Books can change your life.
Celebrities know this, and many of them have been more than willing to share their favorite reads with the public. From Beyonce to Donald Glover to Emma Roberts, here are 11 celebrities' book recommendations. They'll give you a unique window into the mind of your favorite star—and maybe they'll even catapult you onto your own path to stardom.
1. Chrissy Teigen: Ladies Who Punch
Twitter fiend Chrissy Teigen loves Ramin Setoodeh's scintillating look into the dramatic backstage world of the women of The View. "I live a fairly boring life, so I love hearing that side of it and the juicy gossip," said Teigen. "I think it's why I love The Real Housewives, because they fight so much. I would be so happy to just sit in on a dinner where other people were fighting."