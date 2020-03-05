PREMIERE: Vôx Ve Goes “Into The Wild”

Tribal dream-pop artist introduces her new single, "Into The Wild," from her forthcoming EP, Dream Theory 1.
Like countless Millennials, Vôx grew up hooked on success. When she moved to NYC, she realized the detrimental effects of this obsession with productivity. Vôx explains, "Most of us also don't feel at liberty to actually listen or act upon our doubts about the supposed formula for happiness making so many of us sad, because we are afraid that, in this culture, wisdom will be perceived as weakness—as failure." Throbbing with rhythm and laced with pop textures, Vôx Ve offers a song thats as intense as it is infectious.
Into the Wild