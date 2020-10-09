Meet the Woman Suing Brad Pitt Over Charity Payments and "Discussions of Marriage"
Kelli Christina seems to be the victim of a catfishing scam, but is Brad Pitt somehow involved?
Kelli Dennehey Christina is the founder and CEO of Texas-based healthcare recruitment company KD-Staffing.
Her company's website boasts of her extensive experience in medical recruiting and business management, and offers her advice to younger women to "remember the importance of education" and "to never give up."
While it seems that Christina could use a little more education on the nature of the Internet, she is certainly taking her own advice in refusing to give up. Since March of 2020 she has been seeking financial restitution from Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation after being catfished and scammed by a person or group of people pretending to be Brad Pitt online...
At the time that the incident occurred, Christina was quite convinced that she was communicating with Pitt himself and that she and the actor were actually falling for each other. While she was organizing fundraisers to benefit the Make It Right Foundation—which builds homes for victims of Hurricane Katrina—and sending money to the Pitt-imposters in exchange for a promised appearance, she and the Benjamin Button star were ostensibly developing an intimate rapport.
From Christina's perspective, she and the A-list actor—who has twice been named People's Sexiest Man Alive—grew so close through their long-distance communiques that they were even having "discussions of marriage." No doubt she was hurt when Pitt continually canceled his charity appearances, promising her, "Next time."
However she came in contact with these catfish scammers, Christina was convinced that they have official ties to Pitt and his charity. As a result, she organized fundraising events which she marketed to the public with the express promise that Brad Pitt would be in attendance.
How embarrassing, then, to repeatedly disappoint attendees at five consecutive events over a two-year period with the news that "Brad Pitt" had canceled at the last minute. What a sad realization when you are forced to accept that the person to whom you sent $40,000—a person for whom you were starting to develop real feelings—was not who they said they were at all.
And once you've had that sad realization and accepted that public embarrassment, there is only one way to grow and move on—to very publicly sue the man with whom you were never in contact.
Christina accepts the fact that whoever she was conversing with was not the real deal. Rather, she was exchanging messages with one or multiple "fake Brad Pitts," which is why she is therefore suing...the actual Brad Pitt for $100,000?
This week, the Oscar-winning actor's defense team sought to dismiss the case, insisting that whoever Kelli Christina had communicated with had nothing to do with either Brad Pitt or the Make It Right Foundation. But Christina is not ready to let things go.
As she put it, "This lawsuit is important for the country, so I will continue to fight Brad Pitt and Make it Right Foundation. I have 113 pages of organized discovery to support the charges and allegations. I wouldn't expect this lawsuit to go away easily."
This isn't the first time Pitt and the Make It Right Foundation have come under scrutiny. In recent years the apparently shoddy workmanship of the homes built by the foundation led residents to sue—only for the foundation to then sue architect John C. Williams for his allegedly defective designs.
Houses Built by Brad Pitt Charity After Hurricane Katrina Allegedly Need Work www.youtube.com
But what Kelli Christina seems to be claiming is a different story entirely.
If Christina is right, then Brad Pitt or some person or persons representing the actor and his charity set out to actively deceive her—giving her the impression that she was developing an intimate online relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star—in order to extract $40,000 in appearance fees.
It seems far more likely that Kelli Christina is a woman who does not fully understand how easily a person with criminal intentions can falsify their identity with, for example, an official-sounding email address. If the individuals she was in contact with were smart, it's likely that she will never know who was behind this scam, and this lawsuit will prove to be another sad and embarrassingly public waste of her time.
If, on the other hand, Brad Pitt is in the habit of employing "fake Brad Pitts" to impersonate him online, seducing executives of small companies into discussing marriage and sending the actor—who makes around $20 million per movie—$40,000, then we should all wish Kelli Christina the best of luck in exposing his cruel plot.
Brad Pitt and his representatives have declined to comment. Highly suspicious...
7 Reasons You Shouldn't Vote for Kanye West for President
A vote for Kanye is a vote for the spoiler effect.
When Kanye West announced he was running for president on July 4th 2020, most people thought it was just a joke or maybe a publicity stunt.
But he will now officially appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri and is making an effort to appear on several other states' ballots. However, that doesn't mean you should consider him to be a viable candidate, and here's why:
He literally can't win<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzk5OTkwMn0.TzhIycYupGqzN4z37xlpQp4X_6fMU1tRoNgnfFIAJkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5afe0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ebd0e5e41881df404a95fb86c905c2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="kanye west" /><p>His campaign has missed the deadline or failed to get enough verifiable signatures in 17 states; that is 225 electors. If he doesn't get on the ballot in California, then he will lose a shot at another 55 electors. A California election official told <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/can-kanye-even-theoretically-win-missed-ballot-deadlines" target="_blank"><em>Fox News</em></a> that zero counties had reported signatures from West's campaign to the state. That brings him up to a grand total of 280 electors that he cannot get, making it impossible for him to get the 270 electoral college votes necessary to win the presidency. Even a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/2016-election/write-in-votes/" target="_blank">write-in</a> campaign is not feasible. There are eight states where ballots don't even have a space for write-ins. In 32 others, write-in candidates still have to file with the state prior to the election or write in votes won't be counted. </p>
He is only running to steal votes from Biden<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc1NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTc4OTYwNn0.qzKHW-OgUdVUhBFTzgFN2y73_MhVWZ5vSH6X-2d2u9A/img.png?width=980" id="f41e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec10fe531431e06ff35263e0fb06deff" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="kanye west tweet" /><p>Kanye recently <a href="https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1287090600248930305?lang=en" target="_blank">tweeted</a>, "I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION." In an interview with <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/08/06/exclusive-kanye-west-indicates-that-his-spoiler-campaign-is-indeed-designed-to-hurt-biden/#24a2b6766397" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> (in which he was called out for serving only as a spoiler), Kanye replied, "I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King." While Kanye has said he is running to win, he is currently polling at only about <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/12/kanye-west-flops-among-black-voters-393860" target="_blank">2%</a>, which is about 7 points behind people who have no opinion. Kanye will certainly never get enough votes to win, but in swing states he could make a difference. In <a href="http://www.milwaukeeindependent.com/featured/black-leaders-denounce-gops-latest-political-ploy-back-kanye-west-spoiler-divert-milwaukee-votes/" target="_blank">Wisconsin</a> in 2016 for example, there were 36,460 write-in votes for president, which surpassed Trump's statewide margin of victory of 22,748.</p>
Republican operatives are putting him on the ballot<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTMyNjU4N30.BBSOtpEkSpI64mavD-4UUnsMong-2ecMKGUKLN72vnQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b34a0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fc90201b80b5297acd32d1d2f72b28a2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Joe Biden" />
Forbes<p>Republicans associated with Trump are also associated with Kanye's campaign in at least four states. West's ballot petition was delivered to Wisconsin state regulators by <a href="https://www.wpr.org/kanye-west-files-wisconsin-ballot-help-republican-attorney" target="_blank">Lane Ruhland</a>, a lawyer currently working on a lawsuit for the Trump campaign. A Republican operative in Colorado, <a href="https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2020-election/i-am-not-joking-gop-operative-helps-kanye-west-file-as-presidential-candidate-on-colorado/article_27ef65a0-d74c-11ea-9672-c7b53a6787ed.html" target="_blank">Rachel George</a>, is helping Kanye get on the ballot there, even though she thinks it's "hilarious." <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/republicans-least-four-states-are-helping-kanye-west-gain-ballot-n1235881" target="_blank">Gregg Keller</a>, who was previously shortlisted as a Trump campaign manager in 2016, has been listed as a contact for the Kanye campaign in Arkansas. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a33524765/kanye-west-presidential-ballot-republican-operatives/" target="_blank">Chuck Wilton</a> in Vermont is listed as a convention delegate for Trump and as an elector for Kanye.</p>
Kanye believes the cure to the coronavirus is prayer and not vaccines<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4Nzc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDQ4NDUyNn0.1_XWMXYYKz9G6RrlaZK4qQPFqrzb9BJzuzXzyAQHMmw/img.jpg?width=980" id="bfeee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e1546bcb300dde91ae1d7ce898f03025" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Sunday Service" /><p>In his interview with <em><a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/07/08/kanye-west-says-hes-done-with-trump-opens-up-about-white-house-bid-damaging-biden-and-everything-in-between/#7c1ee9b347aa" target="_blank">Forbes</a>, </em>Kanye stated that the way to end coronavirus is to pray and that "we need to stop doing things that make God mad." And when asked about vaccines he said, "It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. . . . So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven."</p>
Kanye does not understand Black history<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzExMDU5N30.hOjvTwel5S6gowk4tb92sqG17f-iRZIazg6Jo6GOvNg/img.jpg?width=980" id="e8106" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8ebb7517610fc8cf16dd02767a0ee7e9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Harriet Tubman" /><p>Kanye has stated that slavery was a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/01/entertainment/kanye-west-slavery-choice-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">choice</a>: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice." Kanye recently said that <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/kanye-west-hosted-first-campaign-event-in-south-carolina-2020-7" target="_blank">Harriet Tubman</a> "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people." He has also said that <a href="https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/kanye-west-says-black-history-month-is-torture-porn.html/" target="_blank">Black History month</a> is "torture porn," used the <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kanye-west-confederate-flag-shirt-explained-_n_4173200" target="_blank">Confederate flag</a> in his merchandise, and said that Black people need to stop talking about <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/11/18/entertainment/kanye-west-racism/index.html" target="_blank">racism</a>.</p>
Kanye is mentally ill and untreated<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDY2NTU1Mn0.GMKO_g5YiaR5dJT2AyabF7a_06omXFJTvUZKF0M0gIM/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4874" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf3b145e7f9c3e742f92f7772c4b4cf4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye tweets" /><p>Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 39. Bipolar disorder affects 2.3 million Americans, and Kanye's openness about his struggles with mental health have actually done a lot to destigmatize mental disorders. However, untreated bipolar disorder would definitely be a problem for a president. Kanye himself described the importance of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/28/entertainment/kanye-west-bipolar-letterman-interview/index.html" target="_blank">medication</a>: "If you don't take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital. And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it." </p><p>Yet only 7 months after that interview, he tweeted, "I'm loving the new music I've been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again." His wife <a href="https://www.etonline.com/kim-kardashian-opens-up-about-kanye-wests-mental-health-and-why-medication-is-not-an-option-123114" target="_blank">Kim Kardashian</a> has stated, "For him, being on medication is not really an option." While mental health choices should always be personal choices, if you are president then your mental stability becomes the concern of every American citizen. </p>
Kanye doesn’t know anything about politics<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4NzgxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzc4MTU4NX0.mRADBfhu9ML_nczgdUZmoiiAz3cwR8tXQP206hOUWkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="c5558" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16954fd6c1349519e46e363e59510a1d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Wakanda" /><p>Kanye has never voted. He admitted to <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/randalllane/2020/07/08/kanye-west-says-hes-done-with-trump-opens-up-about-white-house-bid-damaging-biden-and-everything-in-between/#7c1ee9b347aa" target="_blank"><em>Forbes</em></a> that he had only registered to vote for the first time this year. He also admitted he knows nothing about politics and would like to model his White House after the fictional Wakanda, "I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: You got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I'm not saying <em>the</em> most because you got a lot of alien-level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free. Let's get back to Wakanda . . . like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together."</p>
- How Pop Culture Bullies Us, and How to Fight Back - Popdust ›
- Joe Biden's "You Ain't Black" Comment Is So Far Out of Touch ... ›
- Kanye West Vs Spencer Pratt—Who Is The Biggest Prick? - Popdust ›
- Is Kanye West Really Running for President to ›
Can a Secret Trump, COVID-19 Documentary Sway the Election?
Totally Under Control is premiering on Netflix at a moment when it's revelations about the Trump administration have serious potential to change minds.
In the lead-up to a presidential election in the US, there is always a rush among authors and documentarians to share a perspective on one candidate or the other.
Whether they're driven by pure opportunism—making a cash grab amid the nation's political fervor—or by a sense of moral duty to expose important truths to the voting public, there is always a question of whether these efforts can really make a difference in an election's outcome.
- Sharon Stone's Family Ravaged by COVID, Trump's Mishandling ... ›
- Donald Trump's Disinfectant Injection—and Other Great Ideas (that ... ›