America has a police issue.

The police are massively overfunded compared to education, social work, and other projects of public benefit to the American populace. This results in militarized units of racist, violent, poorly trained cops who operate from positions of fear and have an uncanny knack for disproportionately killing black people.

All of which is to say, it's time to defund the police, and when we finally do, a lot of cops will probably be out of work. Normally joblessness isn't a cause for celebration, but when the jobs in question entail continually committing war crimes against peaceful protestors (and yes, tear gas really is banned by under the Geneva Convention and so constitutes a war crime), they can go f*ck themselves.