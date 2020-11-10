6 Most Underrated Xbox One Games
As Xbox Series X and S finally arrive today, let's look back at the Xbox One games that never quite got the love they deserved.
The inevitable demise of the Xbox One has finally begun.
As the Xbox Series X and S finally hit shelves today, Xbox fans who pre-ordered the console say farewell to the One, revisiting classic games like The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4, Devil May Cry 5, Fallout 4, and of course, Red Dead 2.
But there were so many One games that came and went over the last 7 years that never garnered the mainstream recognition they deserved, and overrated titles like Gears 4 and Modern Warfare instead robbed them of their well-earned spotlight.
Here are six of the most underrated games the Xbox One had to offer, classics that will remain timeless and are still worth visiting if you haven't yet copped a new console.
Dragon's Dogma
Capcom is a legendary gaming company, so it remains odd that an RPG produced by the Japanese developer fell so far under the radar, let alone an RPG as compelling as Dragons Dogma. Originally released for the PS3 and 360 back in 2012, the game soon got a flashy re-release on the One that boasted better graphics and smoother gameplay mechanics. The fantasy open-world offers little in the way of storytelling innovation, but its combat and strategy-focused gameplay and immersive open world (minus the strangely deserted cities) make for a fun experience.
The battles feel large and epic, and the in-depth customization options for each character make for an exciting array of combos and spells. It's relatively cheap these days and is worth a purchase for anyone who wants to sink their teeth into a new RPG.
Descenders
A downhill racer with oodles of personality, Descenders' only goal for riders is to make it down the eight randomly generated courses in one piece, and it's an addictive objective that warrants multiple playthroughs. That's mainly because the in-game objectives are constantly randomized and, at times, extremely "trick-y."
The open-world courses are expansive and encourage exploration, but players are still racing against the clock to complete each objective before the sun sets. If nightfall comes before the course is done, you'll have to complete the remaining tasks in pitch darkness, illuminated only by the moonlight. Throw in some great trick mechanics, and customizable bike options, and Descenders is the downhill racing game you never knew you needed.
Glass Masquerade
While most jigsaw puzzle converts are often devoid of innovation, Glass Masquerade makes use of gorgeous designs and interactive gameplay to make sure the experience feels like a video game, and not just like you're doing a puzzle on your TV. Each of the 25 puzzles presented here are complex works of art, and each completed puzzle is in and of itself a rich tapestry of history.
The stained glass jigsaws shine brightly, and even though the experience is over relatively quickly, it's a unique take on jigsaw gaming, a video game genre that hasn't seen much success in recent years. For only $11.99, the game is worth every penny.
Titanfall 2
The Titanfall series, with its ecstatic acrobats, explosive combat, and immersive multiplayer experience has been severely underappreciated for years. Titanfall 2 added in a great single player experience and somehow made the multiplayer experience even more grandiose than its predecessor.
The robot battles feel ferocious and intense, and each of the level designs are significantly improved and colorized so they don't all just look like grey metal. The weapons are all vastly different from one another, plus they're punchy as hell. The shotguns shoot your foes back against walls, and the robot's rocket launchers pop with brutality. Titanfall 2 has a cult-like following thanks to its amazing gaming mechanics and is still one of the best FPS's to ever grace the Xbox One.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
This first-person fantasy RPG is not for the easily frustrated. The combat is incredibly realistic and hard to pull off, but once you learn the ropes and gather enough equipment, you will be slaying foes left and right. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a pretty traditional medieval RPG in terms of story, but the historical accuracy all the way down to weapons and equipment make for an all-consuming experience nonetheless.
Enemies are tough, and you're gonna have to learn the mechanics of a successful swordsman before you can take them on, but luckily in this vast open world there remain plenty of ways to do that. There are a few bugs that take you out of the experience, but great quests, and amazing characters will keep you coming back.
Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
The cartoony PvZ series already had a cult following on mobile, but Garden Warfare 2 gives the game the 3-D treatment and makes it into an immersive and colorful third-person shooter that forever changed the trajectory of the series. The newly introduced characters (like The Rose, who can slow down enemies and turn them into goats) are zany and quirky and super fun to play. Each class is diverse, the 24-player game modes online are absolutely insane, and the co-op split screen is a nice new touch to an already well-established series.
The 6 Worst Movie Presidents Ever
Now that we can start to put the antics of Donald Trump behind us, let's revisit some of film's worst political savants.
As the U.S. and much of the world reveled in the defeat of Donald Trump this week, many people have taken the opportunity to revisit pop culture's other laughable political failures with much less malaise.
"We can have it all, or we can smash it all. Why can't we work things out?... Why can't we all just get along?" President Dale pleads with alien invaders over swelling strings in Mars Attacks! The plea for unity is as lame as it sounds and ultimately results in President Dale's demise at the hands of earth's new alien overlords (this "truce," of course, happens only after the aliens have already destroyed the country).
President Greg Stillson – "The Dead Zone"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8536367792de0368b5fe2d13ffb35712"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tE-PjGg3ae8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Put your hand on the scanning screen, and you'll go down in history with me," President Greg Stillson tells his general. "As what? The world's greatest mass murder?" </p><p>Stillson remains probably the most despicable politician on this list. He single-handedly caused nuclear armageddon because the thought came to him "in a dream," and he used a child as a human shield during a shoot-out. An overall power-hungry nut job, Stillson blackmails and exploits everyone he meets and is overall just a bad, bad man.</p>
President Merkin Muffley – "Dr. Strangelove..."<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e4ca26698eb2499f1d310ebccea54336"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6T2uBeiNXAo?start=192&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another politician who sparked a nuclear holocaust, President Merkin Muffley is a feeble political person. When the U.S.S.R fires a nuclear missile towards the U.S. mainland, his go-to plan is to call the Soviet Union to apologize. </p><p>The apology is hilarious but in terms of the political climate hit a little too close to home. Muffley's demeanor seems eerily similar to Trump's, as it shows the consequences that come with trying to befriend a dictator.</p><p>"Dimitri, you know how we've always talked about the possibility of something going wrong with the bomb?" the president said. "Well now what happened is...one of our base commanders, he had a sort of...well, he went a little funny in the head, you know? And he went and did a silly thing."</p>
President Richmond – "Absolute Power"

The rapist Commander-in-Chief in Absolute Power warrants disdain within the first 10 minutes of the film, and it only grows as the movie continues. President Richmond not only executes the murder of a young woman he's been seeing on the side, but he also covers it up via extortion, murder, and other sketchy acts. 

He is similar to the White House's current occupant, as he is never seen actually governing America, only working towards clearing his name of any wrongdoing.
The President – "Escape From LA"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="324cf0551fa987583a4f3b0ad7ae2399"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XJpznMaZ85c?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Merely referred to as The President, the Christian theocrat in <em>Escape From LA </em>decrees that those who refuse to conform to his vision of a "Moral America" will be either sentenced to death or exiled to Los Angeles–which he has deemed the "City of Sin." </p><p>Non-marital sex, tobacco and alcohol, red meat, firearms, and even cursing are all big no-no's for Peter Parker's uncle–I mean, The President. To maintain a death grip on his political power, he kills his hired gun on live TV and even orders the murder of his own daughter. </p>
President Rathcock – "Machete Kills"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0111a393a34d0dfc89a8a0920126a30"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nvky8UI5Ryk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>President Rathcock ain't no sissy. He's a man's man, bred for a tough America. He smokes, curses, legalized marijuana, and tightly secured the border against immigration, all while sporting an assault rifle in his campaign ad. He also enlisted Machete's help by force, saying plainly: "I'm not asking if you're interested, I'm the President of the United f**king States, man," before calling him a "hombre." Any of this sound familiar to anyone? </p>
President Baxter Harris – "Scary Movie 3 & 4"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="100a152662aa13b1ac80bf5c2acc1eb0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFm-KZgioX8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The dumbest president on this list by a landslide; it's a shock that President Baxter Harris was able to run a successful campaign. He becomes convinced in <em>Scary Movie 3</em> that aliens have taken over handicapped human bodies and attacks members of the press as a result during a press conference. </p><p>In <em>Scary Movie 4</em>, his paranoia reaches an all-time high. He throws his wife out the window, burns The Declaration of Independence, and shreds the Constitution because he fears an imminent alien attack. Needless to say, he was a fearfully inadequate president.</p>
Tafari Anthony Talks Escaping Negative Patterns and Embracing Pop
Tafari Anthony's new single "No Good" is about starting over.
"That's why I had to leave," sings Tafari Anthony in the chorus of his euphoric new single, "No Good." "Cause you're no good for me."
That realization—so simple, yet so difficult—is the beginning of a shift that so many of us need to undergo. After all, healing and change can't happen without leaving behind everything that holds us back.
"No Good" is ecstatic, a pop jam for the ages and for our moment. It feels like the perfect song to blast from our rooftops as we hopefully slide towards a 2021 that's better than 2020, or as we finally leave the unpleasant quarantine situation we've been stagnating in for...well, hopefully for another quarantine in a different place.
Hailing from Toronto, Anthony is known for his awe-inspiring vocals (his name, Tafari, means "He who inspires awe"). In 2020, he released two anthemic pop tracks—"Centerfold" and "Live In a Dream." Now he's lent his talents to yet another extraordinary single: the magnetic "No Good."