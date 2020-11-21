"The Mandalorian" Teases the First Order: Season 2, Episode 4
Carl Weathers directs Season 2's most revealing chapter yet
"Chapter 12: The Siege" premiered Friday, November 20 on Disney+.
Before getting into spoilers, let's discuss the episode's set up. Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda are en route to the forest planet of Corvus to find Ahsoka Tano. Their ship remains badly damaged from the events of the previous two episodes, so they decide to take a detour for repairs. Okay, it's spoiler time!
You've been warned...
Well, we called it. In last week's review we predicted Episode 4 would give us another side quest and the return of Cara Dune, now Marshall Cara Dune. Cara serves as local law enforcement on Nevarro alongside Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). Carl Weathers, as Director of Chapter 12, made sure to give himself the best moments, including an adorable interaction with Baby Yoda when Din and "the Child" arrive on the planet.
Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) holding Baby Yoda on "The Mandalorian"
Din finds Karga's village on Nevarro completely transformed from what we saw in Season 1. The streets are full of hipsters, and there are even schools for droids to teach children about trade routes. Children love trade routes.
Karga agrees to repair the Razor Crest for free in return for Mando's help on a mission. Our hero obliges, and Baby Yoda is left at the school for safety. It should be noted that although Baby Yoda is technically 50 years old, he is basically a toddler sitting in on a class for fourth graders. Plopping him in there with no context given to the instructor or classmates seems like child abandonment. Despite this, Baby Yoda is perfectly content after using the Force to steal blue macarons from a neighboring student.
Baby Yoda enjoys a snack on his first day of school
We then run into Mythrol (SNL's Horatio Sanz), who we last saw being frozen in carbonite by Mando in the series premiere. As it turns out, Mythrol is working off a 350 year debt by serving as Carl Weathers's bitch. Unfortunately for him, that includes coming along for the gang's deadly job of the week.
(L-R) Mythrol, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, Din Djarin
THE MISSION
Karga and Dune fill in Mando on an Imperial base occupied just outside the safe zone on Nevarro. If they can annihilate the remaining troops there, Nevarro will be completely free and can become a "trade anchor for the entire sector."
Initially their attack strategy is the typical "blow the reactor and get out of there" Star Wars plan, but as is becoming a running theme in this series, Karga has greatly underestimated Imperial presence. While exploring the base, however, things become very interesting.
Emperor Palpatine looking sexier than ever
The gang discovers what appears to be tanks full of failed Emperor Palpatine clones. Realizing they are trespassing on a heavily guarded laboratory, not a military base, they begin looking for clues. Mythrol engages the lab's computers and pulls up a hologram transmission from Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) to Moff Gideon. The doctor's message reveals answers to the series' biggest and widely debated mysteries.
THE BIG REVEAL
Dr. Pershing first appeared in Season 1, working with the remnants of the Empire and hoping to conduct tests on Baby Yoda. Star Wars nerds like myself noticed the insignia on his jacket, which resembled that of Kamino, the planet used for cloning in Attack of the Clones.
This sparked debate in the Star Wars community:
- Was Baby Yoda a clone of the OG Yoda?
- Did the Empire want to produce a Force sensitive Baby Yoda clone army to regain power?
- Did the empire need Baby Yoda's Force-blood to bring back Emperor Palpatine?
- Or perhaps Dr. Pershing just loves vintage clothes shopping?
Everything in "Chapter 12: The Siege" points to the third option: the Empire needs Baby Yoda's blood to bring resurrect Palpatine.
Dr. Pershing explains failed cloning experiments
Why this makes total sense:
- We know from The Rise of Skywalker that Palpatine does eventually return from the dead. However, because that film was the equivalent of giving children cocaine and filming them bang action figures together, we got no real answers as to how that happened. The only explanation was a single line from a hobbit: "Dark science, cloning, secrets only the Sith knew."
- Dr. Pershing refers to Baby Yoda's blood having a significantly high "M-count," which is certainly in reference to Midi-chlorians, first introduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Midi-chlorians were George Lucas's attempt to explain the Force with science.
- All of the clones in the lab are failures because, as the doc explains: "The child is very small and I was only able to harvest a limited amount [of his blood] without killing him."
The transmission ends with Dr. Pershing stating he needs access to Baby Yoda ("the donor") again for more blood if "the experiments are to continue as requested."
The remainder of the episode is basically an extended action sequence in which our heroes escape the lab and eliminate Imperial troops in pursuit. Mando's ship is repaired, and the journey to Ahsoka Tano is back in business.
First Order rising...
However, in the final moments, we get a major clue about where this series is heading and how it connects to Disney's sequel trilogy.
Mando leaves Cara on Nevarro, where she is seen being all emo because a New Republic police officer reminded her that the Empire blew up her home planet and all her loved ones. The show then cuts to an Imperial ship with a space Nazi lady facetiming one of the people that repaired Mando's ship.
"The device has been planted as you requested."
"Good. You will be well-rewarded in the new era."
The mention of a "new era" can only mean one thing: Long-standing rumors that The Mandalorian will explore the origins of The First Order and explain how the New Republic fell are true.
It's well known that showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are professionals at filling in the narrative blanks left by Star Wars films. Critics were displeased in 2015 when The Force Awakens hit theatres and it was clear that arguably the most interesting developments in the Star Wars universe since Return of the Jedi happened off screen. Now we are likely to get all of those answers and from much more capable hands.
And the verdict is...
- 9/10 for story revelations
- 7/10 for everything else (excluding the dog fight with TIE fighters, that was 11/10)
- 5/5 blue macarons for Baby Yoda moments
PREDICTIONS FOR NEXT WEEK
With only three episodes left in the season, we are absolutely going to see Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Chapter 13. We know the Empire is now trailing Din and Baby Yoda, and we know they are heading right to her.
Rosario Dawson to appear as Ahsoka Tano
Dr. Pershing said that they were unlikely to encounter another specimen with as high of a Midi-chlorian count as Baby Yoda. Little did they know that Baby Yoda is about to lead them right to Ahsoka Tano, the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker, AKA Darth Vader, AKA a being born of the Force with the highest recorded Midi-chlorian count in the galaxy.
Moreover, Pershing noted that the clone bodies had "rejected" Baby Yoda's blood. Perhaps that won't be the case if they extract blood from a humanoid that doesn't eat frogs, like Ahsoka.
Given Baby Yoda's age, he was definitely alive during Order 66 (Revenge of the Sith). Perhaps Ahsoka knows Baby Yoda or the Jedi that hid him away during that time. At the very least she will recognize that he is one of Yoda's species. Therefore, when the Empire shows up to snatch Baby Yoda, Ahsoka will fight them head on.
The totality of these events will surely span over multiple episodes, so screw it, here is our major prediction for the end of Season 2:
Ahsoka will successfully save Baby Yoda from the Empire, sacrificing her own life in the process. We know she is dead before the events of The Rise of Skywalker because she is heard speaking to Rey along with other fallen Jedi at the film's climax. It would be complete sacrilege for the franchise to kill off such a beloved character off screen. So, as much as we'd hate to see Ahsoka perish, this is absolutely the most fitting way to execute it.
However, Ahsoka will not completely end the Empire, and in a cruel twist of fate, it will be her blood that is finally accepted by the host body (or "Strand-cast") that resurrects Palpatine.What do you think of our review of The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 4 and our predictions for the rest of the season? Let us know on twitter, @Popdust.
- Review | "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 2 - Popdust ›
- Baby Yoda Is Male and Other Facts from "The Mandalorian" - Popdust ›
- Hot Take: I Didn't Like "The Mandalorian" Season 2 Premiere ... ›
- The Mandalorian Season 2, Ep 3 - BEST Episode Yet? - Popdust ›
The Many Problems with "Autism Speaks"
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
Recently, Sia came under much scrutiny for her upcoming film, Music, which stars Kate Hudson as an older sister who assumes guardianship over her younger sister who's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. Two deeply contentious problems with that: Music is played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress; and Sia consulted with Autism Speaks for the film.
When the online autistic community voiced their displeasure at Sia's casting and consulting choices, she responded defensively:
The Legacy of Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
The rapper's magnum opus turns 10 years old today.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.
Slept On: Unappreciated New Releases From RAYE, Lil Eazzyy & More
All the releases you missed and need to check out.
Megan Thee Stallion's debut album has finally arrived.
Since she announced the album a few weeks ago, the music world has held its breath in anticipation. As a result, a lot of great music has gone unnoticed. While SAINt JHN and Meg will undoubtedly tear up the charts this week, here are other great releases from lesser-known artists that deserve just as much attention.
POP: Euphoric Sad Songs by RAYE<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="69fddfde931e40ec0eb8896f97d744fa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nPLN5HXsq04?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The captivating British singer/songwriter has possesses an uncanny ear for melody. She was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound Of...award for 2017 and earned third place; and over the last year has been featured alongside an eclectic mix of artists. She glided alongside alt artist Odsuni with breezy confidence on 2019's hit "Tipsy" and went on to dabble in deep house, pop and even synth-rock. On her fifth EP, <em>Euphoric Sad Songs</em>, she reigns it all in for a collection of bright and multifaceted pop tracks.</p>
RAP: Underrated by Lil Eazzyy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="758ef745539db00903e9b718964ea619"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8mcoHe9qDHE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>At just 18, Lil Eazzyy has quickly carved out a space for himself among the crowded Chicago drill scene. A raw story teller, Lil Eazzyy's moniker started to generate buzz with songs like "Onna Come Up," a springy two-minute freestyle that was surprisingly littered with detailed street anecdotes and unique bravado. "Blue tips in the 40, it fuck up his mental, we put him on TV, like he Jimmy Kimmel, My n***** some refs, we'll attack like a whistle." For such a young emcee, the track had a surprising amount of personality and now has been streamed over 22 million times.</p><p>The emcee officially announces his arrival with <em>Underrated</em>, a streamlined collection of detailed street narratives that move with buoyancy. The project delves deeper into Eazzyy's untapped talent as a storyteller. On "Feeling Different," Eazzyy speaks candidly on the riff's in his community caused by fame and the paranoia that notoriety brings. On "For33," Eazzyy sings mournfully for the friends he's lost over a soulful guitar, showcasing the young emcee as a versatile and severely "underrated" talent.</p>
R&B: The Night Before The Morning After by 11:11<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb1b86c543c7eb2adef2f9d89326a30f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_bXEO_B2sBY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Toronto crooner 11:11 has been making steady waves in his city since 2016 with his smooth contemporary R&B. His double EP, <em>The Night Before The Morning After, </em>released last week, is a refined collection of lustful bedroom bops. Exploring both a promiscuous late-night escapade in the city and a flirtatious morning after, 11:11's silky R&B will scratch the itch for those looking to soundtrack a late-night drive.</p>
R&B: "Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1382f8ac7a6570b6adf390b8e2a896df"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZeP--wHHiy8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan is sick of all the moping and whining of 2020. On "Pick Up Your Feelings," Sullivan brings a massive amount of swagger as she warbles and rolls her eyes at insecure men. A respected R&B icon, her latest single is as wavy as any of today's contemporary R&B while still maintaining an old school flair.</p>
METAL: "Brick Wall" by A Day To Remember<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5080f2a1792690da0fdbd9af9996c496"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xnOvmReZQNI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amalgamative pop-punk metalcore outfit A Day To Remember have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music. Their sixth album, <em>Bad Vibrations</em>, was their heaviest release ever and received critical acclaim across the board. While the band's latest singles off their upcoming seventh record, <em>You're Welcome,</em> have leaned more into commercial pop-rock, they returned today with "Brick Wall," a satisfyingly grungy record that steps away from the clean sound of the last three records. </p>
METAL: "The Purge" by Within Temptation<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34d705bc0261419ab013a453c24ab9cd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2HSprjvygY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Gothic metal icons Within Temptation are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, and from the sound of their latest single, "The Purge," it's shaping up to be another impressive balance of EDM and metal as showcased by 2019's <em>Resist.</em> "The Purge" is a harrowing, almost angelic track, as the band's metal and electronic fusion is uplifted even further by a haunting orchestral score. Known as the band that defies genres, Within Temptation still remains at the top of their game.</p>
- Slept On: New Releases That Deserve Your Attention - Popdust ›
- Slept On: Underground Acts You Need to Listen to Today - Popdust ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases from Famous Dex ... ›
- Slept On: New Releases From NLE Choppa, G$ Lil Ronnie & More ... ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases From TSU Surf, Teejay3k ... ›
- Slept On: New Releases from UnoTheActivist, SahBabii, and More ... ›
- Slept On: Xavier Omär, Comethazine, Yak Gotti, and Q Da Fool ... ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases from Drakeo The Ruler ... ›
Charli And Dixie D'Amelio Are Canceled: But Did They Do Anything Wrong?
Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio are receiving backlash for their behavior in a recent YouTube video.
TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have been "cancelled" online amidst accusations of entitled behavior.
16-year-old Charli D'Amelio has the most followers of any user on TikTok, 99.5 million, before this recent scandal lost her one million followers, and her 19-year-old older sister isn't far behind with 43.8 million followers of her own.
The teenage sisters began to garner criticism after the release of a new YouTube video on their family channel, which they share with their dad Marc and mom Heidi, called "Our Mystery Guest | Dinner With The D'Amelios."
- Why Do Old Songs Thrive on TikTok? - Popdust ›
- 10 of the Craziest YouTube and TikTok Content Houses - Popdust ›
Interview: Cautious Clay Is Learning How to Embrace Discomfort
The singer sat down with Popdust to talk about his upcoming debut album
It's easy to connect with Cautious Clay's music.
Texturized and diaphanous, it can snap with precision alongside quippy surf-rock guitars ("Cheesin") or float effortlessly above reverberating R&B instrumentals ("Sidewinder").
It's clear from the first few moments talking with him that 27-year-old Josh Karpeh is completely unaware of how talented he is. Just three years ago, Karpeh worked in real estate and loosely balanced his creative pursuits with his day job. But as of 2020, he's been praised by The New Yorker, credited and sampled by Taylor Swift, contributed music to the Insecure soundtrack, and maintained a steady creative relationship with John Mayer, all while he averages around two-million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Even with these accolades, Karpeh won't go as far as to say that he's made it. "I'm hopeful," he told me.