Of all the shows Disney+ has given us to ease our lockdown blues, the one we're most excited about is definitely the upcoming The Proud Family reboot.

If you're unfamiliar with the animated series, it was a popular Disney Channel show that ran from September 15, 2001 to August 19, 2005. The revolutionary show followed the life of a Black family with the last name Proud, particularly the family's eldest daughter, Penny Proud, as she reached her teenage years. The show's central characters, aside from Penny, were Penny's parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (along with her dog Puff), as well as her group of friends Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer.