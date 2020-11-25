I Found Literally Every Turkey Movie for Thanksgiving
Gobble Gobble, Motherf***ers.
There are shockingly few Turkey Movies™.
Seriously. In all of human history, we've made the bare minimum amount of Turkey Movies. No, I'm not talking about Thanksgiving Movies™––if you want a boring list of mashed potato shlock, you can hop on over to any other website. Here on Popdust, I'm talking about movies that literally feature turkey characters in a prominent role. And I'm telling you, after over a decade of grueling research, there are basically only four movies that fit my criteria––which is pretty much just that there is a character who is also a turkey.
Much like a Thanksgiving turkey, I'm sure you're dying to get stuffed with hot Turkey Movie facts:
Free Birds
Relativity Media
One might call Free Birds the definitive Turkey Movie, as it stars not one, not two, but three leading fowls. Starring the voices of Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, and Amy Poehler––all as turkeys––Free Birds follows a presidentially "pardoned" turkey who travels back in time to save all of turkeydom from the evil, turkey-hunting colonialists. If, for whatever reason, you want to watch a family-friendly, turkey-centric adventure movie on Thanksgiving, this is pretty much the only one that exists.
ThanksKilling (and also ThanksKilling 3)
Gravitas Ventures
Let's say you're spending this Thanksgiving without any kids around, so you decide to watch something a little spooky but also would prefer it to revolve around turkeys. I don't know what poor life decisions have led you down this path, but I'm excited to inform you that there is a movie franchise tailor-made for you. It's called Thankskilling, and it stars a demonic turkey who murders people while saying fun catchphrases like, "Nice t*ts, b*tch!" There is no ThanksKilling 2.
Turkey Hollow
Lifetime
Turkey Hollow is a The Jim Henson Company TV movie that aired on Lifetime and features narration by American rapper Ludacris. If that sounds, well...ludicrous...yeah, it really does. The plot revolves around two kids in a remote town who try to track down a mythical monster called a "Howling Hoodoo" and stumble upon a group of turkey-like creatures. So yes, I'm stretching because they're not actually turkeys, but they look kind of like gross diseased turkeys and the movie is called Turkey Hollow, so sit down and shut up.
Turkey Town
Gravitas Ventures
A poorly animated turkey named Gobbles invites you to a Thanksgiving party where he sings and dances for you. It is over one hour long. There is no Wikipedia page. Gobble is an abomination. You can watch Turkey Town on Amazon Prime. Good luck.
And that's it. I've gifted you every single Turkey Movie in existence. I'm leaving now.
The 9 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes to Watch on Turkey Day
Celebrate thanksgiving by hiding from your family and watching these fictional families enjoy turkey day!
Celebrating Thanksgiving usually entails a day of eating, answering uncomfortable questions from your family about your career and romantic life, hearing about your grandma's bunion surgery, and, if you're lucky, a well-earned doze in front of the TV. This year, given the social distancing guidelines, you may bypass the family time and go straight to the couch.
Regardless of your plans for Turkey Day, when that second helping of turkey starts to settle in your belly and your eyelids start to feel heavy, it's time to shove your cousin (or cat) over on the couch, settle in, and turn on one of these classic Thanksgiving-themed episodes.
“The One With the Rumor,” Friends<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTcyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTg1MDUwM30.HQbIHMBhvTWbQXJfVjNNEdyF2dDzBgalqgLZBCxKPDs/img.jpg?width=980" id="5630d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43c434173d17f82544480a47c4a8fb30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Friends Thanksgiving episode" />Friends<p><strong>Season 8 Epsiode 9</strong></p><p>This iconic episode guest stars Brad Pitt (then married to Jennifer Aniston) as Rachel's former classmate who was still bitter about being an ignored and overweight teenager who co-founded the "I Hate Rachel Green Club" with Ross back in high school.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Netflix</p>
"Parents," New Girl<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTc2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODI3MjI1NH0.oNG7ZNehomcjG8q5GShlB4QGnaMwQIIZOjLuU-uOVGk/img.jpg?width=980" id="9e04b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6c4d706bbef84d1987a5fc8d320368a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="New Girl Thanksgiving" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 8</strong></p><p>This is an adorable and realistic depiction of the family drama that inevitably comes with Thanksgiving. Here, Jess tries to reunite her divorced parents and, obviously, chaos ensues. </p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Netflix</p>
<strong>Season 2 Episode 7</strong>

This episode centers on Jack trying to come out to his mother over Thanksgiving dinner. It's as messy and hilarious as it is touching. 

<strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu
"Slapsgiving," How I Met Your Mother<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTk1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTk2NzAwOH0.M1_L9ywWjrMCAUxURvr9FvXu1jaiL5PGEnvztptXHHY/img.jpg?width=980" id="b2791" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="23b9b895b1bd6b28b27a8e8d14ebd992" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="How I Met Your Mother Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 3 Episode 9</strong></p><p>HIMYM is all about running jokes, and this episode is full of them. The gang is going through a time of transition, since Ted and Robin just broke up and Lilly and Marshall were recently married, and things get rocky (and hilarious) as a result. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"Turkey In a Can," Bob's Burgers<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjA2MC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM1MjU5N30.5zhyqTD_xtyocyGKNe3J14VYwYM_YV6_EdZB4b42VGc/img.gif?width=980" id="bc662" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99ddebe8711e7cde94576da02d51e1f4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 7 Episode 6</strong></p><p>The plot of this episode revolves around a turkey ending up in a toilet. That's it. Its fantastic. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"A Lilith Thanksgiving," Frasier<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTIxMDc0N30.MYlpMkpq7GwzX_yYEceAipyPv8cQC8MNR0jyzwP3jPM/img.jpg?width=980" id="34cd3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3c950fa81fe24a4abfb08f8320d3f2e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Thanksgiving Frasier" /><p><strong>Season 4 Episode 7</strong></p><p>One of the few <em>Frasier </em>episodes that takes place in Boston, this episode sees Frasier and his ex-wife vying to get their son into a prestigious school, while Frasier's dad tries to teach his grandson to play baseball. There are also some fantastic Niles cooking mishaps that make the episode worth watching. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
"Lockdown," Brooklyn Nine-Nine<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM4MDU0Nn0.ZHzj8bYLjSEvNWhQIpLC82kZOxPD0MJxMFqG6X5Apq0/img.jpg?width=980" id="154e1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2da54f625cc5508fc4b6abceadae0b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Brooklyn nine nine thanksgiving episode" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 7 </strong></p><p>There are several great Thanksgiving episodes of <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine,</em> but this one, in which the squad gets locked inside the station due to an anthrax scare, takes the cake.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"Thanksgiving," Master of None<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODMzODY4NH0.P6Ttnfk2Zu0ViTUFLc-La5pUDyLUMA8Aba6G6IRlqAU/img.jpg?width=980" id="8a36b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c247d8edbc6c937a360e1a087ab2df5f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Master of None Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 8 </strong></p><p>This episode hits all the heart strings in all the right ways. It shows family Thanksgivings over the course of 30 years and tells the moving story of Dez's bestfriend coming out to her mom. </p><p><strong>Where the watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
"WUPHF.com," The Office<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIzOS9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTk1NDc0Nn0.YIyfcAsAgJJUQvFeQFw-d9HAZYdStj7Lodm-UxUz_FY/img.gif?width=980" id="0a047" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59e7c43a63ff3b54811a903eb6a3cb8f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Office Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 7 Episode 9</strong></p><p>In this episode, Dwight decides that a hay festival is just what everyone needs to get them in the holiday spirit. Meanwhile, Ryan tries to scam his coworkers out of a lot of money. Good stuff!</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
This Haunts Me: Did Scientists at CERN End the World in 2012?
Can the strangeness of recent history be blamed on scientists meddling with forces beyond their understanding?
Do you remember 2012?
People were convinced that the world was going to end — that the Maya calendar had predicted it more than 2,000 years earlier. And protesters and time travelers continued to decry the cataclysmic dangers of CERN's Large Hadron Collider, where scientists were taking apart the building blocks of the universe to understand how they worked...
Distantly Thankful: Popdust's Thanksgiving Playlist for 2020
It's harder to remember what we're grateful for this year, but maybe some music will jog your memory.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, although this year's holiday festivities are looking pretty bleak.
Even with recent vaccine updates providing a little light at the end of the tunnel, we still have a long way to go before large group gatherings can resume as normal. Travelers are going to great lengths to ensure they reach their destination safely; many folks are opting out of traveling altogether, choosing to spend their holiday season alone at home.
6 Most Awkward Thanksgiving TV Specials
Thanksgiving is destined to be uncomfortable this year.
If you are able to safely gather with loved ones, bitter conservative relatives are almost guaranteed to dampen the mood. Meanwhile, for those of us spending Turkey Day alone this year, it may be nice to escape to alternate TV universes, where the dysfunctions of Thanksgiving 2020 don't even hold a torch to the absurdity of Joey getting his head stuck in a raw turkey. Here are the worst TV Thanksgivings to help you feel better about yours.
The A-Team: "Family Reunion"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgxODE0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjQ3NDQ1N30.QZdL2EzrWZ5MHIaN_zoeqP66f6je5tdII0Tnc9S3RIg/img.jpg?width=980" id="40c77" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12ebc49da3c4334d18c29bd4c92d274a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The A-Team" /><p>The A-Team don't really do Thanksgiving. Sure, they acknowledge that it's a thing, but the team celebrates the holiday a lot differently than others. </p><p>In "Family Reunion" the team gathers at a palatial estate, where viewers quickly learn that "you should never get too friendly with a bird you're about to eat." But the celebration is derailed before it even begins, as the A-Team have only 24 hours to reunite a daughter with her terminally ill dad in exchange for secret information on distrustful politicians. </p>
Buffy, The Vampire Slayer: "Pangs"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="db642604be460772f394011019f015c6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vg-iXEP1pqw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Buffy has fought her share of blood-sucking vamps, but all she wanted to do in season 4 was enjoy a nice Thanksgiving feast with the Scooby Gang. But the holiday spirit is soon thwarted, as the ancient Chumash Tribe, vindictive for being wiped out by settlers, get accidentally released on the world by Xander. A massive brawl ensues, all but ruining Thanksgiving for Buffy and the gang.</p>
Dexter: "Hungry Man"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a2c5d334f0f965704b556b7988fed9a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oocW9oGQTr0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While Dexter has fought for four long seasons to balance his serial killer instincts with his domesticated home life, it all unravels after Dexter spends Thanksgiving at the home of Arthur, AKA the Trinity Killer, who would soon go on to murder Dexter's wife in one of the most shocking twists in TV history. </p><p>Halfway through prepping the Thanksgiving meal, Dexter realizes that Arthur viciously abuses his family, as he learns that beats his son and locks his daughter in her room, causing Dexter to fully loose his cool in front of Arthur's family.</p>
Cheers: "Thanksgiving Orphans"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0046a245047acaeef18864d1f48dd3a3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fX6bQkiu8JI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nothing like a couple of lonely alcoholics to make you feel better about your lonesome holiday. The band of drunks gather together for a pot luck since they all have nowhere to go in one of the only episodes that takes place outside of a bar. </p><p>But dinner at Carla's soon takes a turn for the worst. The turkey takes forever to cook, so the gang gets crabby and soon start to snip at one another, fully unleashing their fury in a messy food fight that ruins the occasion.</p>
Family Guy: "Thanksgiving"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="454f9b73b437f5d1a05750f344f589fa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ienLox5WMm8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the tensest moments in <em>Family Guy</em>, Joe and Bonnie learn that their son Kevin died in Iraq on Thanksgiving Day, forever traumatizing them and ruining Thanksgiving. </p><p>But it turns out that Kevin faked his death to desert the army and shows up unannounced at Peter's door. Joe is viciously disappointed in his son, and the gang all sit down for one hell of an awkward (and hilarious) Thanksgiving dinner.</p>
Food Network: Giada De Laurentiis "Thanksgiving Live"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="636a3b42994fcb6b41c3d7739f96bcf0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C2Slce-XdwA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>We've all succumbed to a fair share of cooking-related injuries on Thanksgiving day, but not a lot of people can say they've wounded themselves on live TV. </p><p>Chef Diada's one job was to cut the turkey without cutting herself, and she ended up cutting her finger so bad that she needed stitches. It wasn't a very romantic moment, and that whole turkey was definitely contaminated and inedible. </p>
Beyonce, Bridgers, Black Pumas: Our Take on the 2020 Grammy Nominations
If it feels like the same 5 people were nominated for everything, it's because they kind of were.
2020 was a tumultuous year, and the music industry felt it.
From tour cancellations and Zoom press junkets to #BlackoutTuesday originating from two Black women in the music industry, there was no aspect of the 2020 hellscape that didn't touch the music industry. Inevitably, this spawned a wealth of new content, from those awful "Imagine" viral videos to quarantine songs that evolved as the year did — isolation songs, to protest songs, to even election-themed songs.
With awards season in full swing after the American Music Awards this summer, the Grammy Awards, scheduled for 2021 with Trevor Noah slated to host, just released their list of nominations. With altered categories and June's promises of inclusion on the brain, the Grammys were under a lot of pressure to get it right this year.
Sometimes they did, mostly they didn't. Here are the highlights.
