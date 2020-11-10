The inevitable demise of the Xbox One has finally begun.

As the Xbox Series X and S finally hit shelves today, Xbox fans who pre-ordered the console say farewell to the One, revisiting classic games like The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4, Devil May Cry 5, Fallout 4, and of course, Red Dead 2.

But there were so many One games that came and went over the last 7 years that never garnered the mainstream recognition they deserved, and overrated titles like Gears 4 and Modern Warfare instead robbed them of their well-earned spotlight.

Here are six of the most underrated games the Xbox One had to offer, classics that will remain timeless and are still worth visiting if you haven't yet copped a new console.

Dragon's Dogma Capcom is a legendary gaming company, so it remains odd that an RPG produced by the Japanese developer fell so far under the radar, let alone an RPG as compelling as Dragons Dogma. Originally released for the PS3 and 360 back in 2012, the game soon got a flashy re-release on the One that boasted better graphics and smoother gameplay mechanics. The fantasy open-world offers little in the way of storytelling innovation, but its combat and strategy-focused gameplay and immersive open world (minus the strangely deserted cities) make for a fun experience. The battles feel large and epic, and the in-depth customization options for each character make for an exciting array of combos and spells. It's relatively cheap these days and is worth a purchase for anyone who wants to sink their teeth into a new RPG.

Descenders A downhill racer with oodles of personality, Descenders' only goal for riders is to make it down the eight randomly generated courses in one piece, and it's an addictive objective that warrants multiple playthroughs. That's mainly because the in-game objectives are constantly randomized and, at times, extremely "trick-y." The open-world courses are expansive and encourage exploration, but players are still racing against the clock to complete each objective before the sun sets. If nightfall comes before the course is done, you'll have to complete the remaining tasks in pitch darkness, illuminated only by the moonlight. Throw in some great trick mechanics, and customizable bike options, and Descenders is the downhill racing game you never knew you needed.

Glass Masquerade While most jigsaw puzzle converts are often devoid of innovation, Glass Masquerade makes use of gorgeous designs and interactive gameplay to make sure the experience feels like a video game, and not just like you're doing a puzzle on your TV. Each of the 25 puzzles presented here are complex works of art, and each completed puzzle is in and of itself a rich tapestry of history. The stained glass jigsaws shine brightly, and even though the experience is over relatively quickly, it's a unique take on jigsaw gaming, a video game genre that hasn't seen much success in recent years. For only $11.99, the game is worth every penny.

Titanfall 2 The Titanfall series, with its ecstatic acrobats, explosive combat, and immersive multiplayer experience has been severely underappreciated for years. Titanfall 2 added in a great single player experience and somehow made the multiplayer experience even more grandiose than its predecessor. The robot battles feel ferocious and intense, and each of the level designs are significantly improved and colorized so they don't all just look like grey metal. The weapons are all vastly different from one another, plus they're punchy as hell. The shotguns shoot your foes back against walls, and the robot's rocket launchers pop with brutality. Titanfall 2 has a cult-like following thanks to its amazing gaming mechanics and is still one of the best FPS's to ever grace the Xbox One.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance This first-person fantasy RPG is not for the easily frustrated. The combat is incredibly realistic and hard to pull off, but once you learn the ropes and gather enough equipment, you will be slaying foes left and right. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a pretty traditional medieval RPG in terms of story, but the historical accuracy all the way down to weapons and equipment make for an all-consuming experience nonetheless. Enemies are tough, and you're gonna have to learn the mechanics of a successful swordsman before you can take them on, but luckily in this vast open world there remain plenty of ways to do that. There are a few bugs that take you out of the experience, but great quests, and amazing characters will keep you coming back.