VAR Premieres Music Video for Ethereal “Moments”

From Reykjavík, Iceland, VAR introduces the music video for "Moments," from their recent album The Never-Ending Year via Spartan Records.
"Moments" is about relishing every second spent with those you love. Reminiscent of Sigur Ros merged with The Cranberries, only more graceful and melodic, "Moments" flows on silky, measured rhythm. Vocalist Júlíus Óttar's delicate tones adds a haunting resonance to the dreamy lyrics: "And if you wanna go / You can follow," he croons.
VAR - "Moments" (Official Music Video) - Available April 24th youtu.be