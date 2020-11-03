What You Can Do If Trump Tries to Steal the Election
Ordinary people will need to stand up to make sure that democracy is preserved.
After four years with Trump, the day finally arrived. We the people were asked to decide if we'd endure another four years under his orange fist.
At least, it should have been all of our decisions. But ever since the race was called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, whistleblowers across the nation—and even Trump himself—have been protesting the election results.
Trump has openly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. His administration has attempted to reduce the number of ballots that will be counted in swing states. He rushed the nomination of a partisan Supreme Court justice just days before the election.
One week before the election, news broke that Trump had been trying to ask Republican lawmakers in swing states if they can ignore the popular vote and appoint Trump-supporting electoral college members. The list of warning signs goes on.
In light of all this, there were several ways that the election could have played out:
In the first scenario, Biden wins fair and square and Trump concedes. This could happen on Election Night, but it would most likely happen several days after the election, or depending on how counting ballots goes, the process could take weeks.
In the second scenario, Trump wins fair and square.
In the third scenario, Trump loses the election but refuses to relinquish power. He could do this constitutionally by refusing to offer a concession speech, or by directly mobilizing his supporters in his defense. He might also attempt to stop post-election ballot counting through legal or administrative means.
In the fourth scenario, Trump could appear to win, but his win will have either been doctored or influenced by non-democratic factors.
These two latter scenarios fall under the umbrella of a coup. They're also the two scenarios that have come to fruition. So what are Americans to do?
Expert compares Trump's politics to fascism youtu.be
Mobilize.
Now that Trump has lost (and thus lost the protections of the presidency), he could end up in prison–his fortune gone. He has been millions of dollars in debt and has managed to con his way out of every scheme before, so he probably thinks he can do the same thing now.
But this won't happen in America, not with all this nation's powerful organizers, movements, and protections in place.
Everyday people have stopped coups before—but it always takes knowledge and a willingness to organize. Should Trump attempt to steal the election, every person who is able has to be willing to take to the streets and peacefully mobilize in protest.
The Protect the Results coalition is coordinating actions across the nation in response to every scenario. Youth movements and labor movements are planning on striking—the 100,000-member-strong MLK Labor Council is calling for a general strike if Trump refuses to step down, as is the youth movement coalition We Count On Us, a combination of Sunrise Movement, March for our Lives, and Dream Defenders.
Groups like Color of Change, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, MoveOn, People's Action or the Working Families Party are also preparing to mobilize nonviolently if necessary.
Hold elected officials accountable.
The impetus for stopping a coup should, technically, fall on politicians and electors whose job it is to ensure a safe and fair election for all.
Democratic governors must appoint Biden electors, and the Democratic Party must refuse to concede should there be any sign that Trump is actively stealing the election. When it comes down to the wire, Congress must hold states accountable, particularly if Trump attempts to repress legally counted votes.
Elected officials were already promising to hold Trump accountable on Election Day. "We have our lawyers poised to move on a dime on Election Day or evening, as we see a problem," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Huffington Post. "We're ready for it all. I would just like him to know it ain't going to happen for him at the end of the day."
Be careful where you get your information.
Media organizations have been preparing for a possible coup for months. Twitter labels tweets proclaiming false information as fraudulent, while Facebook may or may not be hosting irresponsible ads.
Media networks are also preparing for various cases, including a scenario where Trump still claims victory based on false information. Still, if Trump does attempt to claim victory, it's likely that his words will be aired far and wide by digital networks. Double and triple-check where you get your information, and be careful of sharing information, especially something that could cause panic.
Prepare for the possibility of a coup.
Remember that Trump's entire presidency has been marred by unlikely events.
"In short, Trump is trying to steal the election, more blatantly than any previous president, and providing a clear preview of how Republicans would move to further erode democracy if given another four years in power," writes The Week's Ryan Cooper. "It's an unusually clear and stark choice this election: a continuation of America's republican institutions, or its probable replacement with a tyranny."
Between Trump's efforts to sabotage the Post Office, his legal efforts to disrupt absentee ballot counting, and his refusal to disavow his supporters' violence, it is clear that Trump is not preparing to go gently into the good night. If tyranny is indeed afoot, we have but a brief window to stop it.
Believe that we will win.
"For the election to succeed, we have to think and act as if it will succeed," writes George Packer for The Atlantic. "Stealing an election remains extremely difficult, and almost impossible if the vote isn't close."
Though we must remain prepared for Trump to steal the election, we must also envision the future we want. There are millions of good people across America and hundreds of thousands of great leaders who have fought (and are still fighting) to make sure the election is run fairly.
Those who've demanded a fair election have righteousness, history, and the entirety of the Democratic process on their side, while Trump is a weak con man with an insatiable need to fill the gaping hole inside of him. He has made America an embarrassment to the world and has botched the COVID-19 crisis and launched us all into a depression. His time is over.
We just have to be ready to make sure he actually leaves.
Take care of yourself and your loved ones.
While we all have a role to play, no one is in this alone. If you've read this far, your anxiety about the election is likely off the charts. Take some time away from the news and send some love to friends and chosen family.
Accept the emotions you might be feeling (without blaming them on others), and do whatever you need to make yourself and your community feel loved and supported.
Neither Trump nor Biden has the ability to save or destroy the world, and fights for justice will go on and on, regardless of who's in the White House So get some rest, get ready to fight, and celebrate a fair, clean victory for democracy.
The Most Highly-Anticipated PS5 Games
The PS5 is finally here, and these games are gonna change gaming forever.
The PS5 is finally here, and with the gaming console's hotly anticipated arrival, a slew of amazing new games have hit the shelves alongside it.
Players can swing alongside gorgeous New York City skyscrapers in Spider-Man: Miles Morales or transform a team of basketball rookies into all-star legends in NBA 2k21. You can reunite your COD-squad for another round of quick-fire multiplayer in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (which drops tomorrow), or watch Rambo beat his enemies to a bloody pulp in the next-gen reboot of Mortal Kombat 11. You can even gnaw away at tourists as a freakin' man-eating shark in Maneater.
Cyberpunk 2077<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="47bedaf1b7741542bfdee17b2aed0dbd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Kwv8Af3ZxM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The latest RPG from critically acclaimed studio Projekt Red (of <em>Witcher</em> fame) has faced its share of setbacks. A game potentially as groundbreaking and open-world as <em>Cyberpunk 2077</em> was destined to hit a few snags in development. </p> <p>Salivating fans were disappointed to learn a few weeks ago that <em>Cyberpunk 2077</em> would be delayed from November until December 10th. As of yesterday, it confirmed that the <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/cd-projekt-shoots-down-a-new-cyberpunk-2077-delay-rumor/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">latter date was still very much </a>set in stone.</p> <p>The game, to put it mildly, looks phenomenal. While much is still not quite known about the story, players will play as V, a ruthless mercenary outlaw in the dark cybernetic metropolis of Night City, as they search for a transplant that grants immortality. With Keanu Reeves starring as Johnny Silverhand, the game is set up to be one of the best of the year.</p>
Oddworld: Soulstorm<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e87c09af4951d6dc0966b761e2d704fa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8OSFEL0PNYs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The absurdist nature of the <em>Oddworld</em> series has garnered a massive cult following, and when it was confirmed that Abe would return for a new quest on the PS5, longtime fans of the series began quaking in their boots, especially when it was announced Molluck and his nefarious cohorts would once again serve as the game's antagonists.</p> <p><em>Oddworld: Soulstorm</em> follows Abe and picks up right after the events of 2014's <em>New'n'Tasty</em>. A sleek, 2.5-d sidescroller action game, the game looks amazing on next-gen consoles and is sure to be another great addition to an iconic series.</p>
Far Cry 6<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bfc882a4237d563836e0ef932032cf66"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-IJuKT1mHO8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The open-world FPS series has a long-running history of fantastic villains, but when <em>Far Cry 6</em>'s E3 trailer revealed that Giancarlo Esposito of <em>Breaking Bad</em> and <em>Better Call Saul </em>fame would take the helm as a contentious dictator, the series significantly upped the ante from past releases. </p><p>Not much else is known about the story, but as the trailer shows, the graphics look phenomenal. Unfortunately, fans of the series are going to have to wait a bit to snag a copy, as <em>Far Cry 6</em> has been delayed until at least April of 2021. </p>
Destruction Allstars<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c85ff24f8d12f99f55d4f1d95f1b65bc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6kP3G5vO49A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the most disappointing delays for the PS5, <em>Destruction Allstars</em> serves to be one of the most ludicrous games released on the new console, and we can't wait to play it. The colorful and cartoonish vehicular combat game is all about destruction, where players can assume one of 16 unique players and cars with the sole goal of destroying everyone and everything in your path in an arena-style showdown. It looks absolutely insane and should be one of the most unique PS5 releases this year.</p>
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20d51aa3fce2ba87dde0323f01640001"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GffelVJeGws?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This is what longtime PlayStation fans have been anxiously waiting for since <em>Ratchet and Clank: Before the Nexus </em>in 2013. One of the longest-running and most successful video game series ever created, Ratchet and Clank will return to the PS5 with<em> Rift Apart</em>, and if August's gameplay reveal is any indication, it's guaranteed to be a whole lot of fun.</p><p>Dr. Nefarious is up to his old "world domination" tricks again, and this time he's obtained a weapon that can split apart reality into different dimensions. Ratchet and Clank, of course, must stop him, but after getting separated, they first will have to find their way back to each other. Fans will have to wait a bit for this title as well, as it's not expected until at least April of 2021.</p>
Stray<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="316bccbc191ea8eac794bd57516fd859"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u84hRUQlaio?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Not much is known about <em>Stray</em>, but the sprinkle of previews offered at the PS5 reveal event showcases it as one of the most unique titles coming to the next-gen console. Players will assume the role of a stray cat in a reimagined futuristic version of Hong Kong. Aside from that, details have remained mum, and a release date hasn't even been confirmed. Regardless, when it does arrive, it looks to be a captivating experience.</p><p><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- 02B3 - responsive ad for shortcodes --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="5966901225" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
Project Athia<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bdb016c9b87cd31047eb75aaed87a74b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/doe3kUqHIcM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>Project Athia </em>is only a working title at this point, the latest RPG from Square Enix is sure to be a showstopper. Again, details surrounding the title have been scarce, but we know its an open-world fantasy RPG and that players will control an agile young girl with Avatar-like elemental powers. While we know little about the upcoming title, the trailer guarantees it will be stunning and gorgeous to look at.</p>
Horizon Zero Dawn II: Forbidden West<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b266d530b7c6a67dd83c8ad691ba25b9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lq594XmpPBg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the greatest games to grace the PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn, is officially getting a sequel, and the PS5 reveal trailer shows that it will be even more enthralling in its visuals and jaw-dropping in its gameplay and epic boss battles. The trailer alone will make you squirm with goosebumps, and while a release date is nonexistent at this point, the game will no doubt be epic if it's anything like its predecessor. </p>
Fox News Host: Whoopi Goldberg Is Just as Bad as the Trump Administration
Howard Kurtz is equally tired of Republicans trying to stage a coup and of Democrats getting mad about it.
On Wednesday morning, Fox News host Howard Kurtz took to Twitter to let the world know that both sides are bad in the most hilarious attempt at false equivalency in modern memory.
Host of the Fox News show Media Buzz, Kurtz recognizes the dangerous game the Trump administration is playing. By blocking President-Elect Joe Biden and his team from transitional access to the workings of the federal government, they are threatening the stability of America's institutions.
