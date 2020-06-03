In a viral clip posted to Twitter by NBC News reporter Gadi Schwartz, actress Keke Palmer is seen pleading with members of the National Guard to "join the revolution" during a Los Angeles protest that took place Tuesday in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd.

"You have a president that's talking about the second amendment as a use for people to use firearms against the people that are protesting," she says passionately. She continued, "You have to pay attention to what is going on. We have a president that's trying to incite a race war."