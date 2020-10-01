Weird Al Vs. Borat: The True Political Showdown of Our Era
Forget about Trump Vs. Biden, these cultural juggernauts are facing off in the political battle that will define 2020.
Perhaps once in a generation, a moment comes along when a choice between two individuals is poised to reverberate through time, shaping the political landscape for decades to come.
Talented communicators who know how to energize their passionate followers, these towering intellectual giants know that they must eventually face off, head-to-head, in a terrifying battle for the fate of the world. Nonetheless, they maintain their dignified stances—barely acknowledging one another as they perform feats of persuasion that leave casual observers in awe.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Stephen A. Douglas. Richard Nixon vs. John F. Kennedy. And now, Borat Sagdiyev vs. "Weird Al" Yankovic.
While the first presidential debate between candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump has been characterized by various news anchors as "a disgrace," "a sh*tshow," and "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck ... the worst debate I have ever seen," Yankovic and Sagdiyev have offered more substantive takes, framing the debate according to their differing perspectives.
WE'RE ALL DOOMED - Trump vs. Biden ft. "Weird Al" Yankovic www.youtube.com
Yankovic, for his part, posed himself as a neutral party, moderating an autotuned version of the debate entitled "WE'RE ALL DOOMED." This appearance of an unbiased stance—opening with a non-partisan shriek of apocalyptic terror—cleverly concealed a preference for Biden.
In this way Yankovic was able to frame clips of Donald Trump spouting nonsense as if they were objective reflections of the president being "incoherent," "detached from reality," or "pathologically incapable of speaking honestly or admitting his own ignorance."
Sometimes mistakenly identified as the son of acclaimed "King of Polka" Frankie Yankovic, "Weird Al," has apparently been using that all-American legacy for years to plagiarize other people's music and spread propaganda about religious communities, obesity, and gun rights, all couched as "comedy."
But don't let the apparent silliness fool you. Yankovic's talent for deception and manipulation are on full display in this new video, as when he plays a clip of Biden listing various lies and reckless messages that Donald Trump spread about the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the president asserting that some unnamed people had said he'd done "a phenomenal job." This juxtaposition made it appear as though Donald Trump was an incompetent braggart, utterly lacking in self-awareness.
Clearly, unlike Frankie before him, Yankovic does not represent American values like zither music and absolute fealty to a leader who tells his violent, white-supremacist supporters to "stand by."
So who will defend American patriotism? Who will stand up for our beleaguered president as he tip-toes down the deceptively steep and slippery ramp of character assassination? None other than the second most famous international celebrity from Kazakhstan (just behind Korky Buchek of "Bing Bang" fame), Borat Sagdiyev.
Often confused with British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen—due to their distinctive body hair—Sagdiyev was the titular star of the hit film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. But rather than focusing his attention on promoting the forthcoming sequel, Sagdiyev wants the world to know that he is a true American patriot from Kazakhstan.
As such, he lent his voice to an official "Republic of Kazakhstan" video congratulating Donald Trump on his overwhelming debate performance, and avoiding the embarrassment of including actual clips of the debate. Instead, Sagdiyev counters Yankovic's sly tactics of deception by declaring his unambiguous support for Donald Trump, the "strongest premier in history."
After detailing Trump's accomplishments—not being racist, never having a stroke, not being friends with Jeffrey Epstein, and really never ever having a stroke—the video invites users to visit the website for Kazakhs Against Foreign Meddling.
Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazi… https://t.co/dqbZMNEqRK— Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿)1601424824.0
As a close military ally of Russia, Kazakhstan clearly knows the importance of not letting foreign powers interfere with American elections in any way that would help Joe Biden. And while the website sadly lacks an English version, a rough translation demonstrates the power of the message:
"We must protect this election from foreign interference in any way ... We, the real Americans, the real patriots, must gather in silence and vote again for US President Donald Trump. He is a courageous hero of the American people and the greatest President America or the whole world has ever seen ... There is no limit to his selfless devotion to his duties, and the principles and dignity of the President are unparalleled. He is the president of the people. We, true Americans, must vote for the United States, which is America, along with Donald J. Trump, to improve for another four years."
Truly these are two masters in the art of persuasion and communication. Whether the American people are more convinced by Weird Al's cunning effort to smear the president with his own words, or by Borat's compelling case that Donald Trump was a war hero at 15, it's clear that the true political battleground of our era has finally been set.
With that in mind, we can all safely ignore the rest of the debates, and just focus on Borat and Weird Al for the next month. You're welcome.
A Medium Shares The Vision She Had During the First 2020 Presidential Debate
And it could mean one of the candidates ends up in jail.
Important Editor's Note:
What follows is an interview with a person who purports to "see" what others cannot - the paranormal truth that crosses the divide between mind and matter, between past and present and future things. We will call this person "L." She asked that we keep her identity secret, since she is actively working on multiple criminal investigations in the heartland of our country, many of which are "cold cases" that were abandoned as "unsolvable" before her involvement.
We at Trueself did our homework, and it's worth noting that L checks out - she is a trusted ally to our nation's most sophisticated forensic crime fighters. She doesn't earn a living from her so-called 'gift' (she has a real-life job) but instead tries to 'utilize her gift for good.' For clarity: We disclaim any comments of L that appear in this interview, but we do assert that the 'visions' described within this interview with L are true.
That said, we believe that her track record for helping our nation's top law enforcement officials solve cold cases means that this transcribed interview about her empath visions as recounted in this transcribed interview are worthy of publication.
Trueself: We understand that you watched the Trump-Biden debate tonight and felt compelled to reach out to a senior member of our editorial staff about a "vision" you had about Trump. Is that right?
L: Well, yes. I watched the debate, but I could not focus on the TV noise because I felt something coming through me.
Trueself: What do you mean - 'coming through [you]'?
L: [laughs nervously] Well, this is where it gets weird. And I just want to say that I am not only not political. I am anti-political. I don't consume news and have no love or hate for any politician. That stuff breaks my brain. The lies and posturing, the narcissism and lack of spirituality led me to ditch media and all things political at a very young age.
Trueself: I'm confused. If you shun media and politics, how did you get this 'vision' of yours?
L: That's the funny thing. My friend - the person on your staff who connected me with you - roped me into a Covid lockdown soire to watch last night's debate. I did so reluctantly, knowing that the mindless banter would make me drink too much to quiet my head. But, sure enough, the voices came. I needed to listen.
Trueself: At what point during the debate did that happen?
L: This is tough for me to say... [PAUSES, EMOTIONAL] ....I don't want to talk badly about anyone. And I don't have a real opinion on anything political. But the quickening happened. I couldn't help it while I watched the debate. It might have been the first time Chris Wallace challenged Trump and got run over by his interruptions... or the first time Biden looked like he might not remember the names of his grandkids. I just started seeing things... lol. I got worried and afraid, even. I worried about what might happen to us.
Trueself: Hang on... Seeing things? What do you mean?
L: I saw a collage of our national history strobe through my brain. I saw Lincoln and Kennedy and John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald. I saw Malcolm X and Martin Luther King. I saw James Baldwin and Bob Marley. I saw Frederick Douglas and Toni Morrison and James Joyce. Then... I saw President Trump in an orange jumpsuit. I saw him being taken away in shackles. Could have been a signal of something different, but I do know that it's true. Something true that will happen related to what I saw.
Trueself: Wait. I need to ask - you're saying the President of the United States will be carted off to jail?
L: Yes, that will happen.
Trueself: You really believe that is possible or you KNOW that it WILL happen?
L: It will happen, I believe.
Trueself: Err... okay. How does that make you feel?
L: Well... it makes me feel at peace, I guess. It will make us better. It will make America great again... [laughs]
On This Day: Bon Iver Invented Religion On "22, A Million"
A perfect album for impossible times.
The first time I heard 22, A Million, I was walking through Central Park on my way to the hospital where I was working. It was a fall day in 2016 and the leaves were just beginning to change. Donald Trump had yet to be elected, and—as it usually goes with life-changing albums—I had no idea what this album would come to mean to me.
Like many listeners, I was initially thrown off by the song titles' weird punctuation and by the abstract sounds of tracks like 10 d E A T h b R E a s T. But somehow, over the next few months—as the American simulation began to glitch and shatter around me—22, A Million became a life force and then a sacred text.