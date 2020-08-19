5 Unsettling Songs For These Unsettling Times
2020 makes us feel weird, so here's some weird music
On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, co-host Jamil "Mal" Clay attempted to dissect Drake's latest single, "Laugh Now, Cry Later."
"Sh*t is so different now that we not outside," he said of the song. "I just can't feel music a certain way. I know it's a good record, but you can't really feel the record though."
"Hocus Pocus" by Focus<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="578aea960e7fbaae63fad8ef70f57db3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g4ouPGGLI6Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dutch progressive rock band Focus has sold over a million albums and undergone numerous lineup changes over the years. Still, they remain one of the most influential rock bands to ever come out of the Netherlands, with this memeable performance of "Hocus Pocus" garnering them international acclaim.</p><p>The performance is an absolute whirlwind. Their guitar work is slick and sophisticated, but then the yodeling starts. Then the hysterical screaming starts. Then the band shreds in response. Then the Amish-hippie looking lead singer Thijs van Leer whips out a flute and somehow channels his shrill screamo into the flute? I don't know. There's a lot to take in here. But one thing is for sure: That drummer is rocking it. </p>
Cool Ethyl by Alice Cooper<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ff2ae82a4011e8a1660b960b2bf469d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J8KMrEeOXJk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The song isn't musically as strange as "Hocus Pocus," but let's remember it is an Alice Cooper song. The track's tail follows a narrator as he makes love to "Cold Ethyl," a rotting corpse. "She's cool in bed, well she oughta be 'cause Ethyl's dead." It was definitely worth spelling out for us, because calling her "frigid as an Eskimo pie" just didn't paint the picture clear enough for me.</p>
"Gin and Juice" by Richard Cheese<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4577df4e000bd5a0707fb21fa22f750"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7qQKnTthuac?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>What's more unsettling than your favorite hits being stripped down to lounge music? Comedian Mark Jonathan Davis started Richard Cheese back in the mid-1990s and has since toured extensively around the U.S. and sold thousands of records.</p><p> While their swing cover of Disturbed's "Down With The Sickness" is particularly cringy, hearing Cheese say with all sincerity: "G's up, hoes down" over a smooth jazz beat is total 2020 energy.</p>
"Let Me Teach You How To Eat" by Reverend Horton Heat<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="831db7f3986dfb2e5f38d12c3a1dfbdd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H96XcNWKZVg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Described as a rock and roll band with "'50's sensibilities," Reverend Horton Heat mixes country, surf, punk, big band, and swing with humorous lyrics that have often been used in video games and cartoons. </p><p>But here, we just have an innocent rock song about cooking! When Rev says, "I'll teach you things that you never know / How to choke a chicken and make a meat stew," it is <em>definitely</em> not sexual. A creepy old white man telling us how to do things "the right way" is total 2020 energy, though. </p>
"Wynona's Big Brown Beaver" by Primus<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e787985d46f5944ea0eb5904c4fc2ec2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aYDfwUJzYQg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Formed in El Sobrante, California, the absurdist southern-rock band Primus is best known for being the brilliant minds behind the South Park theme song. But "Wynona's Big Brown Beaver" is like a fever dream.</p> <p>Creepy cowboy costumes, unnerving slide guitars, and a narrative that follows a deranged woman named Wynona who finds a porcupine but is convinced it is a beaver: It all makes absolutely no sense. But 2020 doesn't make sense either, so somehow it all fits.</p>
(Almost) Every Guillermo del Toro Movie RANKED
Guillermo del Toro possesses a knack for combining magic and surrealism with harsh, real-world brutality. His resulting filmography is at once beautiful and terrifying, featuring unforgettable imagery that runs the gamut from magical creatures to visceral gore. In celebration of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark—the latest film from the acclaimed movie-maker—coming out on August 9th, here's a list of every Guillermo del Toro directed movie RANKED:
Sharon Stone's Family Ravaged by COVID-19 and Donald Trump's Deadly Mismanagement
"Don't vote for a killer."
Sharon Stone is pleading with America to vote Donald Trump out of office so we can improve our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a series of Instagram posts, the Basic Instinct and Ratched actress has detailed the horrifying circumstances her family has been dealing with.
Already this year Stone has lost her grandmother and her godmother to the coronavirus pandemic. Now her younger sister, Kelly, along with Kelly's husband Bruce, have both been hospitalized with the viral infection in their home state of Montana. Stone first posted an image of her sister's hospital room on Sunday with the accompanying message, "One of you non-mask wearers did this," and "Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?"