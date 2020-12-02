Britney's back with a brand new single.

Today is the singer's 39th birthday, and in apparent celebration she dropped "Swimming In The Stars," a straightforward pop song that paints a romantic picture of a couple in love.

The lyrics are classically Britney, starry-eyed and saccharine: "So let's go / Swimming in the stars tonight / Oh, and we'll glow / And shimmer in the diamond lights / We'll dive in / Head first, all the way down / In gravity's arms we'll drown / The world is ours / When we're swimming in the stars / When we're swimming in the stars."

Britney Spears - Swimming In The Stars (Visualizer) youtu.be

While this is the first new music from Britney for quite some time, the pop idol has certainly been in the headlines.



There is continued conflict surrounding Britney's conservatorship, a system put in place after her very public breakdown in 2006. Her father, James "Jamie" Spears, is largely in charge of everything Britney does or earns, and fans worry she's being taken advantage of.

Now, Britney is fighting back. "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told the judge. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career." Her father continues to claim that his daughter is incapable of handling her own affairs, but another hearing has been set for Dec. 16, where Judge Brenda Penny could make a ruling.