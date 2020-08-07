When the world needed them most, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion joined forces for one of the most major—and NSFW—bops to arrive out of quarantine.

As two of the reigning supreme forces in female hip-hop, it was practically inevitable for the pair to finally collaborate on a song. After teasing the new song on social media this week, "WAP" has finally arrived with a bang, marking Cardi's first single as a lead artist in over a year.

Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video] youtu.be



