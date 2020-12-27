"Wonder Woman 1984" is Finally Here! Was it Worth the Wait?
WW84 is a mess. Why did any of us expect better?
Wonder Woman 1984 is the long-awaited sequel of 2017's Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot portraying the titular superhero for the fourth time in a feature film.
Originally slated for release more than a year ago, on Dec. 13, 2019, the film's debut in the United States was pushed a surprising number of times before finally seeing the light of day on Dec. 25, 2020, via HBO Max. The film was first delayed until June, 2020, due to "rushed pre and post-production," but then received an additional extra seven months for the post-production team to perfect the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moviegoers are perhaps more accustomed to highly anticipated films like this one being rushed to release, rather than given the proper time for careful post production work. As a result, CGI and special effects can lack polish (take Black Panther for example).
Even before filming ends, studios can begin meddling and demanding edits, script revisions and reshoots. Take 2017's ill-fated Justice League, which fans of the franchise hated so much they petitioned for years before finally forcing Warner Bros to release the "Snyder Cut" (set to release in 2021). Alternatively, one can look at Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), a film that received an extra three months of post production work before release, after the original trailer became an overnight meme. The increased time and care paid off, making the studio more money in the longterm.
Wonder Woman 1984 - Official Main Trailer
So, with more than a year of extra time for tweaking the final cut and building up hype, Wonder Woman 1984 could conceivably have gone from "good enough" to absolutely incredible. That's not what happened.
WW84 is a 2h 35m disappointing mess, with a confused, bloated screenplay, and surprisingly mediocre special effects.
None of what I'm about to argue is meant to disparage the wildly talented cast and crew, nor shame the countless people that undoubtably worked tirelessly to bring the film to fruition. Popdust has no insider information regarding what went down behind the scenes, or what limitations or other unknown factors may have impacted the final product. All we can comment on is what we watched Christmas Day on HBO Max.
**SPOILERS BELOW FOR WONDER WOMAN 1984**
Let's begin with what works in WW84.
Gal Gadot as Diana Prince is, and has always been, the best possible casting decision made for this iteration of the Wonder Woman franchise. She might even be the best casting in the history of the DC Extended Universe (with the exception of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker). Gadot looks and feels the part, and several critics have cited her performance in WW84 as her best yet in the DCEU.
Nobody doubts her commitment to this role, and this time around she may have even suffered neck and back injuries from performing her own stunts. The latter is surprising and particularly unfortunate, given that most fight scenes in WW84 were unintelligible or otherwise forgettable.
Lilly Aspel reprises her role as young Diana Prince
Perfectly mirroring Gal Gadot's portrayal of Diana Prince is Lilly Aspel, reprising her role from Wonder Woman 2017 as "young Diana." The film's opening follows young Diana competing in an Amazon competition on Themyscira. We later learn that this whole sequence was solely to set up Wonder Woman's belief that shortcuts are bad (wait, was that the moral of the movie?). Despite it's poor payoff, the opening is a lot of fun and looks great, and Aspel is fantastic.
Pedro Pascal stars as Maxwell Lord, WW84
Next we have Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, the classic Wonder Woman villain that first appeared in the comics in 1987. Pascal is arguably the best part of the movie. His performance is hammy and eccentric - a total joy to watch on screen regardless how directionless and tonally confused the plot becomes around him. Pascal works perfectly as the smarmy '80's business man with coiffed hair and an inflated ego. The twist is that when his nose bleeds in the film, it's not because of cocaine. Instead, it's because the filmmakers saw Stranger Things.
And with a mention of the plot, we must now consider the things in WW84 that absolutely do not work.
At the center of WW84's story is a magical crystal that grants wishes. Yep.
Maxwell Lord holding the magic crystal...
As YouTuber and film critic Jeremy Jahns points out in his WW84 review, the film seems to deliberately go for the cheesier tone of older superhero films, rather than the "gritty realism" of the modern era. For many, that "cheesiness" will be a welcome and refreshing change of pace in the DC movies. Others, like myself, will wonder why the movie is rated PG-13 and over two hours long if it wants to go full Saturday-morning-cartoon.
Making media that is campy and aimed at a young audience is not an excuse for shoddy storytelling.
The first Wonder Woman takes place in 1918 because Diana is trying to stop World War I. The sequel takes place in 1984 because... um... fun wardrobes? In actuality, they probably needed to set it in an era that would have no consequence in the rest of the DCEU. But if you like fun wardrobes, we get a whole montage of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) trying on wacky 80's outfits. Good thing we got that long runtime.
Chris Pine 80s makeover montage
By the way, Steve Trevor is back in this film, despite dying in the first, because Diana wishes to have him back while holding the magic crystal. He doesn't come back like a zombie, but his spirit (???) possesses the body of a random guy living in 1984 Washington DC (where the film is set).
Steve Trevor is a bodysnatcher, and nobody cares...
This might sound like an overcomplicated device to make sure Diana has a male love interest in the movie, while avoiding writing her a new one. And it is. But don't worry, the film doesn't spend much time explaining Trevor's return or exploring the ethical implications of hijacking a living person's body with the soul of a deceased lover. Diana barely seems interested in the logistics and immediately accepts Trevor being back, before she even realizes that the magical crystal is actually magic.
Oh, and how/why is the magical crystal magic? Doesn't matter, because now we have a second villain to worry about!
Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva
Kristen Wiig joins the cast of WW84 as Barbara Minerva, Diana's awkward, nerdy coworker, who nobody realizes is actually hot until she takes her glasses off. Yes, that actually happens in this movie. Minerva wishes while holding the magic crystal that she could be strong and beautiful like Diana.
Her ensuing, cliché transformation from insecure science dork to cool, sexy villain could actually have been pretty fun if it wasn't competing for screen time with Pascal as the much better developed villain, Max Lord. Then again, the primary way the movie illustrates Minerva's change is by showing us many times that she can now walk in high heels, when before she could not. So maybe "pretty fun" is too generous a descriptor for what could have been.
Kristen Wiig in the dark reboot of "Cats"
In the last act of the film, Minerva uses a second wish to transform again - this time into an anthropomorphic CGI monster from Cats (2019), named Cheetah. All this build up was for Cheetah and Wonder Woman to share a wildly anti-climatic, two-minute battle of zero consequence. Diana quickly beats Cheetah, which is for the best, because even setting the fight outside in the dark couldn't cover up the underwhelming Cheetah CGI.
Even Pascal as Lord was done pretty dirty, when you realize his character arc was lifted from the tropes of 90s Jim Carrey-type family comedies, where the dad learns through magic that he has been working too hard to spend time with his one-dimensional son.
Max Lord remembers he likes his son, entire world forgives him for nearly ending world...
In the end, watching WW84 begs the question: what was all of this for?
Some superhero movies exist solely to set up future films in the franchise. Others serve as the connective tissue to help tie together events in other films or provide backstories for characters that are important in the larger picture. Why else would we have Ant Man movies? Unfortunately, there's no indication that WW84 is setting up something bigger and better in the DCEU.
I guess we got to learn where Wonder Woman got her invisible jet: she got into a jet and then decided to make it invisible with magic that never comes up again, nor does the jet.
We got to learn how Wonder Woman learned to fly: she was really high up from jumping and then remembered Steve Trevor-bodysnatcher telling her that flying is easy.
Maybe we'll see Kristen Wiig again as Cheetah in some future installment that has more room in the script and CGI budget for her. I would say I hope to see Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord again, but he was hugging his son at the end of the movie, which means his character is resolved. And wait, shouldn't Lord have been immediately arrested and jailed for nearly ending the world? Whatever.
We're trained at this point to say "Wow, a big blockbuster movie in 2020, the worst year of all years! Even if it's bad, that's still pretty good. I mean come on, we could all use a nice escape," blah blah blah. No. We saw the awesome WW84 movie posters and billboards (you know, the colorful ones with Gal Gadot in that sick gold eagle armor) and got tricked. Side note: that armor is in the movie for all of five minutes and is completely useless.
Patty Jenkins wrote and directed Wonder Woman 1984 and completed it over a year ago, yet it feels like a film with too many cooks in the kitchen and not nearly enough food to show for it. It's The Mummy (1999), meets Stranger Things (Season 3), meets Batman Forever, and all of it is bad and boring.
I suppose the more accurate question left to us by WW84 is why did we expect anything better?
What did we do to deserve this?
"Wonder Woman 1984" premiered Dec. 25 on HBO Max and in theaters. It's rated PG-13.
The 7 Worst Gaming Consoles Ever Made
When it was announced that KFC would release their own games console, it begged the question: is this the worst gaming console of all time?
Sadly not, but it comes close. The KFConsole, as it's called, not only offers 4k display but runs virtual reality at a smooth 240 frames per second, and comes equipped with a chicken chamber.
Sega Nomad<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTE3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjUwMjI0NH0.9Z42lzJiIxMHOhs1a8EXOs5SyTmZW1VE0na3y8mNpJ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="0b505" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="28866fc870c1dc5c1b67af684dbb676d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sega Nomad" /><p>While the Sega Nomad may remind millennials of the amazing Nintendo Switch, the Nomad is like if the Switch had been invented in the 90s. Meant to be a portable rendition of the Sega Mega Drive, Sega wasn't particularly crazy about the console to begin with and barely promoted it throughout its launch.</p><p> It needed six AA batteries to work, and even then only had a battery span of around 2 hours, but it could sometimes actually be as low as half an hour. Not to mention, it wasn't compatible with every Mega Drive game, and cost a whopping $180.</p>
The Virtual Boy by Nintendo<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTE4MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDg4NTU2Nn0.FBNC8zWqAgqM4PExbqwkiK3TJsclGaUZQrAjBrD-wO0/img.jpg?width=980" id="2f088" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3469757579e6c1b5b221b73f59d91e0e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Virtual Boy" /><p>Before VR was a thriving success, there was The Virtual Boy, Nintendo's tepid attempt at virtual reality back in 1995. VR had been touch and go throughout most of the 80s and reappeared briefly in the 90s, but The Virtual Boy all but assured its demise once again. The headset was extremely uncomfortable and its poor 3D effects were nauseating. A lack of compelling games was enough to shelve the VR experience until relatively recently. </p>
The Action Max<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTIwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDI0MjkzNX0.1XjU5Mq-yjOEATU84EK6_Bbje_UeBHIbYbCh7tJFFQw/img.jpg?width=980" id="25278" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0bdae01f4a24da414067c653273a2bca" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Action Max" /><p>In 1987, the Worlds of Wonder Action Max was advertised as being a gaming experience unlike any other. Meant to bring the arcade into your living room, the limiting gaming experiences grew tiresome rather quickly. It wasn't even its own console, it just hooked up to your already existing VHS player, and if you didn't have a VHS player, you were sh*t out of luck. The console only supported 5 games, making for an overall terrible experience.</p>
Apple Pippin<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTIwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTQ2OTU1OH0.MMd0RFK5xo8tIKDbVupoe-5EKoHPavGv-9kvoBZIF3Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="8bc0f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b360c4a957d113258506f29c7cfe2c4a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Apple Pippin" /><p>While Apple continues to take over everything, from streaming services to <a href="https://thenextweb.com/plugged/2020/12/21/can-apples-rumored-search-engine-ever-compete-with-google/" target="_blank">potentially search engines</a>, the Apple Pippin was Steve Jobs's attempt at infiltrating the gaming industry back in 1996. But the resulting console was probably Apple's biggest disappointment. The Pippin, or PiPP!N as it was stylized, was essentially just a Macintosh computer built for gaming, but it came with a severe lack of games, not to mention the introductory price was an absurd $599. Apple soon canned the project shortly after launch due to lack of interest.</p>
The Lynx By Atari<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTIyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODA5MTYwMn0.VBes4-RwfuvnBAuyjxnMCp3QsWuUx3qO9XY9CczogHU/img.jpg?width=980" id="7d036" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea88fe8a971d59c98c97340d2d47a774" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Atari Lynx" /><p>Alongside SEGA, Atari had some of the most abysmal gaming consoles of the 20th century, the worst probably being 1989's The Lynx. Atari's attempt at a handheld system, it was meant to rival the Nintendo Game Boy, which was absolutely thriving at the time. On paper, everything looked good. It offered color LCD, and actually was fairly successful from the jump, selling 90% of its initial 50,000 units. But as time went on, it was clear Atari couldn't deliver. </p><p>The demand of consumers ended up being too great, and Atari hadn't made enough units to meet that demand. So as they developed more handhelds, parents went out and bought the GameBoy instead. Then, a poor selection of games and insanely weak battery life all but killed The Lynx.</p>
The N-Gage by Nokia<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTI1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTE2MDk4MH0.Mwkp5J6hrCmsqDTyL6R5XAB_IRgxt7j61qSYtQVvXVY/img.jpg?width=980" id="bfb07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ef0e5ed3be733dcc929cedb4a089962c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Nokia N-Gage" /><p>Yes, Nokia as in the phone company. The N-Gage was the phone companies attempt at transitioning into gaming, and it was a disaster. Marketed as both a gaming console AND a phone, neither worked especially well. You were required to hold the phone sideways in order for it to work, and the games were glitchy, poorly constructed, and just not that fun. Not to mention, the buttons were insanely close together, which made for frustrating gameplay.</p>
The Atari Jaguar<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTI1NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDY2MjEzMH0._D5Ln7XRculyMsa7tTvtbXV_rqocfNl0P7FB470jfxA/img.png?width=980" id="3eb1f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="227560b3bab8cf7f99ebfa01949dac8b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Atari Jaguar" /><p>Marketed as the world's first 64-bit platform, The 1993 Atari Jaguar was a highly anticipated experience. But once it was realized, the Jaguar petered out like a wet fart. Its 32-bit processor and accelerated 64-bit graphics system made it impossible to develop games for. Not to mention the hardware did <em>not</em> run smoothly, as it was rampant with bugs, and the controller wasn't intuitive at all. Collectively all these issues made the Jaguar the most disappointing console in history.</p>
Happy Festivus: An Airing of Grievances Against 2020
We got a lot of problems with this year, and now you're gonna hear about it!
It's December 23rd again, which means that once again it's time to ditch the distracting tinsel, reject the commercialism of Christmas — the hordes worshipping at the alter of consumer capitalism — and celebrate the only holiday for the rest of us: Festivus!
There are many ways to celebrate this venerable holiday: You can erect a traditional Festivus Pole — we recommend aluminum for its very high strength-to-weight ratio or you could make a generous donation to The Human Fund. And of course Festivus isn't over until the Feats of Strength are completed.
What's the Deal with Toilet Paper?<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MDc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTkwMzY5M30.viCcqbHFje12lXNrOz7gI19Nda-p36aVulkVNyHe46w/img.gif?width=980" id="60ac4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5be033dea14c0e6fd8f5d28bd798b44" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Elaine Toilet Paper" />
Elaine Toilet Paper<p>So there are actually some good reasons why there was a shortage of toilet paper in 2020. With people spending more time at home, <a href="https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2020/4/3/21206942/toilet-paper-coronavirus-shortage-supply-chain" target="_blank">TP demand shifted away from the industrial one-ply monstrosities</a> you find in public restrooms and workplaces toward more of the standard consumer rolls.</p><p>It's not easy to quickly shift production, so it was inevitable that there would be some empty shelves in the toilet paper aisle at Costco. Nonetheless, the insane people who were <a href="https://www.today.com/news/brothers-who-hoarded-17-700-bottles-hand-sanitizer-forced-donate-t176028" target="_blank">loading up entire truck beds and storage units with toilet paper and hand sanitizer</a> revealed an ugly aspect of humanity.</p><p>We all knew that people could be greedy and selfish, but it was surprising to see those impulses extended to depriving fellow human beings of the means to wipe their butts.</p>
"Tiger King" Was a Weird Obsession<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MDk3MC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Mjc1NTQzMX0.yFf8rzggL3NLNjagoXErEi86dfPg3Zai_-3Pe0pq1L4/img.gif?width=980" id="fcf36" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cc11fdd5adf489e89fc93df71df2b79a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="George photoshoot Seinfeld" /><p>Maybe it was a sort of mass hysteria brought on by the first taste of isolation in lockdown, but we all got way too into <em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/joe-exotic-tiger-king-2645576777.html" target="_blank">Tiger King</a></em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/joe-exotic-tiger-king-2645576777.html"></a>. Sure, it had some dramatic twists and turns, but it was ultimately a sad story about a lot of <a href="https://www.popdust.com/joe-exotic-dying-2646164786.html" target="_blank">strange, broken people</a>, and we might all be better off if we just erased the month we spent obsessed with it.</p>
Jerry Stiller Died<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MDc1Ny9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODk5MDYyN30.uy7w-svOb_GI-57mPgJe4VP3Ee5MknUhMpp4eqHrLiA/img.gif?width=980" id="f08e7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7e5ad424000feb9e53b001e460da6a7b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jerry Stiller "you want a piece of me?"" /><p>Jerry Stiller, AKA Frank Costanza from <em>Seinfeld</em>, AKA the father of Festivus passed away in May of 2020. He wasn't just a star of stage and screen — along with his late wife and comedic partner Anne Meara. At 92 years old, Jerry Stiller was still a force to be reckoned with.</p><p>His son, actor <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/ben-stiller-late-father-jerry-stiller-final-weeks-seinfeld-legacy" target="_blank">Ben Stiller reported</a> that Jerry "went peacefully, and he had a sense of humor, for sure, until the end," which is good to hear. Still, the world is a little bit dimmer for his loss.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
X AE A-XII<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MDYzMy9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzY0MzYzOX0.nQrT-EbBVm8vDsSmcVYourCm6eTvDdg7v22YSmDr_rM/img.gif?width=980" id="33c63" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0519a5624ae793ff185997bcbdd546ed" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Elon Musk Festivus" /><p>Another thing that happened in May is that Tesla's mega-billionaire CEO Elon Musk and his partner, synth-pop musician Grimes welcomed their first child to the world. And <a href="https://www.popdust.com/grimes-and-elon-musks-child-received-its-first-update-2646082252.html" target="_blank">they named their baby X AE A-XII</a> (pronounced "Ex Ash Twelve").</p><p>While they're technically free to name their kid whatever they want (though this might count as child abuse...), Musk has been emblematic in 2020 of the misplaced respect that wealth attracts. He's not the genius his super-fans would have you believe. He's just <a href="https://www.popdust.com/elon-musk-twitter-2645876618.html" target="_blank">a rich, COVID-denying weirdo</a> who happens to have a lot of money.</p><p>Oh, and thanks in large part to government aid that has propped up the stock market and favored rich weirdos, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/21/billionaires-who-added-the-most-to-their-net-worths-in-2020.html" target="_blank">Musk added $140 billion to his wealth in 2020</a>, while millions of Americans struggled to pay their rent and feed their families. Speaking of which...</p>
Essential Worker Exploitation<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTA3Mi9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzczNjY1Nn0.-AQRTf5xBPJbaeg6fk7T_5PKz0722fupvC0APXXAgr8/img.gif?width=980" id="78311" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ef1b83502c5ab95ac807d8044d4e101a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kramer Bagel Strike" /><p>2020 saw a lot of talk about <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/05/30/864477016/as-hero-pay-ends-essential-workers-wonder-what-they-are-worth" target="_blank">"heroes" who were forced to work in hazardous conditions</a> for an <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/14/minimum-wage-workers-cannot-afford-rent-in-any-us-state.html" target="_blank">unlivable minimum wage</a>. Is it any wonder <a href="https://www.epi.org/blog/thousands-of-workers-have-gone-on-strike-during-the-coronavirus-labor-law-must-be-reformed-to-strengthen-this-fundamental-right/" target="_blank">workers were pushed to strike</a>? Maybe we should stop treating them like "heroes" and start treating them like human beings.</p>
Rudy Giuliani Press Conferences<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MDk3NS9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDI5ODEwM30.xZ_S2EnT05d4uBlSJe-zmQJ-SWWnmPCwpIwwWb3AeVU/img.gif?width=980" id="e4fe9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16bf552fa60cd7991303da9df4df2141" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Giuliani yogurt" /><p>One extremely weird aspect of 2020 has been Rudy Giuliani's arc as President Trump's personal lawyer. In particular, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/my-cousin-vinny-best-scenes-2648985346.html" target="_blank">the unhinged press conferences</a> — where he rubbed snot on his mouth, dripped hair dye down the sides of his face, and accidentally booked the parking lot of a landscaping company — have been noteworthy.</p><p>It's time for him to stop inventing <a href="https://www.popdust.com/rudy-giuliani-melissa-carone-2649124251.html" target="_blank">flimsy conspiracies about falsified votes</a> and get back to ridding New York City of the very real problem of falsified non-fat yogurt.</p>
Broken American Democracy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MDc2NS9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzcwODQwMn0.nNJaeve0vYTdKAwt-aDHcVDESydX0QRX2TVuJDpdj6g/img.gif?width=980" id="7a7af" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a84e1d942fd363bec570098755f5b1e0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jerry Stiller "That's the biggest"" /><p>Speaking of voter fraud conspiracy theories, how is it okay that the president refuses to acknowledge the results of the election nearly two months after the fact? With dozens of spurious lawsuits — most of which have been thrown out — and a lot of (hopefully) empty bluster about martial law, the whole situation has called attention to the fact that American democracy is a baroque mess.</p><p>Do we really need to have <a href="https://www.popdust.com/election-trust-electoral-college-2649482630.html" target="_blank">51 distinct state-level elections</a> to decide who should be the president of the whole country? If we had one popular vote with one set of rules, this would all be so much simpler, and it would be much more difficult for a con man to ignore the fact that Joe Biden's 81 million votes are a lot more than his 74 million votes.</p><p>What else? Oh, right...</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
COVID-19, Yadda Yadda Yadda...<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MDk5OC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTY2MDk2OX0.vAFit4rcayx4s_GKWYCG-uloLfh0nTaft72Dd-X4TGc/img.gif?width=980" id="07d74" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c86e1f322461b6a9c1c445d2a3a344f3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kramer cough" /><p>The fact that there is a deadly respiratory virus currently spreading around the world would be bad enough on its own. But the fact that <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/trump-rages-over-election-ignoring-rampaging-virus-n1249829" target="_blank">the president and the GOP are actively trying to "yadda yadda yadda..." past more than 320,000 American</a>s who have died of COVID — while countries like <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/davidmack/countries-without-coronavirus-no-covid" target="_blank">Taiwan and Australia have successfully contained the virus</a> — is pretty awful...</p>
The Strangest Christmas Specials in TV History
Should we just Cancel Christmas Specials?
Christmas is an impossible holiday for pop culture to get right.
While there have been some successful hits in recent years, it's worth noting that a successful holiday special is as rare as Santa Claus himself. The outing is practically a guaranteed failure from the jump, and rarely ever pans out the way it's initially intended. From Tabitha Stephens in blackface to Santa Claus being raised on lioness milk, here are the most uncomfortable Christmas specials in history. You may not want to watch them, but you can't look away.
Bewitched: "Sisters At Heart" – 1970
