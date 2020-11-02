Trump Has Irreparably Damaged America's Role as a Global Leader
What could possibly end decades of American global leadership? Trump's Personality.
Donald Trump says his foreign policy is "America First," but in reality, it's "America Only."
He has spent the last four years sowing seeds of distrust amongst our Democratic allies while mending fences with strongman autocratic dictators. If America were to get into a major war today, it's hard to know what side we would be on and who would even be willing to help us.
Donald Trump abandoned our Kurdish allies in Syria.
As commander in chief, Donald Trump abandoned Kurdish allies in the Middle East, allowing Turkish forces to invade Syria. The Kurds had helped the US fight against the Islamic State since 2014 and are a part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and they fought side by side with American forces for years.
Trump's sudden withdrawal was met with ire from American leaders on both sides. Mitch McConnell urged the president to reconsider, warning that "major new conflict between Turkey and our partners in Syria would seriously risk damaging" the U.S.-Turkey relationship. "American interests are best served by American leadership, not by retreat or withdrawal," he said. Even South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham called this retreat a "stain on America's honor."
Donald Trump is destroying our relationships with European allies.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald J. Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Canada on June 9, 2018. Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung
Trump often describes the European Union, whose membership overlaps significantly with NATO's, as a competitor rather than a close global partner—as it has been to every recent American president. He has threatened to pull out of NATO and at one point said the U.S. would "no longer deal" with the British ambassador. He also implemented a plan to pull 10,000 U.S. troops out of Germany without warning NATO or German Chancellor Angela Merkel. These are all huge divergences from the past, when the US shared a close and mutually beneficial relationship with Europe.
All Republican and Democratic presidents since World War II have expressed strong support for a united Europe and for NATO. However, Donald Trump has spent all of his time criticizing the alliance and accusing allies of not paying their fair share. Following Trump's threats, French President Emannuel Macron warned European countries that they can no longer rely on a Trump-led America to defend NATO allies. "What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," Macron said. Trump responded by calling the French allies' words "very, very nasty."
Trump has also promised to pull out of the World Health Organization during the largest global health crisis in the last 100 years. The WHO is definitely not the most efficient organization, and certainly needs reform. However, unilaterally pulling out leaves our allies in a tough position, and surrenders the organization mostly to the control of its next largest stakeholder, China.
Trump has also brought tension to the G-7 alliance. The G-7 alliance is a group of seven major developed Democratic countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The Trump administration has repeatedly called for Russia to be readmitted to the group, which has created conflict with the other countries. In 2018 Trump refused to sign a joint agreement with the group that vowed to ensure "free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade" while fighting protectionism. Instead Trump doubled down on protectionist tariffs (taxes on imports from other countries) continually punishing our allies in Canada and the EU.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel described Trump's behavior as a "depressing withdrawal," while French President Emmanuel Macron invited him "to be serious." The extent of the damage became clear in 2020 when it was Trump's turn to host the G7 summit and Angela Merkel declined to attend, citing both the dangers of the coronavirus and Trump's decision to invite Vladimir Putin to the summit.
Trump's invitation to Putin also drew the ire of the UK and Canada, whose leaders came out publicly against the move. The summit was rescheduled to 2021.
All of these actions have weakened the United States' relationship with our strongest democratic allies, while simultaneously, Trump has praised and appeased some of the world's most notorious despots and autocrats.
Donald Trump is a Vladimir Putin fanboy
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) in Hamburg, Germany, on 7 July 2017 Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/Anadolu Agency
Trump has been a Putin fan for years. Before he entered the White House, Trump wrote a series of adoring letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the letters, which were released to the public in a Senate intelligence committee report, Trump told Putin that he was a "big fan" and asked him to be a guest of honor at a Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow.
Around the same time, Trump told Larry King that Putin had done "a really great job outsmarting our country" and told David Letterman that he himself had done "a lot of business with the Russians" and that Putin was "a tough guy." He later denied ever having met Putin.
When Joe Scarborough mentioned that Putin's Russia had been accused of killing journalists, Trump responded "He's running his country and at least he's a leader, unlike what we have in this country." Trump added, "I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe, so you know. There's a lot of stupidity going on in the world right now, a lot of killing going on, a lot of stupidity." Not a particularly patriotic statement. For context, at least 34 journalists have been murdered in Russia since 2000, while during the same time period 3 journalists have been murdered in the United States.
Trump's love for Putin has translated to wildly inconsistent policies. When Trump pulled us out of Syria, he left Russia with control of the area. Trump personally froze $391 million in US military and security assistance for Ukraine in their fight against Russia, Trump directed the Central Intelligence Agency to share more counterterrorism intelligence with Russia, and Trump pulled troops out of Germany a move which nearly two dozen Republican lawmakers said would "strengthen the position of Russia to our detriment."
Fellow Republican Charlie Dent who served in Congress for 13 years criticized the president, saying, "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined a Republican President praising autocrats and advancing Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy interests in Europe and the Middle East." Yet Trump has done exactly that.
Donald Trump loves dictators.
Trump and Kim Jong Un in 2018 AP
President Trump has spoken glowingly of many of democracy's greatest enemies. He said he fell in love with Kim Jong Un, who rules North Korea with extreme brutality. At a rally in 2018 Trump said, "And then we fell in love, OK? No, really, he wrote me beautiful letters, and they're great letters. We fell in love." North Korea is among the worst human rights violators in the world.
Trump has also formed a friendship with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an authoritarian leader whose country has the most jailed journalists of any country in the world. Turkey is technically our ally despite their undemocratic government since they're a member of NATO, but Trump seems to like Erdogan on a more personal level, hailing him as a "great leader" and saying Erdogan "has become a friend of mine."
He also considers Xi Jinping, the communist dictator of China, to be a friend. President Xi is known for ending term limits so he could rule for life, for detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims, and forcibly suppressing any dissent. Trump says of Xi, "And I like President Xi a lot. I consider him a friend, and—but I like him a lot. I've gotten to know him very well. He's a strong gentleman, right? Anybody that—he's a strong guy, tough guy."
Trump has referred to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi as "my favorite dictator," and said that "He's a very tough man, I will tell you that. But he's also a good man, and he's done a fantastic job in Egypt. Not easy." al-Sisi became ruler of Egypt after he orchestrated the military's July 2013 removal of Mohamed Morsy, Egypt's first freely elected president. This military coup included the killing of at least 900 protesters.
The trend here is that Trump seems to view "strong" and "tough" as the highest compliments, and refuses to confront dictators about their significant human rights violations.
Donald Trump has the lowest confidence rating amongst our allies.
Survey of American allies confidence in world leadersPew Research
A new 25-nation Pew Research Center survey shows that our allies in Europe have a particularly low opinion of Donald Trump. When asked if they had confidence that the US president would do the right thing regarding world affairs, only 28% of the UK, 10% of Germany, and 9% of France expressed confidence.
An even more recent 13-nation Pew Research Center survey asked candidates to compare 6 world leaders, Emmanuel Macron of France, Angela Merkel of Germany, Boris Johnson of the UK, Xi Jinping of China, Donald Trump of the United States, and Vladimir Putin of Russia. The survey examined attitudes towards the leaders, and overall Donald Trump received the most negative ratings among the five. Lower than the two dictators. A median of 83% across the 13 allied nations polled lack confidence in our American leader.
Trump himself is aware of the stark contrast between his relationships with our allies vs his relationship with our enemies. In a recording by Bob Woodward, he says, "It's funny, the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You'll explain that to me someday, ok? But maybe it's not a bad thing. The easy ones I maybe don't like as much or don't get along with as much."
But it's easy to explain: he gets along better with the strongman autocrats who hate the press and love looking tough, because he sees himself and everything he wants to be in them.
Trump's personality is irreparably bad for our national security. In August 2020, 130 Republican senior national security officials released a statement proclaiming that they believe Donald Trump has damaged the United States' standing in the world and has compromised our nation's safety. They stood together to publicly state that "The President has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term."
Read their entire letter here:
https://www.defendingdemocracytogether.org/nationa...
9 of David Bowie's Most Iconic Film Roles
In addition to his music, the glam rock icon left behind an impressive legacy of memorable film roles.
David Bowie was a musical genius.
Prior to his tragic death from liver cancer in 2016, he cemented his legacy as one of the 20th century's most iconic musical voices with classic albums like Hunky Dory, "Heroes", and Let's Dance. But his musical talent was only part of what made him a living legend. His best work was intertwined with his talent for mythmaking.
"Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" (1992) - Agent Phillip Jeffries<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="358bf5bf0fc6f5e576390ac527c99d90"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sjSUNu6gu1w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In the early '90s eccentric director David Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost introduced America to the fictional small town of Twin Peaks, Washington, where a cast of strange characters and cheerful Americana concealed dark mysteries.</p><p>Despite it's cult fandom, the <em>Twin Peaks</em> TV show was canceled after just two seasons on ABC, and Lynch and Frost resorted to making a film to (sort of) resolve the series' mysteries and loose ends. <em>Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me</em> functioned as both a prequel and a sequel to the series, and David Bowie played the role of long-lost FBI agent Phillip Jeffries, who appears to some of his fellow agents in an erratic and cryptic vision before being transported back in time.<span></span></p><p>While Lynch was pleased with Bowie's performance, Bowie himself was seemingly unhappy with his attempt at a Louisiana accent, and insisted, before his death, that Lynch dub the scene over with a true Louisianan actor for 2017's <em>Twin Peaks: The Return</em>.</p>
"The Prestige" (2006) - Nikola Tesla<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d58f50517a3123fdaae4e0da25ccda5b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/88_6SQKuTHk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another Bowie role with an interesting accent choice, Bowie played the role of Serbian inventor Nikola Tesla in Christopher Nolan's 2006 film, <em>The Prestige</em>. Depicted as a wise and enigmatic figure with an almost godlike mastery of science, Bowie walks through lightning, invents an electrical cloning device, and attempts to advise magician Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) against his dangerous obsession, all while battling Thomas Edison.</p>
"The Hunger" (1983) - John Blaylock<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d52391c24268ea102eedc8a69649b0a4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k8iF_GYpmpw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>The Hunger</em> is a 1983 horror movie about youth, mortality, and love. David Bowie plays "young" vampire John Blaylock, whose ancient lover Miriam (Catherine Deneuve) turned him in the 1800s with the promise of eternal life, as long as he feeds regularly on human blood. But now he has started aging rapidly, and seeks a scientific cure for his curse.<br></p><p>While largely overlooked in its time, the film later gained a following for its cinematography and tense atmospheric horror, and—of course—for featuring David Bowie as the seductive vampire we always knew he was. In 1997 the film inspired an anthology horror series of the same name which aired on Showtime. The second season featured <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4quQrSUUrdA" target="_blank">Bowie, as both self-destructive artist Julian Priest</a> and as the show's host, delivering eerie musings on the horror of each episode.</p>
"Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" (1983) - Major Jack Celliers<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="927fbe5dacb1310c162131b0400ca5ef"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F7-msZQak64?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Also released in 1983, <em>Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence</em> is a film by Japanese director Nagisa Ōshima, based on the writings of Laurens van der Post, based on his experience as a prisoner of war in Japan during World War II. Bowie played the lead in the film as Major Jack Celliers, a defiant POW from New Zealand who is met with hostility and violence by captors who eventually come to respect his rebellious will.</p><p>Nearly 40 years later, Bowie's portrayal of indomitable spirit under dire circumstances remains moving and inspirational to this day.</p>
"The Last Temptation of Christ" (1988) - Pontius Pilate<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c1857ffa692346034a664b4aa54a1de"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XWuN3baaui8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Martin Scorsese's 1988 depiction of Jesus of Nazareth's final days, starring Willem Dafoe, is remembered largely for controversy over the portrayal of an alternate reality in which Jesus chose a mortal life and married Mary Magdalene. But it should also be remembered for David Bowie's role as Pontius Pilate, the coldly pragmatic governor of Judea, who comes to Jesus in prison, where he is awaiting his crucifixion.</p><p>Though Bowie's role in the movie is limited, his embodiment of an anti-revolutionary bureaucrat trying to reason Jesus out of changing the world is chilling.</p>
"Labyrinth" (1986) - Jareth the Goblin King<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18ced508c337ede2872c9da57d6e59f3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zbp5UuCz2kk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>His role as Jareth the Goblin King in Jim Henson's 1986 classic, <em>Labyrinth</em>, is no doubt Bowie's most recognizable film role. In addition to lending his music to the movie in a series of sequences that amount to high-budget music videos,</p><p>Bowie's iconic makeup, explosive hair, and flamboyant outfits—all ruffles and leather and prominent bulges—make him an alluring and disturbing villain as he attempts to seduce a teenage girl into abandoning her baby brother. Truly unforgettable.</p>
"The Man Who Fell to Earth" (1976) - The Visitor<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cfd827db7926aff0ee18d05103a372db"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KTyCWXWW8dM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>The Man Who Fell to Earth</em> is the film that proved David Bowie's bona fides as a movie star. Bowie plays "the visitor," also known as Thomas Jerome Newton. A possible alien driven mad by life on earth, and also a cold, wealthy aristocrat in business-like attire, Newton operated as a blend of Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke, allowing Bowie to tap into his the fragile power of his personas.</p><p>It's a disjointed sci-fi narrative that only works because it centers David Bowie's strange charisma.<br></p>
"Basquiat" (1996) - Andy Warhol<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b8d3003ca2fa547cdb1ce4b9b2fa7e79"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gsJlkWp0p90?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>David Bowie and Andy Warhol met only once, in 1971, when Bowie performed his song "Andy Warhol" at the pop art innovator's New York studio, known as The Factory. The meeting was apparently anti-climactic, with <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPdqQzuF42Y" target="_blank">Bowie never being certain what the famously reticent Warhol really thought of the song</a>.</p><p>But Bowie remained a great admirer of Warhol, whose play <em>Pork</em> was a major source of inspiration for much of Bowie's work as he entered his glam rock phase. And that admiration was never more evident than in 1996 when Bowie was brought in to play the artist in director Julian Schnabel's biopic of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.</p><p>In the role of Basquiat's mentor, Bowie donned the artist's iconic wig, and disappeared Warhol's subdued, idiosyncratic mannerisms. As unmistakable as Bowie is, it becomes easy to forget you're not watching the real Warhol.</p>
- David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Has a New Video - Popdust ›
- Tilda Swinton Makes Impassioned Stance on Gender-Neutral ... ›
Indie Roundup: 5 New Albums to Stream Now
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.