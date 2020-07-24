After a few weeks of the growing #FreeBritney movement taking over social media sites like TikTok, Britney Spears' older brother, Bryan, has spoken out about his pop star sister's conservatorship.

Fans of Britney have been advocating for the termination of her conservatorship for years now, but strange videos posted by the singer while in quarantine have sparked a renewed interest in the movement. Some users have even speculated that Britney has been coding her TikTok captions and Instagram posts with secret SOS messages.