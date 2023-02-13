In a world of luxury items, we are no strangers to high-end fashion brands intermingling with mass-market fashion. Hermès, once known for producing saddles, eventually made their way into the world with their bags. Louis Vuitton, the luggage empire, is now a leading face in fashion weeks everywhere. Tiffany, however, has stuck to jewelry.

Tiffany’s robin’s egg blue demeanor and solid silver have satisfied customers for countless years. But recently, they’ve decided to market to a different, younger demographic. Look no further than their most recent attempt with the “ 1837 Collection ” collaboration with Nike for the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1.

For Nike, it’s another score. For Tiffany, it leaves questions. The brand, acquired by LVMH in 2021, has hailed multiple collabs with big names like Jay-Z & Beyonce , Hailey Bieber , and Blackpink’s Rosé in an attempt to reach a younger generation of sales. Yet, longtime Tiffany fans have had an issue with most of these campaigns.

Jay-Z and Beyonce for Tiffany Tiffany & Co.

The $400 AF1 is all black leather with a robin’s egg blue swoosh, complete with a Tiffany silver shoe horn, silver brush, attachable silver whistle, and laces. Dropping on March 3, the resale value already rests at $1,850 on StockX. And while Nike has successfully collabed with other LVMH brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton, Tiffany’s take on the iconic Nike classic falls short.



The shoe itself does little to represent Tiffany’s brand identity. The shoe buckle on the laces is leather when there is a clear opportunity to incorporate Tiffany’s well-known silver. The predominantly black leather is no ode to anything about the brand. People are saying they’re trying too hard to appeal to sneakerheads, suggesting buying the shoe to melt down the silver appliques. It’s not Tiffany’s only grasp at relevancy with a younger crowd this year, either. The brand released a sold-out NFT, solidifying the notion that they are aiming for a new audience. It follows the controversial “Not Your Mother’s Tiffany” campaign from July 2021.

Campaign by Sharif Hamza, street photography Maxwell Schiano for Tiffany.