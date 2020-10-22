How Old Songs Live a Second Life on TikTok
Fleetwood Mac, Nelly Furtado, and more are making new waves thanks to the video app.
The relentless doom of the Internet briefly subsided last month thanks to one dude who likes longboarding, cranberry juice, and Fleetwood Mac.
The longboarder in question is 37-year-old Nathan Apodaca, who was on his way to work at a potato factory in Idaho when the battery of his truck went out. Rather than trying to flag someone down to give him a ride or skipping work to get the battery replaced, Apodaca made the most of the situation: He grabbed his longboard, a jug of Ocean Spray, and his phone, then continued on his merry way.
In a genius move, Apodaca decided to record a TikTok of himself as he zoomed down the empty highway. In the clip, Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" plays in the background, as Apodaca takes swigs of juice between mouthing some of the lyrics. He looks like he is having the absolute time of his life, exuding a blissful joy that's become quantifiably contagious. As of writing this article, Apodaca's TikTok has accumulated upwards of 10 million likes.
A lot has happened as a result of Apodaca's quick decision that fateful morning on his way to work. As a thank you gift for the promotion, Ocean Spray bestowed upon Apodaca a brand new truck filled with enough cranberry juice to last a lifetime. Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks both posted their own recreations of Apodaca's TikTok. Rumors returned to the Top 10 on Billboard's album chart for the first time in 42 years, prompting Fleetwood to offer a personal, heartfelt thanks to Apodaca during a surprise appearance in a BBC video interview.
On a social media app so closely affiliated with Generation Z, how does a song released in the 1970s make such an impact in 2020?
Why Do TikTok Users Love Old Music, Anyway?
Although perhaps unbeknownst to Apodaca at the time of posting his video, his decision to pick "Dreams" as the background song was crucial to its virality potential. Zoomers love Fleetwood Mac, arguably more so than any other artist of the same era. Besides the fact that their hits are undeniably incredible, Fleetwood Mac's renowned popularity with younger folks is likely due to a certain Harry Styles, a noted superfan—and now friend—of Nicks.
And TikTok is vastly different from any other social media platform because of its potential to make songs go viral. Unlike its now-defunct predecessor Musical.ly, TikTok has reached a much wider audience across multiple generations, allowing certain niche corners of the app to manifest and create their own semi-viral waves.
"Dreams" has now been used on TikTok over 300,000 times, and it is by no means the only "old" song that's been granted a new life thanks to the app. "Harness Your Hopes," a B-side from indie rock band Pavement's 1997 album, Brighten the Corners, has been used in 20,000 TikToks and counting. The Smiths' single "This Charming Man," first released in 1983, has been used over 16,000 times on TikTok. The opening riff of Pixies' 1988 song "Where Is My Mind?" can be heard in at least 11,000 TikToks. While these numbers are slight in comparison to major modern hits on the app, they're still notable, especially considering the aforementioned bands were still relatively underground at the times those songs were released.
There are corners of TikTok dedicated to more specific areas of indie genres, like riot grrrl and shoegaze, while some bands—particularly the Smiths, My Bloody Valentine, and Neutral Milk Hotel—have inexplicably become memes. Spend enough time on TikTok and, if you like any of that music, these TikToks will find their way to your For You page.
How TikTok Makes and Revives Hits
With a stroke of luck, TikTok has the potential to turn any song into a hit. A recent example is the women-loving-women anthem "Sofia" by Clairo, which just became the alt-pop artist's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. But the app has also been known to revive older hits; Nelly Furtado and Timbaland's "Promiscuous" is currently blowing up on Spotify, 14 years after it first became a No. 1 hit. (Before you question whether or not "Promiscuous" can be considered an "old" song, consider that the most-followed TikToker, Charli D'Amelio, was only two years old when the song came out.)
Another reason why older songs can easily go viral on TikTok is because the app experienced an exponential boom after quarantine began in March. It's scientifically proven that people turn to nostalgia in times of crisis; new users flocked to TikTok by the millions in search of a new pastime, immediately creating virtual alcoves where people could bond with one another over shared eras of our past.
Songs like "All I Wanted" by Paramore and "Money Trees" by Kendrick Lamar—released in 2009 and 2012, respectively—are spiking in streams on Spotify thanks to TikTok, serving as a time capsule that allows us to remember when life was, well, a lot better than it is for most people right now.
While it's hard to pinpoint exactly what about old songs makes them spread through TikTok like wildfire, it's nice to know that in a sea of "Renegade" and "Say So" dance challenges, there's an infinite archive of songs from years' past that each have a potential to make a welcome resurgence. After all, nothing is quite as comforting as music that's already familiar to us—and right now, when nothing feels familiar, maybe that's exactly what we need.
How the Video Game Industry Still Fails to Market to Girls
"Why don't more women play video games?" You're asking the wrong question. Instead, ask: "Why aren't video games marketed towards more females?"
Christmas morning, 1994: I woke up with the sort of excitement most 6-year-old girls do.
But I wasn't excited to find gender-stereotypical presents such as Barbie dolls. I wanted the Sega Genesis video game system. I didn't get it...but my brother did.
I was crushed, but not surprised. My brother and I shared an equal love for playing video games; but the conundrum was that I was a girl—and in the early '90s, people weren't accustomed to video games being a girl's thing.
Skip forward 26 years later, and as a mother of two girls, I've realized that not much has changed.
The Scariest Video Games To Play This Halloween
Trying to really scare yourself this Halloween?
While shooter video games like Doom and F.E.A.R. have plenty of scary moments, the survival horror genre has remained the go-to gaming subgenre for those seeking a truly terrifying ordeal.
As we all spend this Halloween at home, now is a great time to both revisit classics and delve back into the genre's forgotten gems. The subtle beauty of the survival-horror genre is that almost anyone can pick up and play, as entries are always more focused on creating a terrifying experience rather than on fast-paced gameplay, (though, as you'll see in this list, there are some exceptions). Here are the scariest video games for you to consume this Halloween.
Condemned: Criminal Origins<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b05aa178c73b6d24ee010896a99d7814"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DYXWiYDaXqE?start=194&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The first-person survival horror game was a refreshing addition to a genre that had grown stale in the early 2000s. While the narrative–which follows FBI Agent Ethan Thomas as he tracks down a grizzly and elusive serial killer–left a lot to be desired, the game's scares were disturbing and unsettling. At one point early on, Thomas finds a corpse shoved in a locker. The man has been skinned alive, and Thomas needs to take an up-close photo to log as evidence. As you zoom in through the camera's shotty lens, the victim turns out to be alive and suddenly lurches at you, pleading for help. </p><p>The scares benefit from the game's minimalist gameplay. Melee combat is the only means of defending yourself in <em>Condemned</em>, so more often than not, defeating an enemy requires bashing his skull in with a rusty pipe. Thomas also spends a lot of time investigating stuff since he's in the FBI, so the player often has to deeply scavenge crime scenes in gory detail. Both <em>Condemned </em>and its 2008 sequel, <em>Condemned 2: Blood Shot,</em> are gory and thrilling video games perfect for those wanting to be disturbed.</p>
Bloodborne<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="079fb50b9d005a578063fa590c027a65"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yAgEQwX6q6Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Horror games have a reputation for sacrificing gameplay mechanics and a compelling story for jump scares and slow-burn jump scares. But for those who want the gothic energy of horror while still being able to have an enjoyable gaming experience, <em>Bloodborne</em> is a near-perfect execution of this mix. The combat is satisfyingly gory, the gameplay mechanics fluid, and the subtle lore of its story open to a myriad of more meaningful interpretations. </p><p>For fans of FromSoftware's <em>Dark Souls</em> games, <em>Bloodborne</em> follows in the series' footsteps of being agonizingly difficult. The bosses are terrifying to face, and to conquer them requires conquering your fear in the process. The puzzles will require a good chunk of time to solve, and the game's semi-sandbox setting means there are endless clues to uncover to aid in your journey. But patience is the key to <em>Bloodborne</em>, and taking the time this game demands will reward you in a plethora of ways.</p>
Resident Evil<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="46f25d6c64dd32431f9873a0b98d641a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Fvt7iwDOX4M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A certified horror classic,<em> Resident Evil </em>is still worth playing for those looking for a truly haunting experience. The 2015 remake offers a modernized control scheme, 1080p graphics, and customizable frame rate, making it more accessible to newcomers whose experience would be bogged down by the game's vintage style. </p><p><em>Resident Evil'</em>s scarce resources and narrow hallways make fleeing or fighting zombies a terrifying experience every time, especially when they pop out unexpectedly, and the game's emphasis on adventure game mechanics still makes puzzles fun as hell to solve. Overall, <em>Resident Evil'</em>s well-balanced experience is still just as enjoyable as it was over two decades ago.</p>
Until Dawn<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5cb70d2ce234106f3966dd2db7c2342"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ESPKeMinQgI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>For those seeking a truly immersive narrative experience, Supermassive Game's <em>Until Dawn</em> is a harrowing horror game where your choices directly determine the outcome of the story. It relies on detailed motion capture technology, and Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere are only a few of the iconic actors to make an appearance in the game. The game's story focuses extensively on "The Butterfly Effect" and implements it in absolutely mind-boggling ways throughout the game. As a result, your paranoia becomes all-consuming as you play, and every choice eats away at you far after the game is over.</p><p>The game's story focuses heavily on the horror tropes of the '80s and follows a group of friends who are snowed in at a cabin in the woods while ghosts and a menacing slasher creature stalks them relentlessly. But the game twists its way into your brain with its gruesome death scenes and minimalist gameplay mechanics, whereby one choice can result in the bloody demise of your favorite character. </p>
Dead Space<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c39cf20bbd4669827bf8db0e67284251"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8R7hgU0CVyc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The <em>Dead Space</em> series was met with acclaim as a result of its groundbreaking mesh of third-person shooter mechanics with eerie sci-fi horror. To this day, it's still creepy as all hell. The game's space setting is what truly sets it apart from other horror games. From the creaky corridors of abandoned space ships to the sound of your elevated breath hitting the front of your mask as you feel tension set it around you, it's all gloriously suffocating. </p><p>Not to mention, the game is fun as hell. Defeating alien foes is gruesome and satisfying, and the weapons are versatile and fun to use. The gory scenes may make stomachs churn, but that's because the development team actually studied photographs of war scenes <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQ3iqq49Ew8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">to make each kill more realistic.</a></p>
Silent Hill 2<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08d563296c619d70d0124f25c78e7759"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gJc5p4KTQKA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's impossible to discuss scary video games without looking at Konami's critically lauded <em>Silent Hill</em> series. While the 1999 debut was terrifying to play,<em> Silent Hill 2</em> really shook players to their core with its elevated gameplay mechanics and heartbreaking story. </p><p>The game's line of sight is purposefully not very great either, thanks to a thick fog that has consumed the town of Silent Hill, which makes for plenty of great jump scares and spontaneous combat situations. The sequel's improvements over its predecessors solidified the game as one of the scariest entries into the horror genre ever, a claim that still holds to this day.</p>
Manhunt 2<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c4bd7da79251b47c5017c38c7634174"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6qISfx1G9H8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Rockstar Game's sole entry into the horror genre was certainly one to remember. The short-lived <em>Manhunt</em> series was met with a string of international bans and controversy, and received significant backlash in the UK, specifically, after a <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1468088/Manhunt-computer-game-is-blamed-for-brutal-killing.html#:~:text=The%20parents%20of%20a%20schoolboy,Leicester%20Crown%20Court%20was%20told." target="_blank">disturbed teen lured his friend to a local park in London, stabbed him to death, and battered his skull in with a claw hammer.</a> The murder was allegedly inspired by the teen's obsession with <em>Manhunt,</em> but Rockstar often smiles in the face of controversy, so they made a sequel that was twice as gruesome as its predecessor. </p><p>The game's graphics may slightly dilute the experience, but with a focus on hyper-violence that rewards players more points for more gruesome kills, <em>Manhunt 2</em> truly can make the stomach churn when it wants to; it's only for those who really want to witness something truly disturbing.</p>
