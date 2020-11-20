Charli And Dixie D'Amelio Are Canceled: But Did They Do Anything Wrong?
Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio are receiving backlash for their behavior in a recent YouTube video.
TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have been "cancelled" online amidst accusations of entitled behavior.
16-year-old Charli D'Amelio has the most followers of any user on TikTok, 99.5 million, before this recent scandal lost her one million followers, and her 19-year-old older sister isn't far behind with 43.8 million followers of her own.
The teenage sisters began to garner criticism after the release of a new YouTube video on their family channel, which they share with their dad Marc and mom Heidi, called "Our Mystery Guest | Dinner With The D'Amelios."
The video depicts the D'Amelio family at their new home in Connecticut, awaiting a surprise dinner guest who will share the meal prepared for them by personal chef Aaron May, who has appeared on the Food Network and been inducted into the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame as a "Chef Extraordinaire."
The surprise guest turns out to be James Charles, a TikTok and YouTube star known for his makeup tutorials. As the dinner progresses, Marc, Heidi, and James all attempt to carry on meaningful conversations as the D'Amelio sisters squirm in their seats and otherwise appear fairly uninterested.
Chef May made paella for the family, explaining, "It's classic paella, and it's actually an omen of good luck and fortune."
Soon after making a variety of disgusted faces as she picks apart the food with her fingers, Dixie tries one of the snails in the paella only to run outside and vomit. She comes back and says, "I threw up; that was not good."
The rest of the family goes on as if nothing happened, with Heidi commenting, "That was a very dramatic scene." Charli then asks if they have any "dino nuggets."
Soon after, Charli appears animated and engaged for the first time in the video as she reflects on her TikTok debut one year ago on October 30th. She says that she wishes she could hit 100 million followers exactly one year after hitting one million. "Ugh, I just wish I had more time because imagine if I hit 100 mil one year after hitting a mil," Charli says.
"95 million not enough for you?" Charles asks jokingly. "Well I was just like saying like, even numbers," Charli responds.
Our First Mystery Guest | Dinner With The D'Amelios youtu.be
Now, TikTok users are flocking to both sisters' posts to express their disappointment in what they see as the D'Amelio's spoiled, ungracious behavior. As many as one million TikTok users have unfollowed Charli since the YouTube video went up.
In response, Dixie posted a TikTok Thursday morning saying, "Hey guys, if you are coming here to comment hate like this, maybe hold on one second and know the full story, I'm so grateful for all of the opportunities I've had, so I would never in any way want to be taken as disrespectful, especially from an out-of-context 15-second clip. So basically, my team knows I throw up a lot. I could throw up at the smell, the thought or the taste of anything. So, when they saw the snails, they were like, 'Oh, let's get her and try to see if we can get a reaction out of her.'
"I love Chef [May] and I would never disrespect him in any way and maybe don't judge someone's personality over a 15-second video."
-video...anyways, not posting this for any other reason than to share the truth of something that was ridiculously blown out of proportion... www.tiktok.com
The girls' father jumped in too, posting a video to his own TikTok, which boasts 8.3 million followers, to explain the situation. "So Dixie, sometimes when you eat food you don't like you puke, and we know that because we are her parents and we've seen this happen time and time again," Marc adds. "She is a little dramatic, though."
Dixie is dramatic! @dixiedamelio @heididamelio @dameliofamilyofficial www.tiktok.com
On Thursday night, Charli went live on Instagram, in tears, wondering how long she would stay on TikTok, a platform she called "filled with hate."
Regardless of how you feel about the ill-fated YouTube video that led to the D'Amelio family's first real brush with cancel culture, it's worth pointing out that the sisters' behavior in the video was in no way uncharacteristic. If you watch enough of the content the D'Amelio's post, especially the YouTube content that reveals more of their personalities than their short-form TikTok content, it quickly becomes clear that the girls are sullen, fidgety, distracted, silly, and relatively child-like.
One has to wonder if they would ever have become the social media stars they are now if it wasn't for Charli's talent for dancing that first gained her followers. Plus, that fame was quickly sustained and bolstered by the sister's inevitable romantic entanglements with other TikTok personalities.
The D'Amelio sisters aren't particularly charismatic, and for the most part they behave like what they are: teenagers. But perhaps that lack of charm and polish, which led Charli to speak truthfully about her aspirations for more followers, is actually what makes them so oddly appealing.
We're all so used to influencers like James Charles, who, in the dinner clip, was articulate and polished as he described his career aspirations. He was prepared, smiling, engaged, and generally gave the sense of performing for an audience. Meanwhile, the two sisters made faces at each other, picked at their food, interrupted people, barely engaged with the conversation, made snarky comments about the food, slumped in their chairs, and, frankly, acted exactly like surly teenagers.
Left: Charli D'Amelio reacting to eating a snail Right: Charli and Dixie D'Amelio smiling on a red carpetDaily Mail
In a way, it's refreshing. For all their surliness, the D'Amelio sisters acted like real teenagers at a real family dinner. So while you may feel like both girls were ungrateful and rude, you also have to admit that they gave us exactly what we want from influencers: a peak into their real lives.
Additionally, is it really fair to blame them for things that have become so normalized for them? As Dixie pointed out, the family has been working with the chef for awhile, so she's comfortable with him and presumably they have a close enough relationship that she didn't think he'd take offense at her reaction to his food.
Besides, if you've ever spent any significant time with a teenager, you know they do overly dramatic things like gag at the taste of an unfamiliar food. Just because you would never dream of going outside to vomit if a world class chef made you dinner doesn't mean that isn't a perfectly normal thing to do in the world that social media fame has created for Dixie.
In fact, we, the consumers of online content, are the ones who have created the strange world these young influencers live in. How can we blame them for adapting to that world?
As for Charli's comments about her follower count, it's worth noting that of course Charli's follower count is important to her. It's naive to act as if she's just a teenager who happens to post TikToks for her millions of followers as she lives an otherwise normal, down-to-earth life. Social media is her job and many other jobs (from her videographer to her manager to her PR team) depend on her success.
If we want young influencers to act as if their social media presences don't matter to them, then we shouldn't raise them up on such high pedestals in the first place.
Summarily, if you had a problem with the way the D'Amelio girls behaved in their latest YouTube video, maybe you should think less about the manners of two children who have suddenly been thrust into the dangerously bright spotlight of social media fame, and think more about your role in the culture that put them there in the first place.
- Why Do Old Songs Thrive on TikTok? - Popdust ›
- 10 of the Craziest YouTube and TikTok Content Houses - Popdust ›
The Many Problems with "Autism Speaks"
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
Recently, Sia came under much scrutiny for her upcoming film, Music, which stars Kate Hudson as an older sister who assumes guardianship over her younger sister who's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. Two deeply contentious problems with that: Music is played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress; and Sia consulted with Autism Speaks for the film.
When the online autistic community voiced their displeasure at Sia's casting and consulting choices, she responded defensively:
The Legacy of Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
The rapper's magnum opus turns 10 years old today.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.
The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Owl Is Giving Me Hope for 2020
After being trapped in this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a tiny owl has been rescued and is on its way to recovery.
Each winter, an estimated 125 million people flock to 45 Rockefeller Plaza to witness one of Midtown Manhattan's eye-catching attractions: the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
Of course, the holiday festivities looked a little different this year. New York City has been through the ringer in 2020, with public schools once again closed, bars struggling to stay afloat in colder temperatures, and public transit at risk of severe budget cuts. Still, one may think that upcoming Christmas festivities would help diffuse the gloom of a ruthless second wave.
Turns out we can't even have a good Rockefeller Christmas Tree this year. As the 75-foot, 11-ton evergreen was hoisted up in the plaza, onlookers only had one word to describe the scene: underwhelming.
How "The Queen's Gambit" Makes Jolene the Black Girl Savior
"You're all a bunch of f**king c*cksuckers!"
That's how we're introduced to Jolene, a Black girl living at Methuen Home where Beth—the main character—is taken after surviving the car crash that killed her mother. She doesn't get nearly enough attention in The Queen's Gambit, appearing only in the first two and last two episodes to bookend Beth's life as a famous chess player, but she is critical to the plot.
The treatment of Jolene in The Queen's Gambit is quite similar to treatment of Black women in the social and political arenas: only acknowledged when useful in ways that can no longer be ignored.
Jolene, though older than Beth, proves to be more savvy than anyone would expect of a girl her age. In line to get "vitamins," she advises Beth to save the green pills to take at night when they work best.
On This Day: 10 Years of "Pink Friday" and Nicki Minaj's Rise to Fame
How Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday established her as a commercial success and an enviable lyricist.
In October 2010, Nicki Minaj released her most infamous verse: a feature on Kanye West's "Monster."
The story goes that Kanye West almost cut her verse from the song, worried it was so good that it would distract from the rest of the song and even the rest of his album. He was right.
Award-winning duo Jay-Z and Kanye West, a combination which feels vintage now, teamed up with Rick Ross and relative newcomer, Minaj, on a thematic track released right in time for Halloween. While Nicki had already appeared in high profile tracks and released EPs and mixtapes of her own, "Monster" was an illustrious credit.