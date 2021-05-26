After a grueling two weeks, Ariana Grande has finally shared a selection of photos from her low-key wedding.

The "Positions" singer tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15 in a private, intimate ceremony. Grande looked effortlessly elegant in a strapless, cream satin gown, opting for a neutral glam makeup look. Of course, her wedding look wasn't complete without a veil laid on top of her high ponytail. Obviously, she looked stunning. See the photos below.

























A representative for Grande told PEOPLE that fewer than 20 people were at the ceremony. The nuptials went down at the singer's house in Montecito, California, where she and Gomez have spent most of their relationship thus far social distancing.

The pair began seeing each other in January 2020. Understandably, they've kept their relationship pretty private — although Gomez did make an appearance in Grande and Justin Bieber's DIY music video for their single "Stuck With U" in May 2020. In December, Grande revealed that she and Gomez were engaged. Congrats to the happy couple!