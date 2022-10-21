It appears that Beyonce, RIhanna, and Taylor Swift collectively agreed to descend from the music heavens to grace our mortal ears with new albums. What a time for female musicians to swoop in and save the music industry as we know it.

On October 21st, Taylor Swift’s tenth album, Midnights, was released and it’s guaranteed to contain a dozen fall anthems. Ever since she announced the new album at MTV’s Video Music Awards , the public has been drooling over Taylor’s every move…and they should.









TSwift is known for her Easter Eggs, meaning no post of hers is unintentional. Little clues and hints about her album and song lyrics are often teased through Swift’s cryptic messages. Even the subtle way she holds a phone can be interpreted differently by many fans.



We know Taylor has been constantly re-recording her old tracks, the most recent being her groundbreaking Red album…but fans still want Taylor to give us new songs to obsess over. She rarely leaves us hanging, constantly feeding us with hit after hit.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock