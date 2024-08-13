Emily Krueger has always had Velvettica in her soul. Whether or not she revealed Velvettica immediately was her choice, but for a long time she stayed sheltered. She hid Velvettica deep within her, forging her own career-path as a singer who could effortlessly float from genre to genre...but something was amiss deep down.

As she grew as an artist and became more in touch with herself, Velvettica couldn't hide anymore. Sure, Emily Krueger still exists...but a different, more real part of her has also come to the surface. It's not just a stage name, it's an embodiment of who Emily really is.

So, when searching for Emily Krueger, you may find that she's started a new chapter under the name "Velvettica." And while for some artists, this would indicate an identity crisis...Velvettica has never felt more herself.

In this new era, Velvettica is radiating authenticity. She's fallen in love, gotten in touch with every single part of herself, and poured it into her new era of music. It's her most honest submissions yet, leaning on the guitar riffs that her fans love watching on TikTok, and combining her lilting vocals to transcend you into a new realm.

Her single, "Telepathic Baddie", details falling in love with someone and always being in their minds. The sort of telepathy that makes you feel like you're operating on one brain cell, and with an enchanting beat and Velvettica's silky vocals...this song is a perfect encapsulation of who Velvettica is as an artist. You can listen to the track here:









Velvettica's music is a purely transcendentalist experience that shows she's found her stride. With a new chapter beginning for her, we spoke to Velvettica about the big year she's having and how the transition to this new era has been going!

PD: You unveiled your new identity to be Velvettica. What inspired this change and who is the real Velvettica?

I was and still am Emily Krueger. But I’ve completely changed as a person. I was living subconsciously and playing out all the things my parents did. I got to a really dark place and faced death in the eye and decided to rewrite my script.

I suddenly felt so disconnected from the persona/ego I had built up underneath my birth name, and I felt boxed in. I woke up to the fact that I was so much more than that, and had so much more to share on a way deeper level, and knew in order to reconnect with what I felt deep in my soul was dying to be shown, I had to shed all of that ego, and remember who I truly was.

The real Velvettica is my proverbial ‘higher self’. She finds peace through fear, finds the self through letting go of the perceived self, and finds balance through extremes, both light and dark.

PD: When creating “Telepathic Baddie”, how did you channel Velvettica? What was the inspiration for the single?

The song pretty much wrote itself. It was a gift to me really. I wrote it as I was falling in love with an incredible soul. I had just finished a long meditation and was still feeling completely in another realm. In my moments of silence tuning in, my soul quite literally had a conversation with his soul, in another realm of existence. It was omniscient love, and in that soul to soul conversation we spoke of manifesting our dream reality. We’re totally all telepathic baddies and once you tune in you’ll find literal superpowers. We’re all psychic. I allowed the universe to funnel through me and it became the pilot of Velvettica.

Velvettica Lindsey Ruth

PD: When embarking on this new chapter, what was your vision for your sound?

To be honest I didn’t really have a vision. The new sound just happened, and found me rather. I’ve always made pretty much every genre of music, except metal. The first song I made that’s a part of this EP was "Stereo Minds." It was a new sound for me at the time, but still used elements from everything I’d previously made. It was finally flowing effortlessly. I didn’t really need a vision for it because it was just happening. Then of course once I had consistently made that kinda psychedelic chill rock pop sound for a couple months I started to see the vision that was really given to me.

So if you’re an artist reading this and “finding your sound” consider trying less and just letting it find you.

PD: What’s one thing you want listeners to know about your new era?

The irony is that as much as we could change our identity and choose to reinvent the wheel, we will always be at our core, our true essence. Alongside this new artist project being conceived, I also got married.

My identity changed in the earth realm as well, and the truth is our identity will change and evolve many times on our journey towards the next life. Amidst all the change and forced or chosen identity shifts we experience, the paradox is remembering to remember exactly who we always were, and always will be - an unchanging light. The new era will be much more vulnerable and real and won’t shy away from the taboo, and I definitely want this project to be something that opens people’s minds.



PD: What’s next for you this year? Can we expect even more new music soon from Velvettica?

Most definitely! My 7 song EP ‘Death, Sex & Inheritance’ is out this fall. I’m already working on, and finally collaborating more on the next project and I already can’t wait to show the first singles. I’m in the process of finding the right members to be a part of the band for live shows, and eventually I’d like them to meld into Velvettica’s writing and recording process, becoming an actual band.