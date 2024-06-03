Against all odds, I went into Bridgerton Season 3 with an open mind. Perhaps it was Shondaland’s masterclass in marketing: a teasing trailer, sumptuous snippets, and the reveal of their always-miraculous Bridgerton leading man glow-ups.

Nicola Coughlan probably also had something to do with it — who doesn’t love that tiny Irish woman? After playing “the wee Lesbian” in Derry Girls, she’s the People’s Princess. Nod to mention Bridgerton’s breakout underdog. For her, I’d endure a lot. Even a friends-to-lovers plotline. In theory.

But not the season we got, it left much to be desired. Yes, we got an soaring strings rendition of a Pitbull song and a few golden Kanthony scenes. But the main couple’s storyline was underdeveloped and underwhelming. Let’s get into it.

What Is Bridgerton Season 3 About?

It’s no secret that Bridgerton is for the girls. And it’s not just because of the Empire waist dresses and soundtrack of pop songs (including a LOT of Taylor Swift ) reworked by string quartets. The Bridgerton series, which started as a beloved collection of books, gives fresh life to all those familiar romance tropes.

The first season was Fake-Dating, the second season was Enemies-to-Lovers, Queen Charlotte was Arranged-Marriage, and season three was Friends-to-Lovers. With these familiar tropes come familiar roadblocks, zany plot lines, and the comfort that we already know how the story will end: with our protagonists in love. The fun is in how they get there.

The Shondaland series became a pandemic hit in a prescient move that predicted everyone’s renewed love for cheesy romance. Even now, BookTok is overrun with a reinvigorated hunger for romance novels — from spicy fairy novels to quick-witted contemporary literature. And when it comes to TV adaptations of books , Bridgerton is top tier.

But this season I knew I’d have my doubts.

After the masterpiece of emotional storytelling that was Queen Charlotte — not to mention one of the most chemistry-filled press tours I’ve seen in years — and the beloved couple that was Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as the iconic Kanthony, Season 3 had soooo much to live up to.

It had some advantages. We knew the characters, we knew the actors, and we’d already primed to be invested by the previous two stories. But their romantic storyline started on a bumpy road. So for me — a devout follower of the gospel of that Rihanna video where she says, “I’m not looking for a man, let’s start there” — the success of this season depends on how believable their reconciliation is, and how powerful both their growth arcs are.

The arcs in question? Not powerful enough.

Season 2 concluded with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) pulling a close to unforgivable move: slandering his so-called friend Penelope to his friends. Tragic for Penelope (Coughlan), she overhears her crush of many years calling her undesirable … then loses her best friend just moments later. Coming into Season 3, all she has is her secret identity as Lady Whistledown, the most popular gossip writer in London’s high society.

Friends-to-Lovers — Except With The Worst Friend You Can Imagine









Season 3’s premise is troubling enough. I personally would never forgive someone who treated me like Colin: ignored me for years. almost married my cousin, then told his friends he would never date me. But the harder they fall, the greater the potential comeback.

There were some foundational flaws in their purported friendship, true. While Pen has always harbored feelings for Colin, he wasn’t just oblivious — but rather took her for granted. He disregarded her opinion on his doomed attempt to the altar, he used her as a sounding board for his big dreams to find a purpose but underestimated her potential to find her own, and, of course, neglected to defend her against the mockery of his friends.

Yet, Polin stans were holding out hope for a romantic reconciliation. Instead, we got a makeover scene, a Cyrano plot, and a rushed declaration after only one episode of Colin pining for Pen. The real friends-to-lovers seem like Eloise and Cressida — who have way more simmering chemistry than Polin.

In contrast to the leading couple, Creasida and Eloise have mutual respect for each other and treat each other as equals, calling each other out, and making each other better humans. Meanwhile, everybody has noted how Colin treats Penelope like a sister at best and a pet or pet-project at worst. With friends like that, who needs enemies?

It’s Not Even About Him. It’s About Her … Or It Should Be

Yes, the show is called Bridgerton, but Colin is the most boring one. With limited development to back up his character, his transformation falls flat. All of a sudden, every character is insisting how sensitive and thoughtful Colin is. Violet Bridgerton gives a heartfelt monologue about his character, which is the most we’ve ever heard of it. It’s a classic case of “show, don’t tell.” But Bridgerton hasn’t shown us anything about Colin but his desire to travel, his lack of business savvy, and his ignorance about Pen.

Meanwhile, Pen is Lady Whistledown — she has the attention of the whole Ton! With Colin’s failings revealed to her at the end of Season 2, I was hoping Penelope would pull Colin off the pedestal and rediscover her own worth. Instead, she mopes around at the sight of him and forgives him too easy. Even when she’s angry, she fashions her makeover after his transformation. Stand up, Penelope, please!

You Shouldn’t Have To Beg to Be Loved

Season Two was a masterpiece because Kate and Anthony compliment each other so well. Despite their own reluctance, it was clear to everyone paying attention that they’re well suited. But where is that compatibility with Colin and Penelope? Everyone notes their differences — even Colin.

That’s why, when they finally kiss, it’s out of pity. Penelope, afraid she’ll never be loved, begs Colin to kiss her. Instead of reassuring her and pointing out her inherent worth, Colin makes light of her request before finally giving in. It’s only now — after she’s changed her outward appearance and is desirable to others, that he opens himself up to the idea of her.

But I can’t romanticize this. One of the most empowered women on the show (despite her lack of confidence in courting), Pen shouldn’t have to beg to be noticed — to be loved. Her other suitor, Lord Debling, sought her out in public and was genuinely interested in her. Conversely, Colin took years to notice her and when he finally did, almost didn’t pursue her until she was about to receive another proposal.

Pen deserves better. And everyone who’s rooting for Polin deserved a juicier storyline than the one they got.

When Is Bridgerton Season Three: Part Two Coming Out?

Bridgerton Season 3 still has time to redeem itself. Part Two is coming to Netflix in June. It promises to explore Pen and Colin’s post-engagement — perhaps they’ll have even the barest flicker of chemistry? — a hunt for Lady Whistedown, and Eloise confronting Pen about her secret.

Will Part Two redeem this season? We can only hope.