Back in July, Taylor Swift shook the music world by surprise-dropping her eighth album, folklore.

Released less than a year after its predecessor, the pop sugar rush Lover, folklore marked a stark shift for Swift by implementing a quieter, folksier sound. To pull it off, she collaborated with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, The National's Aaron Dessner, and her go-to producer Jack Antonoff—all of whom will be featured in a new concert film called folklore: the long pond studio sessions, premiering tonight on Disney Plus.

folklore was recorded remotely, meaning Swift, Vernon, Dessner, and Antonoff had yet to meet together in person until filming the long pond studio sessions in September. Directed by Swift, the concert film will showcase the album's personnel performing all its songs in full at Long Pond Studio in upstate New York, where the National also recorded their 2017 album, Sleep Well Beast.





folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus tonight at 12:01 a.m. PT, with the music hitting streaming services at the same time. See the trailer below.



