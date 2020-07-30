Nicholas Braun is not really known for his music.

He's recognized primarily for his Emmy-nominated portrayal of bumbling, fish-out-of-water "cousin Greg" on HBO's "Succession." But his transformation into a punk-pop idol in fingerless gloves for his new single "Antibodies (Do You Have The)" will soon change that.

Part public health PSA, part brooding sexual anthem, the creation of this COVID-era hit dates back to May 7th, when Braun reached out to the ether with an Instagram post addressed to "all musical people!"



