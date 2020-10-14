The Cranberry Juice-Drinking, Longboarding Warehouse Worker Who Made Stevie Nicks Join TikTok
Nathan Apodaca, AKA @420doggface208, is bringing the relief and escapism we all need. Mick Fleetwood agrees.
It's become something of a legend at this point.
Nathan Apodaca was on his way to the Idaho potato factory where he had worked for over 13 years when his trusty old Dodge Durango's battery went out.
"I was just sitting there, and I'm like, 'OK, I'm not gonna sit here and wait for nobody to pull some jumper cables,' " he told NPR. "'I'm not gonna flag anyone down.' So I grab my juice, grab my longboard, started heading to work."
The 37-year-old pulled out his longboard and a jug of his beloved Ocean Spray cranberry juice and began making his way to work. Then he took out his phone.
In the video, Apodaca almost appears to be floating through the air beside the highway. He turns away from the camera, taking a sip of juice. Importantly, vitally, "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac plays. He turns back to the camera and begins to lip sync a few lyrics.
@420doggface208 Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9
♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac
Apodaca, who had joined TikTok at the behest of his daughter, had been making TikToks for a few years, mostly during his lunch break. A few of his videos have been met with some success before. But the video he made that day would go on to change his life.
It would take Apodaca a few hours to upload the clip. After making it, he put his phone away and promptly forgot about it. "I almost didn't post it, but I was like, 'Let's post it and see what it does within an hour,'" he said, thinking he could always delete it if it performed badly.
The now-famous clip racked up over 100,000 views in its first hour on TikTok. Today, it's reached over a half-billion views and has over 134,000 tribute videos (and counting). It's even generated its own challenge: the #DreamsChallenge, whereby people recreate the video's chill vibes.
Those who have taken the challenge include a deeply grateful Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes.
@tomhayes603 Did we just become best friends? @mickfleetwood @420doggface208
♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac
Needless to say, Apodaca's video served as incredible free advertising for Ocean Spray cranberry juice. In response, Ocean Spray gifted Apodaca a cranberry-red truck filled with bottles of their signature sweet drink.
The video has also earned some love from Mick Fleetwood and even queen Stevie Nicks herself.
How the "Dreams" Video Sparks a New Resurgence for Fleetwood Mac
Apodaca's video volleyed Fleetwood Mac's former No. 1 single, "Dreams," back onto the charts, where it's currently residing at a cool No. 21. The week of October 8, "Dreams"—the second song on Fleetwood Mac's beloved Rumours—had its best ever streaming week, reaching 13.4 million streams.
Its virality only seems to be growing, and it's pulling Fleetwood Mac's entire discography up with it. Rumours, which was No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 31 weeks in 1977-78, has returned to the Billboard Top 20 for the first time since it received a tribute on an episode of Glee in 2011. Some of its other tracks, including "Go Your Own Way," are also soaring in popularity.
Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, for one, seems thrilled. He created a TikTok and posted his own tribute TikTok in honor of Apodaca last week, which he posted with the caption, "420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."
@mickfleetwood @420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac
♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac
Recently, Fleetwood surprised Apodaca on a BBC interview. "One, we owe you," Fleetwood said. "It's such a celebration of everything. I've heard you talking about it, and it's so joyous and fun." But Fleetwood isn't just grateful for his own band's newfound virality—after all, Fleetwood Mac has never really needed any form of extra PR.
“We owe you” Mick Fleetwood thanks the man behind the viral video that’s made Fleetwood Mac's Dreams a hit all ove… https://t.co/zCnXdWEXZz— BBC News (World) (@BBC News (World))1602257520.0
"I just wanna say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It's such a great story, and so needed," he said. "In days that are really challenging…it makes people smile, and I'm so happy to be part of it. Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today."
"I feel blessed and I appreciate you," replied a stunned Apodaca. "It's just awesome."
And on October 14, Stevie Nicks—the sole songwriter and lead singer on Dreams—joined TikTok to jump on the trend. Her video features Nicks tying up a pair of roller skates and of course, singing along to the track. "Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!" she wrote in the caption.
Nathan Apodaca's "Dreams" Come to Life
@stevienicks Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up! ##Dreams ##FleetwoodMac ##CranberryDreams @420doggface208
♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac
Needless to say, Apodaca's life has not been the same since he posted the video, which has achieved the kind of attention and virality that millions of teens, executives, and corporations have tried to generate on TikTok to no avail.
Since he posted the video, Apodaca has received thousands of dollars in fan donations, which he is saving for a downpayment on a house. At the time he was making the video, Apodaca lived in his brother's yard in an RV without running water.
Since receiving over $20,000 in donations, Apodaca has given his mother $5,000, bought his father a car, and has apparently already purchased clothes for his daughters and bought a new washer and dryer for his girlfriend. He attempted to give money to his sister, too, but she told him to focus on getting himself a house first.
Apodaca's video and story has resonated with many different people for different reasons. It's gained special recognition from the Native American community, many of whom recognized the feather tattoo on the left side of his head–a tribute to his mother, who is Northern Arapho.
"I just want to say to the Indigenous people out there, stay strong. I know times are tough right now, especially on the rez," Apodaca said, according to Indian Country Today. "To the Indigenous people, get out there and make videos, go do what you want because I've been seeing a lot of Natives on TikTok just blowing up. Follow your fellow Natives, follow each other," he added. "Be one with each other. One nation, we rise."
Tributes and Fame Pour In
Apodaca's personality—which appears to be comprised of 100 percent good vibes—has helped to make him into an increasingly beloved public figure following the video. He now has a publicist and a manager and has been creating merchandise. Though he still has his job at the potato warehouse, he's taking a few weeks off work to see where all of this takes him.
"It's just a video on TikTok that everyone felt a vibe with," he said. "I'm happy that I could chill the world out for a minute."
"Everyone" also includes a gubernatorial candidate in Montana, where Apodaca's daughters, 12 and 15, live. In his video, Mike Cooney filmed himself drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray while looking out from the sunroof of his car, using the very 2015 Tumblr-esque caption "montana dreams."
montana dreams https://t.co/JSpvY3aYsp— Mike Cooney (@Mike Cooney)1601948585.0
Music has always been a center of Apodaca's life—he was raised imitating MTV dances and has always found solace in entertaining people—and now he seems poised to become a star in his own right. Apodaca's personal favorite tributes include videos by Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Bizzy Bone and Jay and Silent Bob. Rapper Travis Scott has apparently also asked Apodaca to make a promotional video for his upcoming album. Now, everyone he meets, even elderly women in gas stations, seems to know who he is.
"I can't go nowhere. It's movie star-ish I guess, but I'm not trying to be that guy. It ain't me," Apodaca said of his newfound fame. "It's just weird and crazy to me because I feel normal still. But I feel a little more comfortable now because I just don't have to wake up and just worry. Everything seems like it's coming in line now. It's a blessing, no doubt."
Why This Particular Video Went Viral
Why, exactly, did Apodaca's video go so viral, and why does it continue to resonate weeks after it was posted?
Apodaca, vibing so hard and balancing such a precarious situation (the juice, the skateboard, life) so effortlessly, almost seems to emanate a Buddha-like energy in the video.
In many ways, that vibe also defines the song "Dreams," which preaches a message of cool, mystical release. It's a song about letting go, embracing one's own crystal visions, and realizing that the person who's wronged you will eventually come to regret ever letting you go. "When the rain washes you clean, you'll know," sings Stevie in the song. And clearly, Nathan Apodaca knows.
His video teaches us that sometimes, a stalled car can be an opportunity to vibe out and spread the love. When life itself feels like a broken-down truck, maybe it's time for us to all find our own personal skateboards, cranberry juice, and a little Fleetwood Mac to carry us through.
An Alternative Halloween: Popdust's Ultimate Spooky Playlist
No "Thriller" or "Monster Mash" here.
Though we might be forbidden from attending Halloween parties this year, that doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit from the safety of your own home.
One of the best ways to usher in Halloween is with the right playlist. But, let's get real; as great as songs like "Thriller" and the "Monster Mash" can be, those songs can get a little old when replayed ad nauseum. So, we've compiled a playlist of songs that are ostensibly spooky to help get you in the witchy mood, even if you can't go out and enjoy festivities.
Alex G, “Witch”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="55814d91ca622452795c7d46a7626714"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G40rzZOHna8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Much of the music of Alex Giannascoli, the beloved singer-songwriter known as Alex G, finds itself in abstracted stories where fantasy and reality blur together. Such is the case with "Witch," an understated highlight from Alex's acclaimed 2017 record, <em>Rocket. </em>Here, his lyrics are muddled by a chilling harpsichord solo and a screeching violin; the most discernible words are "no matter what you do / the witch burns you." The song's narrative flips the script of historical witch hunts, as if the wrongfully prosecuted were seeking revenge in their afterlife. </p>
Lizzy Mercier Descloux, “It’s You Sort Of”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76701206305558c0351bc713955b0910"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0WtPKkCsXzY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Though born in France, the late Lizzy Mercier Descloux is an often underrated figure of New York City's no wave scene, which took place in the 1970s and '80s. Her eclectic breed of dance punk has maintained a devout cult following, particularly when it comes to her 1981 album, <em>Mambo Nassau. </em>In the midst of the album's funk and African-inspired roots is "It's You Sort Of," a jazzy tune that feels tailor-made for a classic spy movie (never mind the fact that <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq54FzmuPuE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Descloux has covered the <em>Mission: Impossible</em> theme</a>). Complete with eerie sound effects and background vocals, "It's You Sort Of" calls to mind the curious tension of exploring a haunted house.</p>
Nina Simone, “I Put a Spell On You”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5711c3e59fc6449e1d137c9b47ddcd3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2UppUCB5V-w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ever since Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins first wrote and released "I Put a Spell On You" in 1956, there have been too many covers to count. Though '90s kids might fondly remember the version by the fictitious Sanderson sisters from Disney's <em>Hocus Pocus, </em>Nina Simone's recording of the song takes the cake for the most enchanting of all. Simone's vocals are impossible to beat, and the minimalistic jazz instrumentation allows her voice to shine and put a spell on us all.</p>
Suicide, “Ghost Rider”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d41e8101cb3ca91332cafaa3d6d511a3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qn0_fDjvI_s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another song that's been covered and sampled often in the punk scene is "Ghost Rider," the first song off the debut album by New York duo Suicide. Inspired by the comic book character of the same name, "Ghost Rider" is a landmark song in electronic music, built off an immediately-recognizable riff that consists of just three synth notes. Though simple, the song is powerful, imparting poignant political commentary: "America is killin' its youth," Alan Vega sings, a line that was just as relevant during the song's post-war release as it is today.</p>
SPELLLING, “Haunted Water”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b6bbf3c03ecedb382463f7e8df8adc8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FTmBdT12qNU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If her stage name alone wasn't enough of an indicator, Tia Cabral—better known as SPELLLING—has an affinity for pretty much all things occult, which is apparent in her expansive experimental music. "Haunted Water" is perhaps the most explicit example of this, featuring her own topically-relevant twist: The song is written from the perspective of the ghosts of enslaved people who died during the Atlantic slave trade. Embellished with electronic beats, off-kilter keys, and Cabral's whispery soprano, "Haunted Water" is a must-listen for modern-day witches.</p>
Siouxsie and the Banshees, “Spellbound”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36c55a05a5502a7512bb7af131fbccc1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TjvvK-Rj0WI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Halloween is the perfect time for all of us to embrace our gothic side, and few goth icons have been as influential in both music and style as Siouxsie Sioux. One of her band's breakout songs was "Spellbound," which features lyrics that read as though Stephen King took a whack at writing a punk hit. "You hear laughter / Cracking through the walls / It sends you spinning / You have no choice," Sioux howls over thumping drums and an invigorating guitar jangle. As catchy as it might be, "Spellbound" offers a subtle taste of horror.</p>
TV On the Radio, “Wolf Like Me”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="342fc32332abe22da44e0388a0ff0107"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j1-xRk6llh4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the many bands inspired by Siouxsie and the Banshees are Brooklyn indie veterans TV On the Radio. Their early work, in particular, bears a sense of art-rock darkness, which is especially apparent in their first single, "Wolf Like Me." The rousing, anthemic song acts as a twisted ode to a jilted lover; singer Tunde Adebimpe posits himself as an insatiable werewolf. "We could jet in a stolen car / But I bet we wouldn't get too far / Before the transformation takes / And blood lust tanks and crave gets slaked," he croons. Panning out like Adebimpe's personal adaptation of "Thriller," the song evokes the equally terrifying yet exciting rush that comes with newfound love.</p>
Grimes, “Kill v. Maim”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7ccdd5f13c7f0b8910ef6c83a5fb5eb2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c2EJMd7ZN7w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A highlight from her magnum opus <em>Art Angels, </em>"Kill v. Maim" came about after Grimes felt inspired to create a song that could be used during an action sequence in a hypothetical film. She has described the song as a mix of "<em>Twilight </em>and the <em>Godfather," </em>blending violent mafia behavior with the eerie appeal of vampires. It marked Grimes's first foray into making harder-hitting music, blending her typical electronica with heavy guitars and industrial percussion. As much as movies might have contributed to the backstory of "Kill v. Maim," the end result conjures images of a haunted club where vampires, witches, and otherworldly beasts can dance together—no matter who they might've inflicted harm on earlier in the day.</p>
Radiohead, “Climbing Up the Walls”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24000d3c9ed973ce8d792602748eb1ac"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XX4EpkR-Sp4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>English rock titans Radiohead have spent the better part of their career venturing off the beaten path of everyday music. Though many critics regard their 1997 masterpiece <em>OK Computer </em>is widely regarded as their best release, that doesn't mean the album is necessarily conventional or accessible; take "Climbing Up the Walls," an oft-overlooked song inspired by singer Thom Yorke's experience working at a psychiatric hospital. The lyrics are written from the perspective of fear itself: "Either way you turn, I'll be there / Open up your skull, I'll be there," Yorke sings in the chorus. Fleshed out with an atonal string section, "Climbing Up the Walls" is just as stunning as it is unnervingly creepy.</p>
6 2000s Rock Songs That Still Give Us Life
Here are a few times that artists took a song and absolutely ate it alive.
We all remember what emotional state we were in when we heard Hayley Williams belt her heart out on "All I Wanted."
The track's grinding guitars embellish an already forceful plea for companionship, but when the band cuts out, all that can be heard is Williams's crackling pipes: "I'll beg you nice from my knees / I could follow you to the beginning and just to relive the start."
Asking for someone's companionship is already a futile act; as intoxicating as young love is, it feels pathetic to have to ask for such a basic human necessity, to be stuck in codependency. As Williams's soaring vocals seep into a scream at the track's bridge, that layered frustration is palpable just from the sound of her voice.
"Breath" by Breaking Benjamin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d11ac2129fafd3d6dc5a607a1b4d88ca"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qQ3qJmgktS0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ben Burnley and the boys had already established their unique brand of soaring choruses and cutthroat metal guitars on 2004's <em>We Are Not Alone</em>. The grinding crunch on songs like "Break My Fall" and "Firefly" contrasted with sweeping and uplifting melodies fit for pop radio. </p><p>But on 2006's <em>Phobia</em>, the post-grunge icons had mastered their craft. Each song on the project sounded crisp and radio-ready thanks to the work of producer David Bendeth, who previously worked with commercial rock acts like Paramore and A Day to Remember, but<em> Phobia'</em>s deep cuts like "Topless" and "You Fight Me" were still greased up enough to maintain its classification as a grunge record. </p><p>Regardless, "Breath" was a perfect balancing act. It centered entirely around Burnley's malleable voice but still had enough grime to cater to metal-heads. The track's slow-burn build-ups are held together by sprinkles of electric guitar and a steady baseline, but Burnley's voice always remains in the driver's seat. </p><p>The song ominously builds in the first verse, and it's unclear what to expect, but when Burnley quickly explodes the band's rigid guitars elevate his anguish: "I'm going all the way, get away, please." As he takes a breath, the instruments cease, and Burnley momentarily slinks back to a mere whisper. An acoustic guitar is all we can hear as Burnely lightly coos along for a few moments of reprieve. </p><p>The song then detonates like a bomb. "Breath's" brief moment of quiet is what gives the track such a cathartic release and shows the emotional power of Burnley's shape-shifting melodies.</p>
"Fly from the Inside" by Shinedown<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb49e13cd86280573f1556c03f769ffb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/91AnBqTgc_Y?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Shinedown's Brent Smith remains one of rock's most gifted vocalists, and he's made countless songs with his band that have sucked the life out of us ("Beyond The Sun," "I Own You," "45," "Breaking Inside," to name a few), but "Fly From the Inside," off the band's 2003 debut <em>Leave a Whisper</em>, introduced listeners to Smith's power. </p><p>The verses sound like they could be plucked from any of the early-aughts post-grunge catalog, but Smith belts the song's chorus with a sense of urgency, as if he really had "found a way to steal the sun from the sky." By the time Smith hits the track's high-pitched peak, it's clear that Shinedown isn't any other post-grunge band and that they have a gift for translating powerful emotions of self-actualization into song. Their knack for power ballads would go on to define <a href="https://www.popdust.com/brent-smith-shinedown-popdust-interview-2636629603.html" target="_self">their still thriving career two decades later.</a></p>
"Through the Iris" by 10 Years<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7a1cf423b562eed9ecbea517ea2e9e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jmL7cSgQD3s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>10 Years often gets a bad rep among post-grunge affiliates as being that one early-aughts grunge act that never quite reached the heights of their contemporaries. Still, it's worth noting that they've remained a steady rock group and have continued to churn out compelling grunge records in recent years, despite waning in public favor.</p><p>Either way, on "Wasteland," the world was introduced to the charismatic Jesse Hasek, whose ear for melody was driven by his moving and angelic voice. When placed alongside the band's thick metal backdrop, Hasek conveyed a vast range of emotions amongst a relatively one-sided genre. </p><p>He yearns for environmental accountability on "Wasteland" in a way that shows both desperation and frustration. "I will not hide you through this, I want you to help," he cries out, pleading for compassion as he simultaneously grabs our throats.</p><p>On "Through the Iris," he sounds just as distraught, but then snaps into a soaring chorus,and sounds almost as if he's about to cry: "False perceptions that brought forth these questions of truth, love, and hope." The sentiment of questioning religion is powerful enough, but Hasek's haunting vocal performance adds another layer to a complex question he doesn't have an answer to. "Just please hold on," he cries out.</p>
"This Is How I Disappear" by My Chemical Romance<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="314815c80d96100e29512beec273eaf9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nzRy5hDghSg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>The Black Parade</em> would go on to define a generation, "This Is How I Disappear" remains a deep cut from the project that <em>Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge</em>-affiliates gravitated to almost immediately. For the most part, the band had embellished their Goth sound with pop melodies and grandiose theatrics, but "This Is How I Disappear" seemed like an ode to the garage-like metal they left behind. The song offered a reckless and chaotic lead-in, with Gerard Way's voice sounding particularly seething and the manic, unforgiving guitars choking the near life out of listeners.</p><p>It can sometimes be hard to hear when the verse ends, and the chorus begins because of how corrosive it all sounds; but, when the song dissolves into madness at the bridge, Gerard Way's vocals break down into agonized screams as his band thrashes around him. As absolute chaos ensues, the band reels it all in, and fantastic drum work by Bob Bryar welcomes the final chorus. "This Is How I Disappear" is an all-consuming experience.</p>
Love/Hate Heartbreak by Halestorm<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5137a7d41c7755ee81bc89c02b78fa68"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x7n0iizglK0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Halestorm's Lizzy Hale breathes fire. As one of Metal's greatest singers, her versatility as a vocalist was shown in full form on 2009's "Love/Hate Heartbreak." Her scratchy grumbles in the song's verse give way to an anthemic and sweeping chorus. Hale can change her register on a dime and goes to extraordinary heights on "Love/Hate Heartbreak" to convey the angst of love in a way a guy never could. While a rock vocalist at heart, her ear for pop melodies was uncanny, and her fusion of the two has forever defined her career.</p>
"I've Got All This Ringing In My Ears And None On My Fingers" by Fall Out Boy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="70c584ecffec6ea729f68745ef3b9a9a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k3b1Ahzy0MI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>Infinity on High</em> churned out multiple life-altering emo hits, the album's closer is theatrical and vibrant, with organs, horns, and a whole orchestra elevating Patrick Stump's soulful vocal delivery. As his nasal crooning gives way to a soothing falsetto, Stump uses the song to turn emo themes into theatrical opera. </p><p>As the song climaxes with a rush of instruments, Stump starts unexpectedly scat singing before it all dissolves into a quiet piano. The track's quirky jaunt, which ends with an audience cheering and a <em>Midnight Marauders</em>-esque robot voiceover, is almost too much to handle, but Fall Out Boy somehow streamlines the experience and makes it all mesmerizing.</p>
