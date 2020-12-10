All The Tekken Games RANKED
As we celebrate the anniversary of the iconic fighting series, here are the best and worst games in the franchise.
In December 1994, the original Tekken popped up in arcades across the country, forever transforming the fighting game genre.
Since its inception, the series has experienced a handful of highs and lows, but it still remains one of the most unique fighting series around. Its popularity has undoubtedly waned in the wake of vast open-world games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Grand Theft Auto, so much so that Tekken 8's future remains unclear.
To relive the nostalgia, here are the best and worst Tekken entries from over the years as we pay homage to a legendary fighting series that we hope can make a comeback.
10. Tekken Revolution
Constructed on the foundations of Tekken Tag Tournament 2, Tekken Revolution significantly curbed the more tactical and challenging aspects of its gameplay to cater more to the casual gamer. Offering solely two game modes, the command lists were simpler than in past Tekken titles, and bound maneuvers and chain attacks weren't nearly as common or debilitating in their execution.
Tekken Revolution is a game that veteran fans would love to forget, as it was created more to rejuvenate a waning interest in the fighter series than it was to explore new creative territory.
9. Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Another entry with simplistic gameplay that made veteran players stir with vexation, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 was bloated with useless game modes and two-dimensional characters mostly aimed at luring in new rookies to the franchise.
The game is stuffed with useless customization options and training features, like the "Combot" chapters, where players take a digitally constructed robot through five wacky fight sessions in order to learn the game's basic mechanics. The boss of that game mode is literally a fat Ryu from Street Fighter, but the game offers no context as to why he's even there. Throw in a handful of messy combos and poorly constructed tag-team fight mechanics, and you have one of the series' most disappointing entries.
8. Tekken Tag Tournament
Upon the game's release in 1999, Tekken was at the height of its popularity. Fans greatly favored the series over other signature fighting games like Street Fighter and Virtua Fighter. So when Tag Tournament was released, its new tag-team fight mechanics were groundbreaking. Players could choose to play as multiple Tekken favorites at once, but the problem is that this gameplay mechanic just hasn't aged well.
While Tag Tournament offered significantly smoother graphics and better gameplay mechanics than Tekken 3, the game feels more like a Tekken 3 DLC than a stand-alone game.
Additionally, the mid-game character switches should happen at the click of a button; but the switch-up is stalled by a brief second or two. To criticize this might feel nitpicky, but at a fight's tensest moments, those few seconds can determine whether your character lives or dies.
7. Tekken
Sure, Tekken's original arcade edition is absolutely dated, but it represented a groundbreaking moment in the world of fighter games. Quick characters like Kazuya and Paul are still fun as hell to play with, and the game's music – which soon took on a legacy and reputation all its own – is sweet nostalgia.
While significantly bare bones in terms of game modes and characters when compared to other entries, Tekken's vintage essence of "cool" is still very much alive, not to mention the stripped-down character choices makes it easier to deeply connect with your favorite characters and their signature combos.
6. Tekken 6
While it offered a good balance of game modes and complex game mechanics that appealed to both newcomers and die-hard Tekken-fanatics, Tekken 6 faltered merely in terms of matching the hype set out by its predecessor. As an introduction to the seventh generation of consoles, it's not that Tekken 6 was a bad fighting game; it just wasn't quite as fun or as memorable as the entries that came before.
It had some flashy new characters, but the character of Azazel was just too powerful, and the game's overarching single-player campaign mode is as indulgent as burnt toast, with the campaign's overarching stories and awkward gameplay mechanics feeling hollowed out.
5. Tekken 7
Another entry that was excessively overhyped, Tekken 7 made some improvements over Tekken 6 in terms of story, but it offered relatively few new features or characters from previous series entries, instead merely repackaging them in a release filled with upgraded graphics and flashy (but repetitive) "super moves" more than concrete gameplay improvements.
Additionally, Tekken 7 offered hundreds of different combos for each character and little to no guidance on how to utilize each one, making newcomers feel severely unwelcomed. Characters like Akuma and Kazuya were so much more powerful than other characters that it didn't even feel fair.
4. Tekken 2
The first Tekken game to come to consoles, Tekken 2 was an explosive entry in the series. Offering a vastly improved character roster and groundbreaking story modes, Tekken 2 kicked off the now-legendary feud between Heihachi and Kazuya.
Its immense success also proved that Namco was a force to be reckoned with in the fighting game world. With that said, its gameplay wasn't quite as fluid as we've now come to expect from the series, but it was an impressive entry nonetheless.
3. Tekken 4
With vastly improved graphics, amazing music, and much more responsive controls, Tekken 4 added several new characters and gameplay twists that made it a really great fighting game. The single-player story mode is lush and really expands on the Tekken world and its characters' roles within it.
The combos were challenging and satisfying, and the characters had signature taunts and stylish outfits that gave them each individual flair. Nothing about this entry was revolutionary, but it built upon the great parts of an already established series.
2. Tekken 5
Hailed as one of the series finest entries, Tekken 5 was a near-perfect game in the series. Focused more on offense than any game prior, deadly long-string combos and bounding maneuvers were the bread and butter of this 2004 entry and made for some truly memorable gameplay moments as a result.
Tekken 5 is one of the most balanced offerings in the series. The newbie button-masher characters of Tekken 3 weren't nearly as easy to use, and the best characters weren't nearly as overwhelming in their power. The result was a great looking game that felt both challenging for newcomers but not impossible, as well as satisfying for long-time players.
1. Tekken 3
Tekken 3 is regularly cited as one of the best fighting games of all time, if not one of the best PlayStation games of all time, and for good reason. The game's third entry placed the series alongside other legendary fighting games like Soul Caliber and Street Fighter with its unique character roster, actually well-done story mode, and seamless gameplay mechanics.
The game's sounds and music are crisp and clear, the gameplay fun and varied, and the graphics, for its time, were some of the best around. Needless to say, it still holds up very well and is still a blast to play.
FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Physical and Emotional Abuse
"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through," the musician said of her actor ex-boyfriend.
Content warning: This article contains description of sexual assault.
Musician FKA twigs has sued her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, citing "relentless" physical, emotional, and mental abuse.
"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, told the New York Times. In the lawsuit, she cited a 2019 incident in which she was on a road trip with LaBeouf, who was driving, as he threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him. After finally letting Barnett out of the car at a nearby gas station, LaBeouf allegedly assaulted her, marking one of many instances in which the musician said her ex-boyfriend had abused her throughout their almost year-long relationship.
LaBeouf and Barnett met in 2018 on the set of Honey Boy, a largely autobiographical film written by the former. Once their "honeymoon phase" wore off, Barnett said LeBeouf began exemplifying controlling behavior, to the point where she was unable to fulfill work responsibilities. Her critically-acclaimed 2019 album, MAGDALENE, was delayed as a result.
"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," Barnett told the Times. "I'm unconventional. And I'm a person of color who is a female...What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."
Barnett's lawsuit also mentions plans to donate a large portion of any monetary damages to domestic violence charities.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call 800-799-SAFE (7233), or chat live at the National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.
Slept On: The Latest In Underground Music
With new releases from 38 Spesh, Lil Loaded and Skooly among others
Taylor Swift has returned, again.
The sister album to folklore, evermore, is all the internet can talk about, and if you're a rap fan, Kid Cudi's highly anticipated Man on the Moon 3 has finally landed alongside Jack Harlow's debut That's What They All Say.
"CRIPTAPE" – Lil Loaded<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae6104c71d7e623e46102012fabbe51e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5eoK0G8HHvc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Buzzing southern rapper Lil Loaded has seen a tumultuous rise in recent months. The 20-year-old emcee turned himself into Dallas authorities back in November after he was wanted in connection with the shooting of<a href="https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.59446/title.dallas-rapper-lil-loaded-announces-hes-home-upcoming-criptape-following-murder-charge" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> 18-year-old Khalia Walker</a>. He has since returned home, ankle monitor and all, and celebrated his freedom by announcing a new project. </p><p><em>CRIPTAPE</em> is a compact 8-track collection of braggadocious street raps. Still, the project's quaking bass and sinister piano keys alongside Lil Loaded's gruff young growl take up a monumental amount of space. Songs like "Link Up" and "6acc Doe" are full of ominous paranoia, with Loaded sounding almost sadistic as he raps. </p><p>In a brief moment of levity, the young rapper explores melody on "Harder Times," where he sings candidly about the origins of these anxieties. "My guy switching up, it f*cked me up on the inside," he raps before calling out, "Most hated in my city, I won't let 'em take me out." Lil Loaded may be a buzzing new talent, but fame never warrants protection for young rappers, and <em>CRIPTAP</em><em>E</em> demonstrates that the young rapper still remains focused on survival.</p>
"The Boy With The Bars" – Skooly<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:5fmbCpYNVZpAGFQUKPybQ9" id="be740" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0cb5319b0b1b0cd82e02bc478624eb16" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>T.R.U. emcee Skooly has always had an ear for curating fierce melodic trap music. 2 Chainz loves him, and he's been featured alongside many A1 contemporaries like Young Thug and Lil Baby. Still, the question has remained whether Skooly's brand of melodic rap would stand on its own. Despite having <a href="https://pitchfork.com/thepitch/in-praise-of-skooly-who-changed-the-way-atlanta-rapped/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">influenced most of today's singer-rappers</a> at least somewhat, Skooly has kept to himself, mastering an impressive output of projects all while maintaining a low-key profile. But on <em>The Boy with Bars</em>, the ATL rapper's latest collection of syrupy trap ballads are infectious ear candy and find Skooly as open and transparent as ever. </p><p>The project offers a few moments of levity, but mostly the tape serves as an emotional testament for Skooly, who uses the project's expansive 15-tracks to warble words of wisdom ("4rmdawestsidewidluv6ix") and roll his eyes at the sleepers who haven't given him his flowers ("Thank Me Later.") His frustrations are warranted; he is responsible for a massive movement in Atlanta rap, and <em>The Boy with Bars</em> merely reaffirms what we already know: He's the most influential melodic rapper out of ATL.</p>
"Double O Baby" – Hotboii<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df3488e5e925c689da153d4f1684d3af"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_APihTzas7U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A brooding new talent, Hotboii's glitzy swagger may have the appearance of youthful exuberance, but the South Florida emcee instead creates emotional rap music that often reflects on a childhood full of trial-by-fire experiences.<a href="https://www.xxlmag.com/hotboii-interview-the-break/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Incarcerated at a young age</a>, Hotboii's music is transparent and melancholic, revisiting traumatizing experiences with wisdom beyond his years. </p><p><em>Double O Baby</em>, the rapper's debut album and second effort of 2020, is made up of more of these somber melodic trap ballads. "Out of the Mud," a particular highlight that features recent XXL freshman Lil Mosey, reminisces on the stints that landed him in a youth correctional facility in the first place. Hotboii pines to escape his past, which has stuck to him like glue. </p><p>"Soon I'll be out of reach," he raps with a tone that is both cautiously optimistic and full of yearning. Hotboii knows he's on the path to greatness and just hopes for now to stay the course.</p>
"Zaystreet" – Young Scooter<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4SflERwxTOuSS2VqKEJizf" id="c4f86" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="988b65288853c0385df766ef58aba7be" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>For years, the Freebandz emcee Young Scooter has been one of Atlanta's most reliable street rappers. He's repeated time and time again that he makes "counting music" – music to count money to – and has fed the ATL underground with a reliable and consistent stream of street rap over the years. On <em>Zaystreet</em>, the emcee's collaborative tape with Zaytoven, Young Scooter still raps with his signature slow burn droll, but his bars carry more weight than before, even after more than a decade in the game. </p><p>Even though the project remains stacked with high-profile guest features (2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and Future obviously), Scooter isn't as bogged down by his superstar friends this time around. He rides through the sludgy instrumental on "24 hours," but his voice cracks with urgency on "Pressure" and takes off on a great melodic tangent on "Want More." But after all this time, some themes will never change" "A trap rapper, if it ain't 'bout money, I don't wanna rap," he chirps on "Black Migo."</p>
"1995" – 38 Spesh<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab4653645d99cff2c6e7a917f0db8482"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tQtso07bQh4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Raised on Jay-Z and Nas's gritty street gospels, 38 Spesh uses sparse boom-bap instrumentals to spin intricate motivational wordplay. At just 16 minutes, 38 Spesh's latest release <em>1995</em> is a brief but captivating effort. The tough emcee wastes no time as he winds his way through the dark street experiences that have haunted him. </p><p>"Chalk Board" is rank with old-school east coast stylings, while tracks like "Past Tense" and "Round Table" toy with Griselda-esque loops and sludgy breakdowns. With co-signs from most of the Griselda team, 38 Spesh is a captivating underground voice ready to meet this moment.</p>
"Don't Play" – Anders<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6xWw24oa3FVpU4Q30quSBK" id="01158" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b9f4e7164b8f935f41129b024e0d65c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Canadian R&B crooner Anders has been slowly building up a reputation throughout his city as the country's next big popstar. With a brief discography to his name, Anders has relied on slick loosie singles to keep his momentum afloat, as fans collectively yearn for the singer to put forth a debut project. "Don't Play" doesn't necessarily signify that a project is on the way, but it's still a catchy new track that shows Ander's has a bonafide talent for curating bouncy contemporary R&B.</p>
Grogu: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Everything you need to know about the true star of The Mandalorian
November 12, 2019 marked the series premiere of The Mandalorian, and with it, Baby Yoda's introduction to the world.
At the time, Star Wars fans were simply expecting a delightfully solid-looking new entry to the franchise. We had no idea that the show would birth a cultural phenomenon, uniting nerds and normies across the globe in unanimous adoration. That beautiful gift - that meme that keeps on meming - was none other than "the Child," aka "Baby Yoda."
For over a year the internet collectively obsessed over the little green creature while knowing close to nothing about the character. It wasn't until November 27, 2020 with the release of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" that the show finally revealed the Child's true name: Grogu.
At this rate it could be 2025 before we hear Grogu's first words or learn his favorite color. However, the show does find clever ways to tease details about the character's background and importance with each episode. And despite the showrunners' proclivity for secrecy, there is actually a lot of information with which we can at least speculate.
Popdust Presents: The Official Guide to Everything Known, or Theorized, About Grogu (Baby Yoda)
1. Grogu is 50 years old<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTQ0MDIyNH0.jvnONiz_Vz6c7nLPFlFqndts3gjVcmadDm2J9CTIlyw/img.jpg?width=980" id="f85eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3b20e56f6e73c100ced777ef19cd00c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda 50 years old" />
Baby Yoda<p>Grogu was born in <a href="https://www.sideshow.com/blog/the-history-of-grogu-explained/#:~:text=Grogu%20was%20born%20in%20the,when%20Ahsoka%20was%20Anakin's%20padawan." target="_blank">41 BBY</a> (Before the Battle of Yavin), and <em>The Mandalorian </em>is set in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). Oddly, Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) was also born under mysterious circumstances in 41 BBY. While it's unclear if the show will make that connection between Grogu and Anakin explicit, their shared birth year is unlikely to be a coincidence. </p><p>Why does Grogu still look and behave like a baby if he is 50 years old? </p><p>Ahsoka Tano confirmed in Chapter 13 (Season 2, Episode 5) that Grogu belongs to the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda. <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoda" target="_blank">Yoda lived to be 900</a> years old before dying of old age. Therefore, we can infer that Grogu's species ages differently and much slower than humans. <em></em></p><p><em>Star Wars </em>creator, George Lucas, has always been very secretive about the history and origin of Yoda's species. Perhaps Lucas wanted to wait for something like <em>The Mandalorian </em>to serve as a grand reveal. <em></em></p>
2. Grogu has no known living family members<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzgyMDgxNX0.5aUyYPeYzWOfWH_N1T5Mq4i5uAij7n_Z9He6HJYsm6w/img.jpg?width=1200&coordinates=121%2C0%2C121%2C0&height=800" id="890e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e3e10fe7f9e270df88038dcb970c86f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Family" /><p> The only other beings from Grogu's species ever depicted in <em>Star Wars </em>canon are Jedi Grand Master Yoda (male) and Jedi Master Yaddle (female). Understandably, many fans theorize that Grogu is the offspring of Yoda and Yaddle. </p><p><em>The Mandalorian</em> has not yet confirmed nor denied that theory. However, it's worth considering that no <em>Star Wars </em>media has ever hinted at a relationship between Yoda and Yaddle. Furthermore, Jedi were forbidden from romantic attachments during the era when Yoda and Yaddle sat on the Jedi High Council. </p><p>Unfortunately for Grogu, even if Yoda and Yaddle are his parents, both are either confirmed or, <a href="https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Yaddle/Legends#cite_note-ST-2" target="_blank">in the case of Yaddle</a>, believed to be dead. </p><p><span></span>At this point, Din Djarin, aka "Mando" (the titular Mandalorian) is the closest thing Grogu has to family. Ahsoka Tano even confirmed to Din after reading Grogu's thoughts that Grogu considers him a father.</p>
3. Grogu is happy to eat almost anything<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTE2OTY1N30.wb5Aubn2VnjLDg0QVoXGTC9mLbm2SG2VWgqeoNglhuI/img.png?width=980" id="73909" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e6e877a99c6f4de0d1f4337c072fe2d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda eating eggs" /><p>"Yoda's species is thought to be carnivorous, based on Yoda's sharp teeth and claws. And given Baby Yoda's instinctual appetite for frogs, this may be true. However, Jedi Master Yoda also is shown to sustain himself on roots and mushrooms, indicating his species is omnivorous." - <a href="https://screenrant.com/baby-yoda-star-wars-alien-secrets-canon/" target="_blank">ScreenRant.com</a><br><br>So far we've seen Grogu stuff whole frogs in his mouth, eat unfertilized eggs, and even unborn ice-spider babies. Occasionally Grogu will enjoy a normal bowl of soup with Din, but whenever unsupervised, he is liable to shove basically anything down his green gullet. </p><p>In Chapter 12 (Season 2, Episode 4), he steals a snack resembling blue macarons from another child and devours them throughout the episode (before puking them up at the end). <br><br></p>
4. Grogu was trained by Jedi masters on Coruscant<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDA2MTA0MX0.PmfrzyEOEKTXrYfJ_51E0VcZovfa14LEwZNS2MU4LPc/img.jpg?width=980" id="0471a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3aa4001b11790dcf010ea98869dc7a3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Jedi Training" /><p>One of the most intriguing pieces of <a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-season-2-ep-5-2649057390.html" target="_blank">Grogu's history revealed to us by Ahsoka</a> was that Grogu spent his life being trained by "many Jedi masters" on Coruscant before the Empire rose to power. </p><p>It's unlikely Grogu has ever wielded a light saber, but he has shown off several powerful Force abilities throughout the series. According to <a href="https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Grogu" target="_blank">Disney.Fandom.com</a> these abilities include:</p><ul><li><strong>Telekinesis</strong>: "The Child" utilized this ability for combat purposes. He is able to lift a beast to prevent it from killing the Mandalorian, although the sheer amount of effort required to do this caused the Child to faint and not wake up for several days.</li><li><strong>Force Choke</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Choke to constrict the organs of living organisms in order to suffocate or strangle them, which he could use to either incapacitate or kill. He used this ability to choke Cara Dune because he believed she was harming the Mandalorian, not realizing they were having a friendly arm wrestling match. After the Empire kidnaps him late in the second season, he uses this ability to torture a pair of stormtroopers who attempt to apprehend him in his prison cell.</li><li><strong>Force Grip</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Grip to lift his opponents off the ground and into the air, sometimes by the neck, to immobilize them. He lifts a beast in order to save the Mandalorian.</li><li><strong>Force Barrier</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Barrier to create a barrier or wall of Force energy in front of or surrounding himself or his allies. He is able to create one to save his companions by creating one to hold back a stream of fire coming from an incinerator stormtrooper.</li><li><strong>Force Healing</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Heal to heal other sensitive beings. He used this ability to heal Greef Karga.</li></ul><div>What's odd about Ahsoka's history lesson is that it doesn't seem she ever met Grogu before, despite both of them having trained at the Jedi temple on Coruscant approximately around the same time. Also unclear is how Grogu survived "order 66," in which most Jedi in the galaxy were killed. </div><p>Perhaps the Jedi kept Grogu hidden away because of his high "M-count" (Midi-chlorians) and fragile body. Or maybe Grogu was the secret love child of Yoda and Yaddle, hidden to prevent another high profile Jedi Council sex scandal. <br></p>
5. Grogu really likes round objects<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDAxNzY5MX0.BsDk_0vOkPnBxuZ4lnHpgLqWjGTVpQwZC__6wOXAL1k/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ff3b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7c93666048b0967209e8aa2b33501c9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Death Star" /><p>From the first time Grogu sat in the cockpit of Din's Razor Crest ship, he has had an odd fascination with a spherical knob on one of the ships control levers. In Season 1 it seemed he just reaches for the knob to put it in his mouth like any baby would. But in Season 2, Grogu's obsession increases, with him using the Force to draw the knob towards him telekinetically whenever he has the chance. </p><p><strong>Erik Voss</strong> of New Rockstars <a href="https://youtu.be/bLA8-zx5Epo?t=58" target="_blank">recently pointed out that the knob looks an awful lot like a tiny Death Star</a>. Perhaps Grogu was taken to the Death Star at some point in his life and wants to go back. Maybe he even considered it home at one point. </p><p>Beyond just knobs, Grogu has also shown a peculiar affinity for other spherical shapes like eggs. Many viewers pointed out that Grogu's interest in Frog Lady's eggs (<a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-season-2-2648654125.html" target="_blank">Season 2, Episode 2</a>) seemed to run much deeper than just hunger. Whenever Grogu spotted the eggs, a whimsical musical score was cued and Grogu's facial expressions resembled wonder and maybe even familiarity. </p><p>Later, in Chapter 14 (<a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-s2-e6-review-spoilers-2649186141.html" target="_blank">Season 2, Episode 6</a>), Din places Grogu on a round "seeing stone" atop an ancient Jedi ruin on Tython. Before long, the large round stone creates a beam of energy around Grogu as he falls into a deep meditation. It seems possible that spheres and circles are important or even sacred geometry in the Jedi order. As Erik Voss also keenly observed, the Jedi High Council always sat in circle formation in a round room above the temple on Coruscant. </p><p>Oh, and that floating bassinet he chills in is shaped like an egg. </p>
6. Grogu may be struggling with the dark side of the force<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTM0NC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDQ5ODMzNX0.GdA1YnN7utT8fYKbnxV6VdXrqj5dsWYYUecomrzeUBY/img.gif?width=980" id="36628" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da5995d877b4dd5b87bf2bb156843bbb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Dark Side" /><p>After being kidnapped by Moff Gideon at the end of Chapter 14, we see Grogu basically torture Stormtroopers with the Force in his holding cell. Jedi are supposed to be peacekeepers that may use the Force in self defense, but never to inflict harm. Even after Grogu has incapacitated the troopers by flinging them around the room, he beings to Force-choke them, seemingly out of spite. The music playing during that sequence is definitely more meant to convey tragedy and fear, and as we know, fear leads to the dark side. </p><p>One could write this moment off as one-time moment of weakness for poor Grogu if it wasn't for the several other times in the series where he seemed to use dark side Force moves. For example, in Chapter 7 (Season 1, Episode 7) when <a href="https://www.popdust.com/baby-yoda-choked-a-bitch-2641639663.html" target="_blank">Grogu Force-choked Cara Dune</a> because he saw her armwrestling with Din. </p><p>The show also offers some other hints that Grogu might be heading down a dark path. When Ahsoka meets Grogu, she tells Din that she can only see the early years of his life on Coruscant before the memories "go dark." Later in that same episode, Ahsoka warns Din that Grogu's attachment to him could lead him to do terrible things (like Anakin's attachment to his mother), and that she cannot train him because of that. "Best to let his abilities fade," she warns. </p><p>Finally, when Moff Gideon confronts Grogu in Chapter 14, he speaks to Grogu as if they have spent time together before. Gideon remarks that Grogu has gotten better at using the Force, but knows that it makes him very sleepy. He then extends his dark saber, which Grogu reaches for as if he recognizes it, before Gideon tells him he isn't old enough yet. </p><p>Is it possible Grogu was taken from the Jedi during "order 66" to be trained by the Empire? Could Gideon or even Palpatine or Vader have once been Grogu's master, during that "dark" period in Grogu's memory? </p>
What We Know About Taylor Swift’s “evermore”
We have a name, a tracklist, and big hopes...
Taylor Swift is back in a big way, announcing her ninth studio album, evermore, on social media only months after the release of folklore.
In July, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, folklore. The album was written during the first half of quarantine alongside the National's Aaron Dessner and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. The album was a feat of storytelling that felt like a hazy-half dream, a stripped down return to her roots, and her best album yet.
Troye Sivan, Kacey Musgraves, And Mark Ronson Team Up For “Easy” Music Video
Giving "Gone Girl" energy
Just weeks ago, indie lovers were treated to a video of Phoebe Bridgers's "Savior Complex" directed by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Normal People's Paul Mescal.
The stacked Phoebe x Phoebe x Paul lineup produced a gorgeous video to a gorgeous song, all while making fans hope for more joint endeavours — especially given Phoebe Bridgers's proven love for trios and collaboration projects.
Now, pop fans have a trio of their own.
Troye Sivan just released a Mark Ronson remix of his song "Easy" alongside a video that co-stars Kacey Musgraves. An earlier version of the song appeared on Sivan's August EP, In A Dream.
