In October 2021, Surf Mesa first heard Selah Sol’s vocals that would eventually form into his new single, “City of Love.” Surf spent the same night remixing versions of audio to pair perfectly with Selah’s sound. Finally after almost a year and a half of perfecting the track, Surf is ready to share it with the world.

The song has an effervescent beat that is true to Surf Mesa’s ultimate sound. As one of the hottest rising stars in the dance music scene, Surf has already performed at major festivals like Ultra and Lollapalooza. His song “ily (i love you baby)” has over 750 million streams on Spotify, and was one of TikTok’s most popular sounds.

His ultimate goal however is just to make chill, catchy tunes that help other people enjoy their day a bit more. “City of Love” is the perfect representation of Surf’s music, true to his sound with a mellow, yet upbeat tone that reminds everyone of summer.

Exclusively with Popdust, Surf Mesa talks about his new single "City of Love" out now!











Congratulations on your new single “City Of Love,” which comes out today! You’ve already seen support in your DM’s from other names in the industry like Marshmello, Zedd, and The Chainsmokers. How have these names inspired your music?

Thank you so much! Yes, definitely. Zedd sticks out as someone who has been there as a role model in my eyes. I used to make remakes of his songs in high school because I loved his synth patches. There’s a hidden Easter egg deep in my sound cloud where I remade “Spectrum.” He has the best blend of melody with futuristic driving inspiring emotion.

“ily (i love you baby)” was such a pivotal song on both the charts and TikTok…and I’m sure “City of Love” will be no exception. How has Tiktok allowed you to reach new fans and promote your new single? As much as TikTok has been a tool for my career, it’s hard to get my music heard on it now. There’s so many artists and DJs finding out they can utilize this platform to get their music out there. I’m very thankful for all its done for me. I got extremely lucky no question. I didn’t know an app could have that capability. If you look now there’s over 7.5 million videos made using “ily”. That is insane lol. But yes, I’ve been putting in an effort regardless to use the platform to promote “City Of Love.” It’s been going well! It’s nice to see the comments of people getting excited. What was it like working with Cole Trotta to create a visual for “City of Love?” The kid has some serious talent! I was just scrolling on Instagram as one does until I hit my explore page. Typically I just see DJ videos, satisfying videos, and models. But no this kid was combing this hill on a longboard going at least 50MPH. I checked out the rest of his page and I couldn’t stop scrolling. I followed him on Instagram and sent a DM and we went back and forth. Only a few days later I thought how cool would it be to make a video content piece including him demonstrating his skills with my music in the background! We set up a call and before we knew it… we were up in Malibu, CA, filming him GUN down this mountain. He brought his buddy, Tom, who mounted a camera on the hood on his car and followed Cole 3 feet behind him going 50MPH down this extremely windy hill. I got a chance to sit in the passenger seat and oh my goodness. It was quite a ride. We’re so proud of what we made together. He’s the nicest guy that deserves the world and I encourage everyone to go check him out!

