Oh, Kim Kardashian. How you make it so difficult to defend you at times. Look, I even understood why you wore the iconic Marilyn dress to the Met Gala. I called you a visionary.

When it was announced that Kim Kardashian would star alongside Emma Roberts in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate, the world was a bit confused. That Kim K? Reality TV star turned influencer and fashion mogul, who became famous not for her talent but for her incessant drama…on a RYAN MURPHY SHOW?

But I kept my worries to myself, unlike the entire internet that was ripping her apart before we saw her acting debut. Anyways. I tuned in week after week to watch Murphy’s Rosemary’s Baby-inspired show…and you know what? Kim is not the worst part about it.

Because the main thing you must remember is you can only enjoy this kind of production is to keep front and center of your mind that Kim is not an actress. She didn’t come into the public eye hoping to be the next Marilyn Monroe in terms of blockbuster movie deals. She’s a hustler — meaning she won’t turn down an opportunity to level-up financially.

If you weren’t already aware , Kim’s own reality show has been running for over 20 seasons between E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians. And every week on the show, we catch a glamorous glimpse into the life of Kim Kardashian and her famous family.

This past week, Ryan Murphy sat down with Kim and asked how she felt about a scripted show where she was the main stellar event. Yes, you read that right. Ryan Murphy approached Kim Kardashian to continue her acting career.

And if you’re in shock…you must remember her iconic quote:

I told you earlier that Kim is a hustler…but maybe you don’t believe me. Let’s look at the facts: whether you’re a Taylor Swift-supporter who vehemently despises the Kardashians or not, Kim has a similar work ethic to Taylor Swift — they do not stop, darlin.

Kim currently has two brands: SKKN , her skincare and beauty line, and Skims , the leading shapewear and loungewear brand in the industry. As previously mentioned, she stars on The Kardashians alongside her mother and sisters: Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloe.

Then there’s her stint in the fashion industry — an ambassador for controversial brand Balenciaga, constantly seen front row at Fashion Week sitting next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief, the highly-regarded and highly-feared Anna Wintour.

And there’s no doubt that we’re dealing with one of the most criticized families in America. They’re the closest thing we’ve got to our own Royal Family, and thousands flock to social media to denounce their promotion of tatty products and unrealistic body expectations.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone when Kim Kardashian dips her toe into a new profession. She’s already checked reality TV star, lawyer, entrepreneur, mother, and model off her list…why is acting so shocking?

So here we are, in the “acceptance” phase of grief. Kim Kardashian will be starring in Ryan Murphy’s show (again) so you may as well get to know the plot. The show, which is currently untitled, will follow Kim as Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer leading an all-female team.

While the role seems perfect for Kardashian — her father was a famous superpower litigant and she’s in law school herself…Murphy has been drawing together something of a dream-team cast to support her. That includes a glam bevy of A-list actresses who will be Kim’s team of lawyers. And….there’s even a love interest.

And I’m sure we’re all thinking the same thing: but she can’t really act, can she? No. But neither can most nepo babies out there…and yet, we let them.

We’re living in a culture where the contrarian point of view is all that claims our attention. Being a hater is cool. And yet, I find myself empathizing with the Kar-Jenner clan. Wouldn’t you also grasp at straws to continue your legacy of influence and riches?

If you truly look deep inside, you may realize that we’d do it too if it meant a big fat paycheck…we simple folk simply don’t get those opportunities.