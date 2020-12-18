"The Mandalorian" Season 2 Finale Breaks The Internet (And Our Hearts)
Warning | Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian "Chapter 16: The Rescue"
The Mandalorian's second season has been a light in an otherwise dreary year since its premiere in October.
Critics and fans of the series and of Star Wars in general have more or less unanimously praised the show this year for taking what audiences loved about the first season, improving and expanding on it. Nearly every episode was championed as "the best one yet" upon release, and the Season 2 finale will likely be no different.
This review contains major spoilers for The Mandalorian, Chapters 1-16.
"The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 8 premiered Dec 18th on Disney Plus
For viewers like myself that stayed up late to watch the season finale, things started off with a bang!
Disney Plus Internet Issues, "The Mandalorian"
It seems so many people were up at 3 AM EST clicking on The Mandalorian that Disney Plus broke. However, a few minutes and several refreshes later, it was viewing time, baby!
There's so much to praise about this episode. From awe-inspiring set design and special effects, to the truly standout musical score by Ludwig Göransson (was that dubstep in Star Wars when the darktroopers powered up?), every bit of Season 2, Episode 8 was oozing with carefully crafted detail.
"The Mandalorian" has never looked better
But we all know what we're here to discuss: the shocking ending. Since the premiere of Chapter 14, fans have been speculating what Force-user would be coming to find Grogu, after "Baby Yoda" called out through the Force on a Jedi temple seeing stone.
With Grogu now captive to Moff Gideon and the Empire, would a famous Jedi come to his rescue, or would Din and the gang need to go in alone? Would it be someone we know from other Star Wars media, like Mace Windu, or a new character? Would the show reveal anyone at all, or wait until Season 3?
Well, this episode gave us our answer. Just as a small army of darktroopers are about to execute our heroes on the bridge of Moff Gideon's ship, a lone X-wing starfighter arrives, refusing to identify itself. The unknown pilot makes their way through the ship taking down darktroopers left and right effortlessly, before reaching the bridge. Watching this unfold over security cameras fills Gideon with so much fear that he attempts suicide.
Then we get our grand reveal. The mysterious hero is none other than the Empire-crusher himself, R2D2.
R2D2 arrives to save Baby Yoda
In what will probably go down has the biggest twist in Star Wars history, R2D2 - the legend - rolls into the room accompanied by his Jedi assistant. The digital de-aging is remarkable. He looks no more than five years older than he did in Return of the Jedi.
Okay, I'm half-joking of course. The true reveal is Luke Skywalker, played once more by Mark Hamill.
Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, "The Mandalorian" Season 2
Wow. This was a breathtaking moment through and through. The final nine minutes of the episode are basically the Luke Skywalker show. I won't pretend that the de-aging on Mark Hamill is perfect in every frame or from every angle, but it's pretty damn good and I'm here for it. Even his voice seems to be de-aged, to sound more like the Luke from the original trilogy, and less like grumpy island Luke from The Last Jedi.
Overall, seeing Luke in his prime in live action again was incredible. I was so giddy with excitement watching him slash his way through the corridors of Gideon's ship. Wait - gidd-eon? - no, no time! I just felt so happy as the music swelled and his iconic green lightsaber slid through darktroopers. I felt emotional, not only for myself, but for Mark and for Star Wars fans everywhere. I know I'm not the only one: YouTuber Star Wars Theory was brought to tears during his live-stream viewing party of the episode with over 35,000 other fans watching live.
I can die happy.
Thank you @Lucasfilm_Ltd @dave_filoni @Jon_Favreau and everyone else involved. I'm 6 years old again.
— Star Wars Theory (@SWTheory66) December 18, 2020
Right there with ya, buddy.
This is Star Wars at its best. Call it fan service if you want, but as a fan, I feel fully serviced. So thank you, Lucasfilm, it's honestly been a while.
Grogu departs with Luke Skywalker
The ending is bittersweet, as Din Djarin removes his helmet to show Grogu his face for the first time before handing him off to Luke Skywalker. He wants Grogu to remember his face and know he is loved. Cheers to this show for making a character showing his face to a puppet a heartbreaking and beautiful moment in television history.
Whether or not this is a series wrap on "Baby Yoda" will have yet to be seen. But for now we can assume that Grogu will not be with Din when Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres Christmas Day, 2021. It's a sad but exciting realization, because we honestly have no idea what's coming next for the series or Star Wars media now that Grogu is with Luke.
"The Mandalorian" Finale Episode Rating
13/10 Episode, easily - maybe 14/10 but I reserve that judgement for after a rewatch.
The show leaves you pumped and wondering what the next season will bring, which is exactly the job of a season finale.
We were of course treated to a post-credit scene teasing The Book of Boba Fett - one of the many new Star Wars properties recently announced by Disney. So while it's over a year until The Mandalorian will return, there's a lot more coming to fans thanks to this show.
"The Book of Boba Fett," coming to Disney Plus, December 2021
What did you think about the season finale? Let us know your thoughts on twitter, @Popdust!
- Hot Take: I Didn't Like "The Mandalorian" Season 2 Premiere ... ›
- The Mandalorian Season 2, Ep 3 - BEST Episode Yet? - Popdust ›
- Snoke clones? Palpatine? "The Mandalorian" | Season 2, Episode 4 ... ›
- Rosario Dawson in "The Mandalorian" | Episode 5 Recap - Popdust ›
- Best Episode Yet? "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 6 - Popdust ›
- “The Mandalorian” Season 2: Major Plot Leaks - Popdust ›
- Review | "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 2 - Popdust ›
- REVIEW | "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 7 - Popdust ›
The 10 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked
Start popping that popcorn.
There were horror writers before Stephen King and there will almost certainly be horror writers after Stephen King, but there will never be another writer as able to capture the world's imagination so thoroughly with his ability to terrify in one moment and inspire hope in the next.
Not only has King written nearly 90 bone-chilling and engrossing books in his decades-long career, his work has also been adapted for film or TV nearly 80 times. Most recently, The Stand, King's 1978 saga about the apocalypse, was adapted for TV and will premiere tonight on CBS All Access. Of course, the problem with adapting a book to film is that the film version rarely lives up to the book.
With that said, out of nearly 80 adaptions, a few have to go right sometimes. While its too soon to say how The Stand will fare, we can recommend these 10 movies, which we consider the best Stephen King movies ever made.
10. Children of the Corn (1984)
- Stephen King's The Stand Coming to CBS Streaming ›
- The Top 10 Scary Stories to Listen to This Halloween - Popdust ›
- Which Pennywise Clown Is Scarier: 1990 or 2019? - Popdust ›
- 9 of the Best Horror Shows to Binge Watch on Netflix - Popdust ›
I Rewatched Original James Bond Films, and Oh My God He Is Literally a Sex Offender
Even by the standards of the 1960s, James Bond was a rapist.
When I decided to re-watch all of the James Bond movies in chronological order, I wasn't exactly expecting a politically correct, feminist franchise that would pass the Bechdel test with flying colors.
My memory of the early movies consisted of a lot of smarmy one-liners, plenty of women in those kind of pointy bikini tops, bad guys with Russian or German accents, and loads of shots of Sean Connery's legs. As far as Bond's relationship with women, I remembered that he was unquestionably a womanizer and women often just melted into his arms, apparently seduced by the mere sight of him. I was prepared to laugh at these outdated tropes and accept the movies' questionable gender dynamics as a product of a different time. I wasn't expecting to see point blank sexual assault.
WARNING: Discussion of rape and sexual assault.
- 'James Bond is a sexist, racist rapist': Millennials appalled after ... ›
- James Bond branded 'flat out rapist' by angry millennials - Daily Star ›
- 7 Insanely Dark James Bond Scenes They Hope You Forget ... ›
- James Bond has always been a misogynist dinosaur. Now he has to ... ›
- The most terrible things James Bond has ever done ›
- James Bond was a rapist - Macleans.ca ›
Interview: How Record Setter Conquered the Weirdest Year of Their Lives
The Texas screamo band talk to Popdust about imposter syndrome, signing to their dream label, and their new breakout album, "I Owe You Nothing."
Like most things that happened in 2020, the process of recording and releasing Record Setter's second album didn't go according to plan.
It took recording the entire album twice over for the Denton, Texas screamo band — composed of Kyle Pennington, Jacob Morrison, and siblings Judy and Jake Mitchell — to get it exactly the way they wanted it, only for the pandemic to throw a wrench in the release process.
But it's a fitting backstory for I Owe You Nothing, a record that was in the making for over three years. While it's not a "quarantine album" as popularized by the likes of, say, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, it's an album that proves Record Setter's tenacity as one of the most exciting emo bands to emerge during the darkest year in recent history.
Jane Austen and the Female Gaze: Who Is the Best Onscreen Mr. Darcy?
Long before the problematic dynamics of 50 Shades of Grey, the Twilight-driven vampire craze of the 2010s, or the sheer radiance of Harry Styles in a skirt, there was Mr. Darcy.
The male protagonist of 1813's Pride and Prejudice and a literary heartthrob for more than 200 years, Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy is one of Jane Austen's most enduring characters. As it turns out, the sullen sad boy trope was alive and well even in Georgian England (thanks a lot, Lord Byron), during which time Austen wrote at least 13 novels and mostly published in secret.
"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife," begins Pride and Prejudice and introduces us to the timeless will-they/won't-they dance of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.
5. David Rintoul in "Pride & Prejudice" (1980)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e956964e86cf66f5b331a7e9fa94d2d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C99TK3UUOF0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>PBS's miniseries brought a Jane Austen TV adaptation to US audiences for the first time...That's about the best part of the otherwise dull production. David Rintoul seems to think that a frozen face conveyed the complexities of Mr. Darcy's character.</p>
4. Colin Firth in "Pride & Prejudice" (1995)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc758994f19d51e5f72257737e28cce3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hasKmDr1yrA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If your favorite Mr. Darcy is the BBC's 1995 adaptation, then die-hard Austenites might have a bone to pick with you. Some of the most cinematic and memorable scenes, like Colin Firth in virtually a wet t-shirt, misconstrued what Austen was trying to convey about romance: It's ugly. "Diving Darcy, the criticism goes, celebrates <em>Pride and Prejudice</em> less for its adjacency to Romanticism, the period, and more for its adjacency to romance, the genre," as <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/07/who-gaze-on-the-men-in-jane-austen/533415/" target="_blank">Megan Garber wrote </a>in <em>The Atlantic.</em></p>
3. Laurence Olivier in "Pride & Prejudice" (1940)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d4548e93a764813f9ab1c7af4d771977"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SZBTGYRSJ7c?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Olivier's performance in 1940 set the bar for every Mr. Darcy to come. He plays Darcy as an unnerved elitist who's earnestly surprised that his social status won't win him Elizabeth's love, which ultimately drives his character to grow.</p>
2. Matthew Macfadyen in "Pride & Prejudice" (2005)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="288ee744afe89cbf02c4e671b271c751"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z9SXvUdM_iw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Pretty much everyone loved Matthew Macfayden's performance as Mr. Darcy in 2005, from <a href="https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/pride-and-prejudice-2005" target="_blank">Roger Ebert </a>giving the award-nominated film four stars to literally anyone who's seen Macfayden walk through mist.</p>
1. Collin Firth (again) in..."Bridget Jones's Diary" (2001)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dabfd4f929479d9c9a00b2a89e568a8d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oZu2JfM2Aq8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>WHAT? <em>Bridget Jones's Diary </em>is a retelling of <em>Pride & Prejudice </em>that actually casts one of the best actors to ever play Dr. Darcy to play his modern counterpart. Firth plays Darcy with a self-aware social awkwardness that's simultaneously modern and an insight into Austen's characters: They're flawed and conflicted, but also playful and even funny.</p>
7 Black TV Shows You Forgot Existed
The '90s was the golden era for Black television shows in primetime. The success of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Living Single, and others dominated the ratings and made stars out of their casts.
They would show the world that Black people weren't a monolith and had various stories that needed to be seen by a mainstream audience.
Me and The Boys<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzQ4Mzg4NX0.q8BJIgYLGcpfcDsnmg3oGEGL1sTzTrMjY8WO7LJvRBs/img.jpg?width=980" id="358ac" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf9c5024de4d913dfb6b9f13be5ac17d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Me and The Boys" />
The Cast of Me and The Boys<p>Before becoming a host extraordinaire and best-selling author, <a href="https://steveharvey.com/" target="_blank">Steve Harvey</a> was another up-and-coming comedian looking for his big break. This break would come in the form of the ABC series,<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108854/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>Me and The Boys</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Harvey played a widower trying to raise three boys with the help of his mother-in-law. The show premiered in September of 1994 and only ran for 19 episodes. Harvey would find redemption with the success of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115372/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Steve Harvey Show</em></a>.</p>
South Central<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTM3NDgyMn0.bz8zj8tgZW3a4kUtuKQk7s6P94hwmFn8TTYuHWxcFSw/img.jpg?width=980" id="cbcba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a3d45f7765537b050870672904bbb63b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of South Central" />
The Cast of South Central<p>The '90s also saw the growing influence of Los Angeles's street culture in music and film. Movies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101507/" target="_blank"><em>Boyz N The Hood</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107554/" target="_blank"><em>Menace II Society</em></a> gave outsiders a firsthand look at how drugs and gang violence plagued its streets.</p> <p>The Fox series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108936/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>South Central</em></a> was about a single mother raising her three children in this west coast warzone. Though audiences may have connected with films with a similar premise, <em>South Central </em>failed at bringing the same attention to primetime and was canceled after only 10 episodes. </p>
On Our Own<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzQ4NDM0MH0.hh2PkCuDjsZKLe-pIt6Y1E6jKvc7d6B80jXuv4HknKo/img.jpg?width=980" id="8e153" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca73ff80e19b9bcafc2efb0c1b1b9994" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of On Our Own" />
The Cast of On Our Own<p>After his parent's death, Josh Jerrico <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0365216/" target="_blank">(Ralph Louis Harris</a>) now has to raise his six younger brothers and sisters. Hijinx would ensue as Josh would dress in drag as the family's "aunt" to prevent social services from separating them.</p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108888/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>On Our Own</em></a> premiered on ABC in September of 1994 and co-starred <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810620/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jussie Smollet</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810619/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jurnee Smollet</a>, and their real-life siblings. The show would air only 20 episodes before its cancellation in April the following year.</p>
Between Brothers<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTM4NjQyMX0.Uvt9ipm_mm5NIpu_F3mkMFkXVi7vl1CEnGeLON0vdxk/img.jpg?width=980" id="1419b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e86022aa30c371dcacee822d85466dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Between Brothers" />
The Cast of Between Brothers<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118268/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Between Brothers</em></a> was a buddy comedy about four Black men living together in Chicago. Debuting on Fox in September 1997, two of its cast members (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0362429/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kadeem Hardison</a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0203508/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tommy Davidson</a>) had already experienced being part of a primetime hit series. But unfortunately, lightning didn't strike twice, as <em>Between Brothers </em>came to an end after its move to UPN in March of 1999. </p>
Good News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4Mzg0NX0.p5VBKRmJvZ0jmbA0gKGzjpDofXDg2foLQc1AZwGuzjQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b506d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4893ca3835f0fa7e9381d240d25be03" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Good News" />
The Cast of Good News<p>The UPN Network was the home of many successful Black sitcoms like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115275/" target="_blank"><em>Moesha</em></a><em>, </em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0200353/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Parkers</em></a><em>, </em>and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0284770/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>One on One</em></a><em>. </em>However, the spiritual comedy <em>Good News </em>didn't receive the same blessings.</p> <p>The show followed a young pastor (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0708981/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">David Ramsey</a>) looking to win over the congregation at a new church. <em>Good News</em> lasted one season before being removed from UPN's lineup in May of 1998. </p>
Out All Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTgyNDgyOX0.ZW_sMW3LXbFDghqZ1DVXXa5WTl66D1_J72tjinYscCk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5eadf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fd8344e05dd0cecb11829b3e4256b865" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Out All Night" />
The Cast of Out All Night<p>One would think a show starring legendary singer <a href="https://www.pattilabelle.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Patti Labelle</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000407/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vivica A. Fox</a>, and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004820/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Morris Chestnut</a> would be an instant success. However, the NBC series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103506/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Out All Night</em></a> proved otherwise. The show only aired for one season and was so poorly received that many can't recall the show's premise. <em>Out All Night </em>aired from September of 1992 to July of 1993.</p>
Where I Live<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjIwODk0MX0.nl5_2p59OwMF8DEllIEe-tOL3coJBpSwdPRAEmnO0Nc/img.jpg?width=980" id="f8f60" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8d4d9d9d9212ce94c7533622272a8409" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live" />
Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0234791/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Doug E. Doug</a> was one of the '90s' most popular comedians. When he wasn't performing standup comedy, he was starring in films like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106611/" target="_blank"><em>Cool Runnings</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103978/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Class Act</em></a><em>. </em>Doug's charisma and ability to make people laugh earned him his own ABC show, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106171/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Where I Live</em></a><em>.</em></p><br><em>Where I Live</em> was based on Doug's real-life upbringing in New York City. The show was a hit with critics, but lackluster ratings lead to its cancellation after two seasons and 21 episodes (seven of them wouldn't make it to air).
- 6 Popular Black Sitcoms That Should be on Netflix - Popdust ›
- 6 Unnecesarry Character Additions to Popular Black TV Shows ... ›