Can Disney Fire Gina Carano From The Mandalorian for Being Depressingly Normal?
Gian Carano's political views are upsetting and ignorant, but they are not unusual.
Actor and former MMA fighter Gina Carano has once again come under fire for her social media presence.
Previously Carano — best known for playing former resistance soldier Cara Dune in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian — had received pushback over the summer for liking and retweeting messages attacking the Black Lives Matter protesters as violent and irrational.
Then, in September, Carano invited further criticism by responding to calls for her to include her preferred pronouns in her twitter bio — a move intended to support trans people in their effort to have their gender identities recognized and respected — by instead adding "beep/bop/boop." Once embraced by fans for representing a realistic version of what a strong female warrior could look like, these moments of apparent ignorance turned many against her.
It was around that time that calls for Carano to be cut from The Mandalorian cast started gaining momentum. And in the weeks since, Carano has done little to win back the love of fans who have turned against her.
Throughout the month of November — as season two of The Mandalorian has been airing — Carano has continued to make comments online that seem designed to anger or alienate Left-leaning fans.
She has shared messages that are critical of the use of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 — even as cases of the deadly virus spiked — announced that she was joining Right-wing echo-chamber Parler, and expressed her baseless belief that fraudulent votes were a major factor in the 2020 election.
On one hand, it seems absurd that a public figure would face no real consequences after spreading misguided skepticism about urgent public health measures and conspiratorial nonsense that threatens the foundations of our democracy — that even Fox News is wary of. On the other hand, nothing she said is outside the mainstream of Conservative American politics.
Gina Carano has revealed herself to harbor some wrong-headed and dangerously ignorant views. It makes sense that #FireGinaCarano has started trending. But they are views that are common enough to be completely ordinary in 2020. In large swaths of the country, they are undoubtedly much more common than the alternative.
Fox News cuts away from Donald Trump's spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany over election fraud claims www.youtube.com
That is one of the most frightening consequences of the Trump era. Donald Trump launched his current political career on the flimsy foundation of birtherism. He suggested, with scant evidence, that Barack Obama, was not born in Hawaii — as his birth certificate said — but in Kenya, and was therefore not a natural-born citizen, and was technically ineligible for the office of the presidency.
The idea that America's first Black president was at the center of an elaborate ploy to falsify his citizenship in order to steal the presidency is as absurd as it is revealing of Donald Trump's delusional and xenohpobic approach to reality.
In the years since, Donald Trump has suggested that a large portion of undocumented immigrants who enter the country from Mexico are rapists and drug dealers. He has asserted that a Mexican-American judge could not be trusted to rule fairly in a legal case against him — because of his heritage.
He has banned entrance from Muslim-majority countries. He has banned transgender individuals from enlisting in the military.
He has insisted that there were "very fine people" in attendance at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly in 2017. He has claimed to be the target of a "deep state" surveillance conspiracy. He has accused people demonstrating peacefully against himself and against police brutality of being paid protesters, terrorists, and "ANTIFA provocateurs."
And he has come full-circle, spreading the false idea that now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — the first Black woman to be nominated to that role by a major party — was not a natural-born citizen and therefore ineligible for the office.
After four years with a president who has normalized and amplified conspiratorial and divisive views, it's easy to say that Gina Carano's behavior on Twitter has been offensive and disturbing. But what we can't claim is that any of it is particularly surprising.
If, tomorrow, every American company fired every employee who believes these things — believes that concerns over pronoun use are silly, that Black Lives Matter protests are dangerous, that mask mandates are unnecessary, and that fraudulent votes flipped the 2020 election to Joe Biden — the unemployment rate would shoot up by about 30% overnight.
We can acknowledge that these views are wrong and dangerous. We can explain why taking a person's preferred pronouns seriously is just basic decency, why the Black Lives Matter protests are a rational response to America's racist criminal justice system, and why widespread mask use is a painless way to save tens of thousands of lives. We can explain how much of the supposed evidence of voter fraud has already been discredited.
But on some level we have to confront the fact that around 74 million Americans voted to reelect a president who endorses the same awful views. The fact that they are outnumbered — around 80 million Americans voted for Joe Biden — does not mean we can ostracize them all and remove them from society.
We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that pro… https://t.co/9tYtDyGQI7— Gina Carano 🕯 (@Gina Carano 🕯)1604593107.0
So does it make sense to call on Disney to fire Gina Carano? Yes. And Disney would be well within their rights to do so.
As long as she wants to use her platform to spread ignorant and dangerous views, her voice shouldn't be amplified by a Disney seal of approval or the suggestion that she's buddies with the beloved Baby Yoda. There is a difference between an ordinary job and a job that makes you a public figure.
Unfortunately, if the efforts to have her ousted are successful, and Carano doesn't return for season 3, there will no doubt be a backlash. Conservative voices are always eager to play the victim and accuse the Left of intolerance — for not accepting a "diversity of thought" so broad that it would include lies and hate speech.
Carano has already shown a tendency toward this type of thinking, stubbornly refusing to support good causes if random people on Twitter are rude about them. It's likely that Disney firing her would launch her to a new level of celebrity as a conservative pundit and victim of "cancel culture." This may serve to push her and others like her even further into Right-wing misinformation, intolerance, and conspiracism. But what choice is there when the alternative is to continue adding to her profile and her ability to spread destructive messages?
Just because her views are normal, doesn't make them okay.
- "The Mandalorian" REVIEW Season 2, Episode 4 - Popdust ›
- “The Mandalorian” Season 2: Major Plot Leaks - Popdust ›
“The Mandalorian” Season 2: MAJOR Plot Leaks Reveal Baby Yoda’s Name & More
Several sources have now reported on new leaks regarding The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5, including the episode's title, runtime, and plot details.
Popdust has not independently verified the leaks. However, if true, these leaks hold major revelations about the upcoming episode (set to premiere Friday, November 27th on Disney+), as well as the future of the series.
MAJOR (POTENTIAL) SPOILERS AHEAD:
The Worst COVID Inspired Media Made So Far
These tone deaf creations missed the ball completely
Johns Hopkins recently discovered that the COVID-19 pandemic currently "kills an American every 107 seconds."
But as the virus enters this brutal second wave, some creatives are already moving to profit off the latest American tragedy. It remains to be seen whether Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us will strike the right tone while implementing the pandemic into their scripts, but from blockbuster movies to stand alone TV shows, a lot of people are creating COVID content from scratch.
Songbird<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9336b0736ef357120a23b0c3dedef209"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gXlOSEafzhY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The issues with <em>Songbird</em> should come as no surprise to anyone. The backlash came down like a hammer once Michael Bay debuted the trailer for the political thriller over the summer.</p><p>COVID-19 has mutated to COVID-23, and now it attacks your brain, asthe U.S. remains in its fourth year of lockdown. The Department of Sanitation is the film's antagonists, as they're seen in the tone-deaf trailer kicking down doors and kidnapping infected Americans and sending them to government authorized "Quarantine Camps." They're led by some long-haired creepy doctor who for some reason doesn't wear a mask. </p><p>The film has been dismissed as being "<a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/10/29/michael-bay-songbird-movie-trailer-receives-backlash/6073718002/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">completely out of touch</a>" due to its massive scientific inaccuracies and overall timing. Many have gone as far as to accuse Michael Bay of trying to directly make a profit off this brutal pandemic.</p>
Love In The Time of Corona<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d2c2e46c44be7c847044391fb3d11544"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l_nXLtffF0w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The premise of a quarantine love story should also come as a surprise to no one, as the pandemic has all but erased casual dating for the foreseeable future and significantly <a href="https://www.wired.com/story/coronavirus-has-created-a-sex-boom-but-maybe-not-a-baby-boom/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">strengthened the sex life </a>of many couples stuck at home together. </p><p>But the problem with <em>Love in the Time of Corona</em> and COVID-related love stories in general is that we're still very much living through it, and the Freeform miniseries offers insufferably surface-level characters and cliche quarantine anecdotes as a result. </p><p>The series is also only four episodes long, making for a story that lacks the depth that is required when discussing relationships during a pandemic. The concept of a series filmed in quarantine is cool, but I found myself far more invested in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/27/entertainment/love-in-the-time-of-corona-episode-2/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">behind the scenes camera robots</a> than I am in these weak caricatures.</p>
Connecting...<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c91415b8b202a091af443cc25ffd673"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1N5xE0YojKE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Filmed entirely through a zoom group chat, this on-the-nose ensemble comedy is insufferable from the format alone. Who asked for a show like this? </p><p>Zoom calls will forever live in infamy and have led to some of <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/epdgm4/new-yorker-suspends-jeffrey-toobin-for-zoom-dick-incident" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the most uncomfortable exchanges in human history</a>. In that respect, it clearly is the least appealing setting for a full-fledged sitcom. The stories exchanged are one dimensional and bland, and the jokes are monotonous. </p>
Untitled Adam McKay Project<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5Nzk1My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTE3NDQxM30.X1XgX7GWNcyx5c9yq9jhwtOcT_wKK7fzen4pHC8qgPQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="58512" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="765dfe7b3a49fc5e6b90d7251ea91c63" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Adam McKay project" /><p><em>Successions</em>' Adam McKay recently announced that he is already working on<a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/07/adam-mckay-coronavirus-vaccine-tv-show-hbo.html" target="_blank"> a scripted drama for HBO</a> surrounding the "race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19"– a race that isn't even remotely close to over yet. The series will adapt a not even released nonfiction book, <em>The First Shot</em> by Brendan Borell, which he's said is about "the global coronavirus vaccine race" and "the companies that are risking it all to win it."</p>At a time when <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/science/2020/09/17/u-s-public-now-divided-over-whether-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/" target="_blank">many Americans aren't even comfortable with taking a vaccine</a>, this idea seems half-baked at best and almost destined to miss.
Hold Up<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00c8ac8ec465ad5b000b347c7f2b142b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YzCpw5N5j-A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The most problematic COVID content to be released so far, this controversial French documentary plays into one of the leading conspiracy theories surrounding the virus: that the French government lied about COVID-19's severity in order to control the public. </p><p>The documentary interviews members of the public, as well as former health minister Philippe Douste-Blazy, who later distanced himself from the project. The film has been reviewed and <a href="http://www.lemonde.fr/les-decodeurs/article/2020/11/12/covid-19-les-contre-verites-de-hold-up-le-documentaire-a-succes-qui-pretend-devoiler-la-face-cachee-de-l-epidemie_6059526_4355770.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">debunked by fact-checkers</a>: "<em>Hold Up</em> takes the well-known inconsistencies of the global response to the virus–such as when the French government initially provided conflicting information surrounding the use of masks–and uses them to propel volatile narratives and, at times, lies."</p>
Coastal Elites<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb61a304897766250d0eadd32aa4b005"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-PPxOYC_kgI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Coastal Elites</em> is another tone-deaf lighthearted satire. How Jay Roach snagged such an amazing cast is shocking considering how naive the final product is. Starring Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Kaitlyn Dever, and Sarah Paulson, these five lifeless characters live in either New York or Los Angeles amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. </p><p>Together, they're meant to portray the various problematic shades of liberalism. The film was released a mere two weeks before the election, a stretch of time that will surely be remembered as one of the most stressful times in recent American history. </p><p>The film is satire at a time when satirizing our collective grief<a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2020/09/dangerous-naivete-hbos-coastal-elites/616315/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> borders on emotionally dismissive.</a> There are jokes made about how dumb Ivanka Trump is, about the notoriety of red MAGA hats, and about COVID. </p><p> <br>The intention of<em> Coastal Elites</em> is no doubt to "lighten the mood" and showcase how silly our division is. But released at the tensest moment in American history, telling Americans to calm down is the last thing <em>Coastal Elites</em> should have said.<br></p>
On Transgender Day of Remembrance: 5 Iconic Trans Men From History
While we memorialize victims of transphobia, we should take the time to remember the historic contributions of trans men.
November 20th is known as Transgender Day of Remembrance.
First marked in 1999, it's now part of Transgender Awareness Week, and an occasion to memorialize victims of transphobic violence who have died in the course of the year. Trans women of color in particular have long been disproportionately targeted by violent transphobes.
Billy Tipton<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="132f6a3d93ef19e11ba0371a01ee84af"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oIMec75SyeM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Jazz musician Billy Tipton was a talented pianist and saxophone player who led the Billy Tipton Trio and was active in the jazz world for more than 40 years. In an era when hormone therapy and gender confirmation surgery were almost non-existent, Tipton bound his breasts and told the women he was romantically involved with that he had been injured in a car accident to avoid questions about his anatomy.</p><p>Though never legally married, Tipton and his long-time partner Kitty Tipton (née Kelly) adopted three children. Only after his death did his family learn that Tipton was transgender.</p>
Amelio Robles Avila<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5ODEzNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzA4NzM4N30.C1JBIJq5LukbJobwSShYgAwfAYZFVOuC_zP9-OI6NWQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="94f37" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5fb6dcf6f93f88e2c4ed1c9c81d83b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Amelio Robles Avila" /><p>Amelio Robles Ávila was a soldier who rose to colonel during the Mexican revolution. An accomplished military leader, Ávila was awarded the Mexican Legion of Honor and the Revolutionary Merit Award for his service. From the age of 24 until his death at 95, he lived as a man, and would reportedly threaten anyone who addressed him as female with a pistol.</p>
Karl M. Baer<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5ODE0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTYxNTY1MX0.NIoOH_Xfs4Svu_431vQBqX10ianSyNqZ662Ovcg92zo/img.jpg?width=980" id="0f2d0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d9ca0d687b69e8db3cafb58f21e6fbb0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Karl m. Baer" /><p>In 1906, Karl M. Baer became one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery, and was also among the first people to have their gender identity legally affirmed. Working with sex researcher Magnus Hirschfeld, Baer used the pseudonym N.O. Body to share his experience in the semi-fictional book <em></em><strong></strong><em>Memoirs of a Man's Maiden Years</em>.</p><p>Later, Hirschfeld's research on gender would be destroyed as Fascism came to power in Germany.</p>
Alan L. Hart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5ODE2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDQ0ODE1Mn0.kcEDVyDhMzseJyRjY2Dhq5ga9f5-C-yK0noBypHPrVs/img.jpg?width=980" id="a05bd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6e202f73614edeeb55689d3f52eb8e3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alan L. Hart" /><p>In 1917, Alan Lucille Hart became one of the first trans men in the United States to undergo a hysterectomy for the purposes of gender confirmation. He went on to be an acclaimed physician who pioneered the use of X-Rays to screen for tuberculosis — a practice that would save thousands of lives.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
Charley Parkhurst<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc5ODE2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjcyNDM2MX0.SGAzinju4zHS_idpZPlPkI1ZLKnGzAqVfua6zNq-qqU/img.jpg?width=980" id="266cf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3771a5eaac96fee1434e7b8cf0009ec5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Known to his friends as "One-Eyed Charlie," Charley Parkhurst was a stagecoach driver in California during the gold rush of the 1840s and '50s. Known as one of the most adept members of his profession. Parkhurst ran away from his New England home at a young age to live as a man, working with horses and eventually making his way to the west coast.</p><p>He reportedly lost the use of one eye after being kicked by a horse, but continued to work unabated. After his death in 1879 his friends were shocked to learn of his anatomy, and Charley Parkhurst was incorrectly given assigned the label of "the first woman to vote in the U.S." — though it is possible that he was the first trans man to do so, in November of 1868.</p>
"The Mandalorian" Teases the First Order: Season 2, Episode 4
Carl Weathers directs Season 2's most revealing chapter yet
"Chapter 12: The Siege" premiered Friday, November 20 on Disney+.
Before getting into spoilers, let's discuss the episode's set up. Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda are en route to the forest planet of Corvus to find Ahsoka Tano. Their ship remains badly damaged from the events of the previous two episodes, so they decide to take a detour for repairs. Okay, it's spoiler time!
- Review | "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 2 - Popdust ›
- Baby Yoda Is Male and Other Facts from "The Mandalorian" - Popdust ›
- Hot Take: I Didn't Like "The Mandalorian" Season 2 Premiere ... ›
- The Mandalorian Season 2, Ep 3 - BEST Episode Yet? - Popdust ›
- Will Disney Fire Gina Carano From "The Mandalorian"? - Popdust ›
"Over the time this album was written, I was in a process that some would call an 'awakening,'" says Kéren of her new album, In Form.
"I began to see my facades and masks of personality, the caricature I'd created for myself, my defense mechanisms and patterns, and went into deep inquiry of Self. I began my healing journey," she says. "This required some deep shedding as parts of myself were transforming."
Written over a span of five years, the songs on In Form are about change and evolution—depicting what Instagram influencer and creator Gabi Abrão summarizes with her oft-reproduced quote, "I am constantly shapeshifting, adapting, and evolving."