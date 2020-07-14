From her beginnings as a teenager to her new presence on TikTok, no pop star has been scrutinized from such a young age throughout their career quite as much as Britney Spears.

While it's sadly not uncommon for young female musicians to be unfairly criticized—*cough cough,* Taylor Swift—Spears was under the strict control of label executives from her teen years on. After releasing her debut single, "...Baby One More Time," at just 16 years old, Spears became a massive paparazzi target and tabloid subject. When she infamously shaved her own head in 2007 after leaving a rehab facility, photos of the incident spawned more Internet memes instead of genuine concerns about whether or not Spears was actually OK.