The field of advertising is designed to plant its simple ideas deep inside your subconscious.

As a result, your brain is overflowing with jingles, images, and snippets of commercial dialogue that you absorbed like a sponge through the hundreds of hours of TV you watched in your childhood.

While this has probably crowded out useful knowledge and skills like your CPR training, or the name of that cousin you see every few years, it does have the bonus of tapping straight into nostalgia. Short of the smell of your childhood home, there is probably nothing better than an old commercial to transport you back in time, away from the horrors and crises of the present.

With that in mind, let's not waste any more time on the intro—because you really need this right now.



Bagel Bites The iconic bagel bites jingle was a staple of '90s TV, with the insistence that the arrangement of pizza toppings "on wholesome little bagel" somehow made these hyper-processed morsels into health food. Because "when pizza's on a bagel, you can eat pizza any time!" That's why we all spent that decade eating Bagel Bites for breakfast... No? Just us?

Now don't you feel like a kid again? And don't you want to buy all that stuff?