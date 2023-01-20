It feels like there’s literally always a sale…and I’m the first to miss it. Sure, I get millions of promotional emails from brands because I sign up for 10%-off-your-first-purchase offers all the time. But, that doesn’t mean I read them.

However, there’s never a bad time to save money on my favorite products…or buy something I’ve been wanting for a while but couldn’t afford full price. Look, either way, a sale is a sale.

When you are balling on a budget, your eyes should be constantly scanning the internet for those red letters indicating a big discount. Permanently set your search settings filter at “priced: low to high.” We’re looking for the cheapest possible price here - go ahead and cry if you find a lower price elsewhere after you buy.

Artem Beliaikin via Unsplash

If you’re like me, you have trouble finding this week’s hottest sale. In fact, you often only hear about them from your friends when it’s long over. And while I may not generally be the most credible source, I’ve taken the liberty of doing The Dirty Work. I’ve compiled a list of the best sales happening right now - so you can treat yourself. It’s post-holiday season so that arm-long laundry list of gifts to purchase for others is gone. That’s right…it’s time to start buying yourself silly little gifties again.

Ulta Ulta Ulta is at the tail end of their Love Your Skin event, where you get half off skincare must-haves every day from some of the best brands. Wellness brands like Kitsch, The Body Shop, and Keys Soulcare are all 30% off as well. Here are my picks: January 20: Kopari Beauty Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream

January 21: Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask

SSENSE Nike, Maison Margiela, Jacquemus, and Versace are current features on the SSENSE sale. Up to 70% off designer clothing - right now. You can most definitely treat yourself to luxury on this shopping trip. Versace Black Greca Border Bikini Top

Jacquemus Le Bob Neve Bucket Hat

Valentino Pink Logo Earrings

Zappos Hoka We love a good shoe sale, but scrolling through every website is a hassle. Zappos always has a solid selection of your favorite brands. This week’s sale choices do not disappoint. Hoka Clifton 8

ASICS Gel Challenger 13

Veja V-10

QUAY Sunglasses With 20% off your first purchase, QUAY already lands you a great deal off the bat. Right now they have 30% off two or more sunglasses. Plus, their sale section has deals close to 50% off. Coffee Run

Jezabell Links

High Key Contrast Extra Large

Abercrombie & Fitch Doesn’t Abercrombie have a sale every other day? But I’m here for it. Right now, it’s up to 50% off select sale items…that’s double the amount off the original price. Abercrombie has the best basics and has become the staple place to buy jeans. A rebrand to end all rebrands. Ultra High Rise Flare Jeans

Wool-Blend Trench Coat

Strapless Midi Sweater Dress



