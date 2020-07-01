Warning: This article contains graphic discussions of childhood sexual abuse.

Mythbusters host Adam Savage is a harmless goofball. Mythbusters host Adam Savage raped his sister.

Is it even possible for both of these statements to be true?

The former is too deeply embedded in my head for me to really doubt it after nearly two decades of watching Adam Savage build impressive and absurd toys, costumes, and machines—charmed by his gleeful enthusiasm for nerd culture and the build process. The latter is based on credible allegations that his sister, Miranda Pacchiana, has put forth in a new lawsuit made possible by New York's Child Victims Act.