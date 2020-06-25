In the world of design, there are two ideals that must be balanced: form and function.

They rest at opposite poles of a spectrum, and a designer's vision must find a compromise between them.

At one extreme, the designer can prioritize form over function to achieve a compelling and appealing aesthetic that may be wildly ineffective in terms of their creation's intended role. At the other end of the spectrum, there is an ergonomic and effective tool devoid of flare, style, or emotion.