Addison Rae, queen of chaotic friendships, might just be gearing up for a new one … with Donald Trump?



The 20-year-old TikTok star, known for her viral dance videos and her upcoming reboot of the 90s classic She's All That, has spent her time in the spotlight making friendships which are questionable at best.

Most notably, Rae spent months this summer glued to Kourtney Kardashian's side before being tossed aside for Travis Barker — an even more chaotic pairing that we've all stopped trying to make sense of.



The unlikely, inexplicable friendship started when Kourtney's 11-year-old son — notorious on social media for spilling family secrets and making hilarious TikToks — made a dance video with none other than Addison herself. After the two met in person, Rae seemed to hit it off with Kourtney and even ended up on the family's TV show as Kourtney's new sidekick.

The friendship was (is?) weird to say the least, and many speculated that Kourtney might have been paid to give Addison more publicity in preparation for her movie and maybe even a reality show of her own.

Whether or not this is true, if nothing else, Rae has adopted the Kardashian penchant for controversy.

At the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC fight in Vegas on July 11th, Rae found herself surrounded by celebrities. One she couldn't miss the chance to meet? Former President Donald Trump.

Rae approached Trump at his seat, where he was surrounded by his entourage, and tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention (sounds like his security was slipping but … okay).

A video shows Rae introducing herself to Trump, saying she "had to say hi" and effusing how it was "so nice to meet you."

This did not go over well on the internet.



Addison Rae is now being criticized, and perhaps even canceled, for her eager approach. Rae has recently been in the news after her segment teaching TikTok dances on Jimmy Fallon was criticized. Users asked why Rae, a white girl, was asked to perform dances mostly created by Black TikTokers — who subsequently went on strike.

Rae also came under fire in 2019 for allegedly registering as a Republican. The Louisiana native is the second highest-grossing TikTok star and has amassed fans by being likable and from humble origins. She has even been compared to fellow Louisianan Britney Spears … though that might be slander.

But now the internet is turning on her fast.

I, for one, as a person born in a different millennium than she, cannot muster enough energy to really care about another TikTok star scandal but, as the news unravels, I have to laugh. Who knows how her camp will respond, what her notes-app apology will say, and if they will cancel her movie reboot — god help us, I hope they do.