favorite for her portrayal of a woman navigating the intersection of wealth, privilege, and gender politics in the boys' club of finance. “I got a surprisingly large gay following,” she says in one of her opening scenes this season — and I get it.

But it’s not just the charm and quotable quips. What sets Industry apart is its unrelenting pace and frenetic energy. In an era where prestige TV often favors measured storytelling and slow burns, Industry hits like a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart. Honestly, it shares more DNA with the anxiety-inducing rhythms of The Bear with an upper-class flair.

Admittedly, the middle of the second season dragged. And with all the finance jargon and plotlines heavily contingent on the ups and downs of the market, sometimes it’s tough to follow. Sometimes I call up my friends who are deep in the trenches at Goldman or J.P. Morgan to simply translate whatever I just saw — and to provide a lens on what’s actually realistic. I worried that the third season would let me down. But instead, it ratcheted up the show to a level of intensity that shows Industry at its best.

Watch the Industry Season 3 trailer here:









Why Industry Season 3 is a game changer

This latest season doubles down on the show's stress-inducing tendencies, with the most recent episode drawing comparisons to the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems for its relentless tension. The last time I was this stressed watching an episode of television was during The Bear season 2’s famous episode “Fishes.” If you know, you know that episode was a departure from the Season’s quiet meditations on its characters. It was the epitome of a chaotic family Christmas. And it was critically acclaimed for a reason. Similarly, White Mischief breaks from the narrative to focus on giving us heart palpitations.

Rishi has been a character on the sidelines who delivers some of the best — though sometimes pretty vile — one-liners. But in this episode, we get an unprecedented spotlight on Rishi as he navigates an even more chaotic Christmas than Carmy’s family. From work to home and back again, the episode takes us through a harrowing 48-hour period of gambling, drugs, and increasingly risky trades. And though it takes such a narrow focus compared to other episodes of the show, this episode exemplifies everything that makes Industry so addictive.

Season 3 has upped the ante considerably, with the addition of Kit Harington (of Game of Thrones fame) as an unstable — and perpetually shirtless — tech CEO disrupting the lives of our beloved Pierpoint characters.









But what exactly is the point of Industry, beyond giving viewers weekly panic attacks over concepts they barely understand? At its core, the show is an examination of ambition and its costs — literally and metaphorically. Through its characters' struggles and their differing axes of identity — the rich trying to get richer and the poor trying to be just like them — it asks how far we're willing to go to succeed in a system that may be rigged from the start. Through its ensemble of deeply flawed but magnetic characters, Industry explores the toxic allure of power and wealth and the toll it takes on those who pursue it relentlessly.

As we head further into Season 3, fans are on the edge of their seats to see how the various plot threads will interweave and resolve. Will Harper's risky plays pay off and allow her to rebuild the glory she tasted for a moment at Pierpont, or will her house of cards finally come crashing down? Can Yasmin successfully navigate the minefield of office politics and her complicated personal life? And where the hell is her father? Will Harry get his emotions under control and deal with his grief instead of drinking it away? And just how long can Rishi's luck hold out before everything implodes spectacularly?

I mean, we all saw the ending of Uncut Gems…

These questions — combined with the show's sharp dialogue and on rushing pacing — have made Industry appointment-television for all of us who tuned in to watch Succession and White Lotus. It's the kind of show that demands to be watched in real-time, lest you fall behind on the water cooler — or, more accurately, Slack channel — discussions the next day. In a television landscape often dominated by IP-driven content and safe bets, Industry feels fresh and unpredictable.

The week between each episode feels unbearable. But if you’re like me, the best way to distract yourself from the wait between good TV episodes is to watch more good TV.

Now, if you like Industry, you’ll like these shows — and vice versa. From timeless rewatches to new favorites, this is what I’m watching while waiting for the next episode of Industry.

1. Mad Men





For the Industry fan craving another dose of high-stakes professional drama, Mad Men is the ideal binge. Set in the cutthroat world of 1960s advertising — March 1960 to November 1970 — this AMC classic shares Industry's fascination with ambition, power, and the moral compromises we make in pursuit of success.

Jon Hamm's Don Draper is the OG antihero who paved the way for Industry's morally ambiguous leading characters. Like Harper Stern navigating Pierpoint's treacherous waters, Draper's journey from mysterious outsider to advertising titan is a masterclass in reinvention and survival. Mad Men may swap Industry's glass-and-steel offices for wood paneling and cigarette smoke, but the underlying tensions feel remarkably familiar. Both shows excel at exploring workplace dynamics, gender politics, and the psychic toll of constant performance.

With 16 Emmys and universal critical acclaim, Mad Men set the gold standard for prestige TV. Its influence on shows like Industry is undeniable, from the meticulous period detail to the complex character studies. The type of stress it creates is different and more simmering, as you wonder if Don Draper is going to get away with his indiscretions and if his company will retain their accounts. But it’s just as thrilling. For viewers who appreciate Industry's incisive writing and nuanced performances, Mad Men offers seven seasons of equally riveting drama.

2. Succession





HBO's critically acclaimed drama about the dysfunctional Roy family and their media empire shares Industry's fascination with wealth, power, and the corrupting influence of both. Where Industry focuses on hungry young graduates clawing their way up, Succession examines what happens when you're born at the top — and the constant fear of falling. Both shows excel at depicting the often absurd world of the ultra-wealthy, balancing sharp satire with genuine pathos.

Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy could easily be a glimpse into the future of Industry's most ambitious characters, What happens when you achieve everything you thought you wanted, only to discover that it's not enough? The ensemble cast, including Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin, delivers performances as nuanced and compelling as anything in Industry. With 13 Emmy wins and counting, Succession is the definitive show about wealth and power in the 21st century. Succession's razor-sharp dialogue and complex character dynamics will feel instantly familiar to Industry fans.

3. The Sopranos









HBO's groundbreaking mob drama paved the way for the complicated anti-heroes that populate shows like Industry. Both shows excel at exploring the psychological toll of existing in a world of constant pressure and moral compromise. The Sopranos may focus on organized crime rather than high finance, but the themes of loyalty, power, and the American-Dream-gone-sour resonate strongly with Industry's explorations of late-stage capitalism.

The Sopranos set the template for the kind of nuanced, morally complex storytelling that Industry excels at. For viewers who appreciate Industry's deep character work and unflinching look at a cutthroat world, The Sopranos offers 6 seasons of unparalleled drama. Each time I watch Industry, I can relate to Tony’s panic attacks.

4. The Bear





If Industry is the adrenaline rush of a million-dollar trade, The Bear is the heart-pounding intensity of a dinner service in the weeds. FX's breakout hit about a high-end, fine-dining chef taking over his family's struggling Chicago sandwich shop shares Industry's frenetic energy and exploration of high-pressure work environments.

Jeremy Allen White's Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto — like Industry's Harper Stern — is a talented but troubled protagonist trying to prove themselves in an unforgiving world. Both are prone to panic as much as moments of pure genius; we can’t help but root for them while hoping they finally get out of their own way.

Both shows excel at depicting the toll that constant pressure takes on the characters, balancing moments of triumph with crushing setbacks. The Bear swaps financial jargon for kitchen slang, but the underlying tension feels remarkably similar. The Bear has quickly established itself as one of TV's most exciting new dramas, finding moments of connection and humanity amidst the chaos.

5. The Fall of the House of Usher





For Industry fans seeking a different flavor of high-stakes drama, The Fall of the House of Usher offers a gothic twist on tales of wealth and corruption. Based on Edgar Allan Poe's works, Mike Flanagan's Netflix limited series shares Industry's fascination with the dark side of ambition and power. Bruce Greenwood's Roderick Usher — the patriarch of a pharmaceutical dynasty — can be viewed as a cautionary tale for Industry's young strivers. Both shows excel at exploring the moral rot that often accompanies great wealth and influence.

Where Industry finds horror in plummeting stock prices, Usher leans into supernatural terrors. Yet both understand that the most frightening monsters are often the ones we create ourselves while in pursuit of success. It's too new for major awards, but Flanagan's track record (including the acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House) suggests Usher will be a contender.

For Industry viewers who appreciate that show's psychological depth and examination of familial legacy, The Fall of the House of Usher offers a compelling, horror-tinged alternative.

6. The Morning Show







Apple TV+'s The Morning Show shares Industry's fascination with high-pressure work environments and the often murky ethics of corporate America. Swapping finance for broadcast journalism, The Morning Show offers another perspective on ambition, power, and the price of success. Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson — like Industry's Harper and Yasmin — navigate a cutthroat world where personal and professional lines are constantly blurred.

7. Good Girls





NBC's Good Girls offers a fresh spin on the high-stakes world of finance that Industry inhabits. Both shows explore how financial desperation can drive people to cross lines they never imagined they would. The stress in Good Girls is more visceral and violent, but the underlying question is the same: what would you do for money?

Where Industry finds drama in legal (if ethically dubious) financial maneuvers, Good Girls dives into outright criminality. Yet both understand that in a world driven by money, the line between legitimate business and organized crime can be surprisingly thin.

8. Severance





Apple TV+'s Severance shares Industry's interest in the dehumanizing aspects of corporate culture — albeit through a surreal lens. This sci-fi thriller — about employees who surgically divide their memories between work and personal life — offers a different flavor of workplace anxiety. Adam Scott's Mark Scout, like many of Industry's characters, grapples with the all-consuming nature of his job. Yet both understand that in our late-capitalist world, the boundaries between work and life are increasingly blurred.

9. Billions





For Industry fans craving more high-stakes financial drama, Showtime's Billions is the natural next step. Following the chess match between a hedge fund king and the U.S. Attorney determined to bring him down, it shares Industry's fascination with the ethical compromises and psychological warfare inherent to the pursuit of vast wealth.

Where Industry focuses on young graduates entering the world of finance, Billions examines those at the very top of the food chain. These aren’t messy college kids living in a house flat who don’t know what to do with their money. These characters have far more to lose — but they’re playing equally fast and loose with their love and money.