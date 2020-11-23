“The Mandalorian” Season 2: MAJOR Plot Leaks Reveal Baby Yoda’s Name & More
Several sources have now reported on new leaks regarding The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5, including the episode's title, runtime, and plot details.
Popdust has not independently verified the leaks. However, if true, these leaks hold major revelations about the upcoming episode (set to premiere Friday, November 27th on Disney+), as well as the future of the series.
MAJOR (POTENTIAL) SPOILERS AHEAD:
First reported by @StarWarsStuff on twitter, "Chapter 13" of The Mandalorian will be titled "The Jedi" and will feature Rosia Dawson in the first ever live action appearance of Ahsoka Tano.
#TheMandalorian Chapter 13 title:
THE JEDI
pic.twitter.com/1Z7qgC2g9d
November 20, 2020
While conflicting information regarding runtime exists, S2:EP5 is rumored to be approximately 58 minutes in length, making it the longest episode of The Mandalorian to date. The show's creator, Dave Filoni, is confirmed to be directing the episode himself.
It makes total sense that Dave Filoni, who has been deeply involved with the Star Wars franchise since 2008 would want full control over the episode introducing Ahsoka in live action.
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 PLOT LEAK Breakdown | Ahsoka And The Child Spoilers www.youtube.com
Baby Yoda's Real Name: Grogu?
But the major detail people will be talking about is the reveal of Baby Yoda's name: Grogu.
Apparently this name has been floating around on reddit since 2019 and is now confirmed with the new leaks. The name itself is fairly in line with the names of others from the same species in Star Wars canon, the two others being Yoda and Yaddle.
However, as one YouTube commenter pointed out: "Giving baby yoda the name growgoo is one way to guarantee that everyone will continue to call him baby yoda."
Episode Plot Synopsis
"Chapter 13: The Jedi" will of course introduce Ahsoka Tano to The Mandalorian, played by Rosaria Dawson. Several sources have said that her live action character design is flawless, including Heavy Spoilers (YouTube), who stated: "Rosario Dawson looks like the best cosplayer in the world and she's complete with Ahsoka's orange skin as well as some bright blue contact lenses and a hood."
Ahsoka will be wielding her signature white, dual lightsabers, marking the first time the iconic Star Wars weapon makes an appearance in the series. She will be engaged in some sort of battle with armed forces on the planet of Corvus.
When Mando finds Ahsoka they are said to briefly battle as well, though this will not be a major moment in the episode. When it's clear Mando is outmatched, he will namedrop Bo-Katan (introduced in Season 2, Episode 3), stopping the fight in its tracks.
Bo-Katan is of course a longtime friend of Ahsoka's, their many adventures having been chronicaled in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series.
After realizing they can trust each other, Mando shows her Baby Yoda ("the Child"). Ahsoka has never met Baby Yoda before, but she immediately recognizes him as one of Master Yoda's species. Ahsoka then uses the Force to look into Baby Yoda's (or Grogu's) mind. This is where she learns his name and origin. Grogu was apparently being trained as a Jedi on Coruscant back in the good old days but was hidden away when the Empire came to power.
The Force connection between Baby Yoda and Ahsoka is then cut off, due to his mind being surrounded by darkness after that point (or perhaps the Dark Side). We then learn that Ahsoka has been seeking Grand Admiral Thrawn since we last saw her in Star Wars Rebels. The inclusion of Thrawn, another well known character from the franchise's animated series and novels, is potentially to lay the groundwork for a rumored spinoff featuring Bo-Katan and Ahsoka working together again.
What do you think of these leaks? Let us know on Twitter, @Popdust!
"Over the time this album was written, I was in a process that some would call an 'awakening,'" says Kéren of her new album, In Form.
"I began to see my facades and masks of personality, the caricature I'd created for myself, my defense mechanisms and patterns, and went into deep inquiry of Self. I began my healing journey," she says. "This required some deep shedding as parts of myself were transforming."
Written over a span of five years, the songs on In Form are about change and evolution—depicting what Instagram influencer and creator Gabi Abrão summarizes with her oft-reproduced quote, "I am constantly shapeshifting, adapting, and evolving."
Indie Roundup: The Five Best Indie Releases This Week
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Phoebe Bridgers, Copycat Killer EP<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4OC1SbVjw7X1L0l2OrpPPg" id="cbfdb" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c55999b924da2cecc1794424d39f725" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>In the whirlwind three years since her debut album, <em>Stranger in the Alps, </em>Phoebe Bridgers has hardly had a moment to slow down. She spent 2018 and 2019 promoting projects alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker in boygenius and with Conor Oberst in Better Oblivion Community Center.</p> <p>This year, Bridgers returned with her stellar sophomore record, <em>Punisher, </em>and celebrated Donald Trump's defeat by <a href="https://www.popdust.com/phoebe-bridgers-and-maggie-rogers-cover-the-goo-goo-dolls-iris-for-joe-biden-2648892369.html" target="_self">covering the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris"</a> as a duet with Maggie Rogers. She's riding the momentum even further with an EP of four reworked <em>Punisher </em>tracks called <em>Copycat Killer</em>, featuring arrangement by Rob Moose. These orchestral versions add a stunning cinematic quality to already beautiful songs.</p> <p>For fans of Mitski, Big Thief, and Japanese Breakfast.</p>
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, K.G.<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6uuQKwM3fRETiscHqlnxuo" id="51794" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="13bed0c274cc2729f6796188bc44ca22" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After a series of live albums benefitting Australia wildfire relief early this year, psych-rock cult favorites King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard return with their sixteenth studio album, <em>K.G. </em>The Melbourne six-piece have spent their 10 years together relentlessly recording and performing, with each album acting as a mixed bag that allows the band to explore different genres both in and outside of rock.</p> <p><em>K.G. </em>is, of course, a quarantine album, created from the members' respective homes. And while this record might not meet the band's usual standards of chemistry and innovation, its familiar motifs offer a sense of familiar comfort to King Gizz's fervent fanbase.</p><p>For fans of Tame Impala and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.</p>
Babeheaven, Home for Now<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4PPsdoNggFJevcT7n1W0Wf" id="5545e" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf8bd98b9ddb2dce7bf41457b599535c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>On their debut album, <em>Home for Now, </em>British duo Babeheaven—composed of vocalist Nancy Andersen and producer-instrumentalist Jamie Travis—explore themes of subverting anxiety and coming into your own. </p> <p>"As a person of color and a plus-size woman, I've never felt that comfortable with myself as a performer," Andersen <a href="https://terrorbird.com/artists/babeheaven" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">explained</a> in a statement. "When we first started making music, it just hadn't crossed my mind that I'd have to be someone who took up that kind of space, so over lockdown I've had a lot more time to think about how I want to be perceived on stage." </p> <p><em>Home for Now </em>exudes a gentle confidence, swathed in reverberating dream pop with refreshing elements of trip-hop and R&B.</p> <p>For fans of Tirzah, Okay Kaya, and Nilufer Yanya.</p>
Shygirl, ALIAS EP<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3lpcZOAsYJzvPepNSbzMSb" id="f73d4" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="028ee431763cfe53c389d73699e36d80" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>With hyperpop becoming somewhat of the new standard for mainstream music, London musician Shygirl is well on her way to becoming a household name. Her new EP, <em>ALIAS, </em>is a 20-minute whirlwind of club-ready bangers with production courtesy of SOPHIE, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, and others, surely inspiring plenty of living room dance parties until large late-night gatherings are safe again.</p> <p>For fans of Charli XCX and Arca.</p>
Anna McClellan, I saw first light<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:1sEw9idkD5cP0ljJy7RpWD" id="3441e" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8748ac543b519b5eea49a0d4cbf0f38f" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After a brief stint in New York City, singer-songwriter Anna McClellan returned to her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska to create her latest full-length album, <em>I saw first light</em>. Built largely off of piano and acoustic guitar, the record bears a lo-fi, homespun quality that brings warmth to McClellan's tongue-in-cheek, deadpan delivery: "I'm sick of conversations where mostly men try to dominate 'em," she sings on "To Prove." Throughout, <em>I saw first light </em>feels fresh and candid, like a close friend sharing their music with you.</p> <p>For fans of Frankie Cosmos, Sidney Gish, and Girlpool.</p>
Slept On: Unappreciated New Releases From RAYE, Lil Eazzyy & More
All the releases you missed and need to check out.
Megan Thee Stallion's debut album has finally arrived.
Since she announced the album a few weeks ago, the music world has held its breath in anticipation. As a result, a lot of great music has gone unnoticed. While SAINt JHN and Meg will undoubtedly tear up the charts this week, here are other great releases from lesser-known artists that deserve just as much attention.
POP: Euphoric Sad Songs by RAYE<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="69fddfde931e40ec0eb8896f97d744fa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nPLN5HXsq04?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The captivating British singer/songwriter has possesses an uncanny ear for melody. She was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound Of...award for 2017 and earned third place; and over the last year has been featured alongside an eclectic mix of artists. She glided alongside alt artist Odsuni with breezy confidence on 2019's hit "Tipsy" and went on to dabble in deep house, pop and even synth-rock. On her fifth EP, <em>Euphoric Sad Songs</em>, she reigns it all in for a collection of bright and multifaceted pop tracks.</p>
RAP: Underrated by Lil Eazzyy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="758ef745539db00903e9b718964ea619"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8mcoHe9qDHE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>At just 18, Lil Eazzyy has quickly carved out a space for himself among the crowded Chicago drill scene. A raw story teller, Lil Eazzyy's moniker started to generate buzz with songs like "Onna Come Up," a springy two-minute freestyle that was surprisingly littered with detailed street anecdotes and unique bravado. "Blue tips in the 40, it fuck up his mental, we put him on TV, like he Jimmy Kimmel, My n***** some refs, we'll attack like a whistle." For such a young emcee, the track had a surprising amount of personality and now has been streamed over 22 million times.</p><p>The emcee officially announces his arrival with <em>Underrated</em>, a streamlined collection of detailed street narratives that move with buoyancy. The project delves deeper into Eazzyy's untapped talent as a storyteller. On "Feeling Different," Eazzyy speaks candidly on the riff's in his community caused by fame and the paranoia that notoriety brings. On "For33," Eazzyy sings mournfully for the friends he's lost over a soulful guitar, showcasing the young emcee as a versatile and severely "underrated" talent.</p>
R&B: The Night Before The Morning After by 11:11<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb1b86c543c7eb2adef2f9d89326a30f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_bXEO_B2sBY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Toronto crooner 11:11 has been making steady waves in his city since 2016 with his smooth contemporary R&B. His double EP, <em>The Night Before The Morning After, </em>released last week, is a refined collection of lustful bedroom bops. Exploring both a promiscuous late-night escapade in the city and a flirtatious morning after, 11:11's silky R&B will scratch the itch for those looking to soundtrack a late-night drive.</p>
R&B: "Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1382f8ac7a6570b6adf390b8e2a896df"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZeP--wHHiy8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan is sick of all the moping and whining of 2020. On "Pick Up Your Feelings," Sullivan brings a massive amount of swagger as she warbles and rolls her eyes at insecure men. A respected R&B icon, her latest single is as wavy as any of today's contemporary R&B while still maintaining an old school flair.</p>
METAL: "Brick Wall" by A Day To Remember<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5080f2a1792690da0fdbd9af9996c496"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xnOvmReZQNI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amalgamative pop-punk metalcore outfit A Day To Remember have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music. Their sixth album, <em>Bad Vibrations</em>, was their heaviest release ever and received critical acclaim across the board. While the band's latest singles off their upcoming seventh record, <em>You're Welcome,</em> have leaned more into commercial pop-rock, they returned today with "Brick Wall," a satisfyingly grungy record that steps away from the clean sound of the last three records. </p>
METAL: "The Purge" by Within Temptation<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34d705bc0261419ab013a453c24ab9cd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2HSprjvygY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Gothic metal icons Within Temptation are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, and from the sound of their latest single, "The Purge," it's shaping up to be another impressive balance of EDM and metal as showcased by 2019's <em>Resist.</em> "The Purge" is a harrowing, almost angelic track, as the band's metal and electronic fusion is uplifted even further by a haunting orchestral score. Known as the band that defies genres, Within Temptation still remains at the top of their game.</p>
The Many Problems with "Autism Speaks"
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
Recently, Sia came under much scrutiny for her upcoming film, Music, which stars Kate Hudson as an older sister who assumes guardianship over her younger sister who's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. Two deeply contentious problems with that: Music is played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress; and Sia consulted with Autism Speaks for the film.
When the online autistic community voiced their displeasure at Sia's casting and consulting choices, she responded defensively:
The Legacy of Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
The rapper's magnum opus turns 10 years old today.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.