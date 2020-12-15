Burna Boy Reflects On His Success In "Way Too Big"
The Afro-fusion icon reflects on his international stardom in his latest single.
"It's been a landslide for a long time," Burna Boy coo's to the overly excited press in his latest video for "Way Too Big."
The Afro-fusion crooner has been on an unstoppable hot streak for the last few years, exploding to international fame that has since garnered 2 Grammy nominations, a coveted slot at Coachella, and universal acclaim. All of this has made him a star and the face of the budding afro-fusion movement around the world.
In "Way Too Big" the newest single from Twice As Tall, Burna Boy showcases his life as a massive superstar, with endorsements and billboards flooding him at every turn. Confident and assured, Burna Boy takes the exploding fame with ease, relaying the song's underlying sentiment that he is just too big for his own good, but that he takes it in stride.
Throughout the album rollout, Burna has made it a goal to depict different models of African youth leadership and to use his music to help unify the continent. On Twice as Tall, he commentates throughout on multiple injustices plaguing Africa, but on "Way Too Big," he merely celebrates his astounding fame and has no intention of stopping his run anytime soon. "Because I'm way too smart," he calls out, "way too smart to be falling in your trap."
Check out the video below:
Burna Boy - Way Too Big [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com
Fans are Disappointed by Lizzo’s Smoothie Cleanse
It's complicated...
This is not the first time social media users have taken it upon themselves to discuss Lizzo's body. But this time, it's not just fat shamers commenting on Lizzo's appearance; it's some of her fans too.
Pop megastar Lizzo has always known that her body would be the subject of conversation in her career. She hasn't necessarily loved it, but she's accepted it. Over the past few years, as her success has skyrocketed, Lizzo has been an icon for fat positivity activists and an advocate for more inclusive views of what a healthy body looks like.
Just this summer, Lizzo posted a video of herself working out in which she sent out a powerful statement about how body size is not necessarily an indicator of health, and neither thing is anybody else's business, saying: "I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type."
"Health," she went on, "is not just determined by what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f--king cleanse for your insides."
Months later, the "Juice" singer is the one doing a cleanse and many fans are not happy
The 6 Most Metal Christmas Songs Ever
There is no reason for Christmas not to be metal this year.
There is no reason for Christmas not to be metal this year.
As our collective 2020 anger and stress boil over, Christmastime can in no way shape or form be heartwarming or innocent this year. For those who will no doubt roll their eyes at the yearly Christmas anthems, why not give your Christmas a little sadistic flair to honor a sadistic year?
Korn – "Kidnap the Sandy Claws"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b803f1f0bb7eb609d707e728813ef618"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4KC7u1qzw4U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Armed with choppy guitars and Jonathan Davis's deep menacing rap-growl, the dreaded nu-metal rockers are surprisingly no stranger to holiday tunes. From their grizzly take on "Jingle Bells" (mutated into a death metal banger titled "Jingle Balls,") to their frightening reimagination of "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTzyPWgyOq0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A Visit From St. Nicholas</a>," Korn, for some reason, knows how to turn Christmas creepy. "Kidnap the Sandy Claws" is by far their catchiest outing, but the whole cantankerous murderer vibe is still pretty intense regardless. </p>
Halford – "Oh Holy Night"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="889b5d73014a12f8f8ec18ba6149d169"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7B6Flt8Bkis?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Judas Priest's Rob Halford absolutely adores Christmas and winter. His third solo outing, titled <em>Halford 3: Winter Songs</em>, is entirely dedicated to churning up some holiday cheer. On his dramatic rendition of "Oh Holy Night," Halford calls out for the birth of Jesus in an epic way that only a metal icon can.</p>
Alice Cooper – "Santa Claws Is Coming To Town"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="359691b6f011085e6b3af2e0e992c6d4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Uk93ZPqM-E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Created as part of the rockin' compilation album <em>We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year</em>, Alice Cooper's theatrical debauchery is on full display on his rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." </p><p>"He knows where you live, he knows that your window is open, he knows what lives under your bed," Cooper growls before his guitar shreds through a crunchy solo. To be fair, the original premise of Santa Claus is fairly menacing to begin with, so Cooper's rendition isn't actually all that radical.</p>
August Burns Red – "Carol of the Bells"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="46b2da93e4f0c8a6fd990cfe7fc67983"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lanzeMEEgYM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This Christian metalcore group absolutely adores Christmas. So much so that they released an entire Christmas instrumental record in 2012, where the quintet merely thrashes away to everyone's favorite holiday tracks. But prior to that, the boys actually metalized "Carol of the Bells" back in 2007, the result being one of the most rip-roaring Christmas covers ever.</p>
Amon Amarth – "Viking Christmas"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e612440eb279f9f46a4a6cff0f42cf78"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oTTegnql6mY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amon Amarth is no stranger to grandiosity. The Swedish melodic death metal band is so epic that the band'smoniker is borrowed from the Sindarin name for Mount Doom from <em>Lord of the Rings</em>. On "Viking Christmas," they transport us to that medieval war-time as they growl and grimace about "crushing skulls" drinking "mead" and pillaging villages. Merry Christmas, indeed. </p>
GWAR – "Stripper Christmas Summer Weekend"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9157837e0397c2d6566ab5002a9074d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aDVWCGLGzD8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As is customary for GWAR, the quirky monstrous metal group doesn't celebrate Christmas when we mere mortals do. They don't really do anything that we mere mortals do, actually. They instead celebrate Yuletide in summer, and they celebrate it with strippers, and they celebrate it all weekend long. </p>
Popdust's Ultimate Autumn Playlist
We still have one week left of autumn.
Believe it or not, next week marks the first day of winter.
Until then, it's still technically fall, meaning it's still time to light your candles, put on your sweaters, and set the autumn mood with some good tunes. There's no better way to mark phases in time than a themed playlist. Below, we've compiled our 10 favorite songs to welcome in the best season of the year.
Yo La Tengo, “Autumn Sweater”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6e0946e4034e45ca5a6227d83ba75692"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vtOfYeJFq0k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Much of Yo La Tengo's discography is perfectly suited for fall weather. But as its name suggests, "Autumn Sweater" is their most explicitly autumnal song, driven by a subtle electronic groove that evokes the comfort of slightly chillier weather. The song's lyrics pine for a romantic getaway, and it's easy to picture a secluded cabin or a beach house on a cloudy day. "We could slip away / Wouldn't that be better? / Me with nothing to say / And you in your autumn sweater," vocalist Ira Kaplan sings.</p>
Neil Young, “Harvest Moon”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2a01dbd547086748dd5e975ebd504b90"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n2MtEsrcTTs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Few genres evoke the earthy ambience of fall like '70s folk rock. While Neil Young's album <em>Harvest Moon </em>was released in the early '90s, its sound harks back to the legendary songwriter's recordings after his departure from Crosby, Stills & Nash. Its title track, a tribute to Young's wife, is complete with a harmonica solo, slide guitar, and background vocals that are perfectly suited for campfire gatherings.</p>
Fiona Apple, “Pale September”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4433383d8fa7e42043da50d2f1d50057"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GKmjKbAInkU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As much as many of us embrace the arrival of fall, the season still carries the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the salad days of summer until next year. Fiona Apple's "Pale September" posits the changing of the seasons alongside grief. Few lyrics are as quintessentially fall as "the autumn days swung soft around me like cotton on my skin."</p>
Broadcast, “Echo’s Answer”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a76d26f6e32372242cdb66498de8bb32"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WZV9OqdFFyk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Before the untimely death of vocalist Trish Keenan in 2011, British group Broadcast earned themselves a cult following as a leading act in electronic pop. One of their first singles, "Echo's Answer," is a spare, synth-driven tune that serves as a fitting soundtrack for welcoming in a new season. "Oh, the wind will come, blow answer, echo's answer," Keenan coos, as if watching leaves turn brown across mountain ranges.</p>
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Fleet Foxes, “Blue Ridge Mountains”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b92864502e5d5d9001a48a803568be66"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d370CKlg-wk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If curling up in a sweater with a hot coffee or chai latte had a sound, that sound would probably be Fleet Foxes. The Seattle band's lush indie folk has solidified their status in the "cold weather music" canon, and "Blue Ridge Mountains"—a highlight from their 2008 self-titled debut album—feels especially autumnal. The sprawling production and acoustic guitars paint images of driving through its titular mountains, while the subject matter of missing one's sibling is a perfect predecessor to family reunions come Thanksgiving.</p>
SZA, “Sweet November”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0da7bfc4236445cea09e443343bdb6b8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vpSPGfv9KoA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Whether it's her early material or <a href="https://www.popdust.com/sza-new-song-hit-different-2647463992.html" target="_self">her latest single</a>, the mellow, R&B-infused pop of SZA is an appropriate companion to fall weather and activities. While the lyrics of "Sweet November" are decidedly morbid—they reference SZA's illness that she said <a href="https://genius.com/Sza-sweet-november-lyrics" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">nearly killed her</a>—its jazzy drums and Marvin Gaye sample pair nicely with the smell of fresh-baked pumpkin bread.</p>
Nina Simone, “One September Day”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="579d4c428efef890a2fe508caa8033c1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_vfzf_O2z84?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Before Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong was begging us to let him sleep all September, jazz icon Nina Simone was wishing to relive a certain 24 hours that occurred in the same month. Though whirlwind romances are typically associated with summer, Simone's sweeping love song "One September Day" sounds like wandering in parks, holding hands with a special somebody as the leaves begin to turn brown.</p>
Bon Iver, “Holocene”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="328c1c2060baa6228a8d720ed366c7be"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TWcyIpul8OE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Arguably no contemporary musician is as elusive as Justin Vernon, the leader of Bon Iver. On his Grammy-nominated single "Holocene," he reckons with finding his place in the world, feeling insignificant compared to the incomprehensible size of the universe. The song welcomes personal reflection, and echoes the strange comfort of realizing your existence is both unique and trivial in the grand scheme of things.</p>
Local Natives, “Wide Eyes”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9922b82772dd812d515146153550f222"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K5xjh_J8vto?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The beginning guitar notes and group background vocals of "Wide Eyes" echo like they're bouncing off a canyon in the mountains, with the sort of refreshing crispness that only autumn weather can bring. "All the men of faith and men of science had their questions / Could it ever be on earth as it is in heaven?" goes one of the track's most poignant lines, sparking your own contemplations as the season changes.</p>
Taylor Swift, “cardigan”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="875249cb081d35db2aaae487f592a883"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K-a8s8OLBSE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Let's be real: Taylor Swift definitely scheduled the surprise-release of <em>folklore </em>with just enough time for all of us to get acquainted with the new songs by autumn, right? While the entire album recalls woodsy, autumnal scenery, the longing piano number "cardigan" feels most closely connected with the season. Especially if you're spending fall in New York City, Swift's depictions of "high heels on cobblestones" and twirling under streetlights feel especially scenic.</p>
Happy Monkey Day: 12 of the Best Monkey Videos of All Time
Celebrate Monkey Day with these incredible videos.
Monkeys are amazing.
They look like little furry people, but some of them have tails, and they climb around in trees and making fun noises. They're curious, mischievous, and clever. What's not to like? So of course they deserve a special holiday to celebrate them.
Monkey and Cat are Best Friends<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="073e3f4e1a135a7d1ea802772731c1aa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X90n1bT1a1E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Is there anything better than unusual animal friendships?</p><p>Baby monkey Avni couldn't keep up with her family after she lost her arm and was soon abandoned. But what could have been a heartbreaking story turned into a happy one when Avni was rescued and met a cat named Billo who became her surrogate mother. Now, the two are inseparable.</p><p>Oh, the feels...</p>
A Monkey Playing with Puppies<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36f91829348cbf0dd4abf55c7db70513"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DLB13vQNpvg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This baby monkey has two puppies to play with, and the trio seem like they're having an amazing time chasing each other around. You will never have as much fun as these three tiny animals.</p>
Monkey Riding a Pig<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6777989f9f6d70193049b1e9685b806f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AkkgiwEkX64?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This baby monkey and tiny pig "stick together like magnets." They zoom around the animal sanctuary where they live, and Mongi the monkey has no interest in letting go — nor does the pig seem like it would want that.</p><p>And it honestly looks incredibly comfortable. Anyone know where I can get a giant boar to ride around on?</p>
If you thought this was all going to be baby monkeys hanging out with other animals, you were wrong... It's also monkey's taking baths.

This video is from the Vervet Monkey Foundation in South Africa. They rescue vervet monkeys and get them ready to be released into the wild, but not before they get a bath.
Snow Monkeys Having a Soak<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="691d45254a6a79be10555f6ca4cdea8b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/txDR1y1drl0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Speaking of monkeys in baths, these Japanese Macaques — also known as snow monkeys — love a good soak. For decades they have been enjoying the warm waters of the hot springs in Yamanouchi, Japan. It's become a cultural tradition passed down from one generation to the next with complex social rules and lots of grooming.</p><p>But mostly it's a bunch of very chill monkeys who know the value of a hot tub on a cold day.</p>
Tiny Monkey Getting Clean<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f6afd1d95a9d25523c02e197c39da519"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M1Eh6ulmeJ0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Oh my god! It's so tiny! And it's holding a little stuffed animal! And it makes tiny little monkey noises!</p>
A Monkey Goes Exploring<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20b1773547a4e85c0d358ce6df062ba0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tt8BZCttoJ4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Have you ever seen a guy in an unbuttoned polo shirt and thought, "I just want to dive in there." No? Well this monkey did, and she wasn't about to let your weird Puritanical repression hold her back. She just climbed right in.</p><p>It looks incredibly ticklish, but also like the new top item on my bucket list.</p>
A Monkey Sees a Magic Trick<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="865d16309b3fc4ef8a5a032bbb4b0c69"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ce4TCDXmWXU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This monkey should be in the audience of every magic show. Best reaction ever.</p>
Monkeys Know About Fairness<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="25a229bb04fa061771084f38e1b77583"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/meiU6TxysCg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Equal pay for equal work! It's such a good and obvious principle that even monkeys recognize it. So when one of the monkeys in this experiment is rewarded with a grape while the other one gets a piece of cucumber...the rage is unleashed.</p>
Baby Monkeys Playing<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="86a07ffb397939c23052f3e53d902e35"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NiiidKMEmcA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This is a video of baby monkeys. And the baby monkeys are playing. Is that not enough for you?!</p>
Baby Snow Monkey Goes Exploring<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5732b507a03cf1d03aed356255ddb118"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EcrIKPy_w1k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This baby snow monkey has the sweetest eyes. Watch it explore its world.</p>
This baby snow monkey has the sweetest eyes. Watch it explore its world.

Baby Monkey and a Baby Duckling

Should a baby monkey really be dressed up in a little outfit, hanging out with a duckling? Maybe not, but the part of your brain that thinks about those things should turn off pretty quickly when you see them cuddling. So soft!
Mysterious Monkey Enjoys a Banana<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1dccc98a3d5c56e5203c442ae0c6c105"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YtEhX7mhDJc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>What kind of monkey is this? That's not clear, but it's enjoying a banana, so...definitely a monkey.</p>
