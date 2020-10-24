The Many Faces of Drake
On his 34th birthday, we pay tribute to the Canadian Chameleon.
Aubrey Drake Graham was born on October 24, 1986.
He found fame at a young age as one of the stars of the hit Canadian teen drama Degrassi. After his tenure playing Jimmy Brooks, he would transition from the screen to the booth, pursuing a full-time career as a musician.
Drake released a few mixtapes that were received well by fans and blogs, but it was the mixtape "So Far Gone" in February 2009 that would change his life and the course of music forever.
Since then, Drake would continue to shatter Billboard records, helping establish a sound that has since become the standard in Hip-Hop and has even transcended the genre itself. The keys to Drake's success are his talent, relentless work ethic, and his versatility as an artist.
Drake's genre-bending has seen him assume different identities both on and off wax. Here's a look at some of our favorite personas.
Down South Drake
This version of Drake is associated with his early rise. Drake's father, Dennis Graham, is a Memphis-born musician, and Drake's summer visits there were the catalyst to his love for southern rap. Drake also cites his mentor and longtime collaborator, Lil Wayne, as one of his biggest influences.
Wayne, a New Orleans native, is one of the pioneers of Southern rap and arguably one of the greatest rappers of all time, inspiring a generation before crossing paths with Drake. Drake paid homage to New Orleans bounce with the songs "In My Feelings" and "Nice For What."
Drake still takes a trip down South now and then, though this time he plays the mentor to a newer crop of Southern rappers like Lil Baby and BlocBoy JB.
Emo Drake
Though ghostwriting rumors have called his credibility as a rapper into question, Drake's singing ability was a breath of fresh air in Hip-Hop. Rap artists before him have flirted with a melodic delivery, but Drake has the range to be able to sing full-on ballads. Songs like "Find Your Love" and "Marvin's Room" showcase Drake's vulnerability.
Tales of unrequited love and toxic relationships are familiar subjects that have helped Drake endear himself to the "fairer" sex. Drake has embraced this role so much that it's reflected in the title of his forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy.
Trap Drake
Walking the line between bravado and paranoia, Trap Drake remains aware of various entities plotting his demise while welcoming them to try and take his crown. His 2015 mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late, embodies the energy of a coked-up Tony Montana shooting it out with Sosa's gunmen.
Drake's mean streak was on full display in his battle with Meek Mill that same year. Many felt Drake was too timid to engage in lyrical warfare because of his nice-guy persona. But when the time called for it, Drake was battle-ready, and Meek Mill became the butt of many jokes in the process.
Caribbean Drake
The Caribbean/AfroBeats sound is prominent in today's pop music, and Drake is one of the artists responsible for the sound making its way into Hip-Hop. His 2016 offering, Views, and his 2017 follow-up, More Life, saw him use Caribbean patois associated with the island locals.
Accusations of Drake's cultural appropriation of said Caribbean culture soon started to circulate. Toronto is known for its robust Caribbean population, but some felt Drake was cashing in on a trend more than representing one of his hometown's demographics. He's worked with Wizkid and signed Jamaican artist Popcaan to his OVO imprint, though so at least he has two heavy hitters that can vouch for his authenticity.
Drill Drake
When you're an international megastar like Drake, collaborating with acts from around the world is par for the course. This side of Drake takes us across the pond to the UK's drill scene. Though it originated in Chicago, drill music has a massive presence in the UK Hip-Hop scene.
Much like his island vibe, Drake adopts the London accent and slang on songs like "War" and "Only You Freestyle" featuring Headie One. To his credit, Drake doesn't seem out of sorts when he's carrying on like a would-be roadman. Drake's interest in the UK scene has extended beyond music and into the TV/Film world. He acts as executive producer on the popular British Street series Top Boy.
Sporty Drake
This facet of Drake's personality doesn't revolve around music. Not only is he one of the biggest celebrities on the planet; he's also an avid sports fan. Drake is the global ambassador for his NBA home team, the Toronto Raptors. When his schedule permits it, he's courtside at every game and even got to see the Raptors win an NBA Championship for the first time in franchise history in 2019.
When he's not rooting for the Raptors, Drake is rubbing shoulders with some of the NBA's elite. His friendships with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry are public knowledge. He also pals around with athletes from other sports, which led to social media creating the narrative of "The Drake Curse," a superstition that implies Drake causes athletes to lose whenever he becomes one of their fans.
A decade-plus later since So Far Gone, Drake is still the topic of discussion in Hip-Hop, whether he's being revered for his eclectic trendsetting talent or being jeered for acquiring genres like Thanos collecting infinity stones. Call it cultural appropriation or appreciation, but after he debuted 34 years ago...Nothing Was The Same. Happy Birthday, Drake!
Slept On New Releases: Xavier Omär, Comethazine, Yak Gotti, and Q Da Fool
The latest albums you may have missed.
Ty Dolla $ign, The Gorillaz, and Bruce Springsteen have all returned.
Those scouring the internet for new music won't have far to look as a magnetic pop star, a genre-defying cartoon band, and a New Jersey rock icon have all released amazing (and long) projects today. But more in-depth inspection will always lead to rewarding results.
Xavier Omär - if You Feel

After the release of 2019's Moments Spent Loving You, San Antonio crooner Xavier Omar grew sick of being known as R&B's feminist savant. It's true that he was happily married, but he was first and foremost a man of God and spent years both pursuing his wife and reckoning with his faith in life-changing ways. "Every complaint people have against religious people was basically how I was living," he recently told Popdust. 

On If You Feel, the R&B singer uses the album's ethereal production to journey inward. Throughout the project's succinct 11 tracks, he speaks candidly on the complicated emotional tug of wars that have come to shape his identity. "It's a weird dilemma to accept and live in," Omar admits. "We have to reckon with people's both good and bad choices in life."
Q Da Fool - Dope On a Spoon

The young Roc Nation underdog has maintained a steady rise for the last five years, his gruff bravado energy at times all-consuming, but on Dope on a Spoon, the Maryland emcee seems to have simmered down a bit. His rhymes for the last few projects have remained gritty and the beats still rumble, but Q seems to have transformed his early mania into more productive energy. 

He went to jail for attempted murder when he was just 15 years old, and when he finally got out at the age of 18, he admits that he started experimenting with drugs and just getting into even more trouble. "I was trippin," he told No Jumper back in February. 

The trauma that followed changed him forever, and he has since distanced himself from that hysterical energy, instead striving to balance his menacing ego with his newfound wisdom. On Dope on a Spoon, he keeps the charismatic bars (on "Frozen," the rapper is pleasantly surprised to find that his gun is just as tall as he is), and he still raps flamboyantly and excitedly, but he relies more on his raw energy as an artist to drive each track forward, rather than on the heightened caricatures of his past self.
Comethazine - Bawskee 4

The XXL freshman Comethazine has always sat happily in his madness. An unexpected highlight from 2019's Bawskee 3.5 is an acapella track called "Stand," in which the 23-year-old emcee spits menacing bars over nothing but the reverb of his own voice. The track is dizzying and hallucinatory, and Comethazine's gruff murder raps sound more intimidating than ever due to the track's minimalist approach. 

On Bawskee 4, the instrumentals seem to play off this idea. Tracks like "Jumpman 4's" and "Sip Lean" barely hold together and are so bass-heavy that they create a whirlwind of an experience. But as indicated by the project's ludicrous cover art, which finds Comethazine strapped up and surfing on lava, the rapper thrives when amongst carnage. 

The grimier the instrumental, the more Comethazine's bars snap at you like the jaws of a rottweiler. "How the f*ck you expect me to act?" he raps rhetorically on "Air Max," before reminding listeners he used to sell crack in dirty Air Max. 

On "Lame," which features a minimal piano chord that floats in and out alongside non-stop 808s, Comethazine brings a charming ear for melody and a serial killer sophistication that fits him like a glove. While most of the project dissolves into the fiery trap beats that Comethazine has called home for the past three years, there remain fleeting moments of stylish experimentation that show just how capable an artist Comethazine is when thrown an occasional curveball.
Yak Gotti – Gotti Outta Here

Another one of Young Thug's buzzing proteges, Yak Gotti has maintained a low profile for years while still featuring on massive releases like Wunna and Slime Season 3, but on his new album, Gotti Outta Here, his melodic raps bounce with refreshed energy. The vibe behind the project is celebratory in nature, as Gotti recently just beat a looming murder and rape charge that cost him a college education and a football scholarship. 

Gotti's unhinged rapping style is wavier than Thugger, and tracks like "Friends With Benefits" weave in and out with a slurred, winding comfort. Gotti Outta Here finds Yak Gotti exploring his lane with no real sense of urgency, the legal pressures no longer pollute his brain, and it's clear from his sing-song raps that he's just here to have a good time. 

"I was first in life, and I beat the odds," he croons on "Free the Goat," as if he still can't even believe it himself. He uses the project to flex his freedom, because right now all he has to do is feast in celebration. "Now I'm tryna feed the beat," he raps on "Finally Free," "No, I'm tryna eat the beat."
Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Get Real About Their UFO Sightings
Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato share Disney roots, a troubled period of growing pains, a strong redemption arc, and...recent UFO experiences.
2020 has offered such a dramatic flurry of news stories that one topic in particular seems to keep getting lost in the fray: aliens.
There was the confirmation of the Pentagon's UFO sightings and its special top-secret UFO task force. The potential alien life on Venus. And of course, the abundance of civilian alien sightings.
Now, some high-profile people are coming forward with stories about their own alien encounters. Miley Cyrus recently came forward with a wild story involving drugs, UFOs, and eye contact with an actual extraterrestrial.
Miley Cyrus's Extraterrestrial Encounter
"I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO," the 27-year-old told Cyrus told fashion designer Rick Owens in a recent Interview Magazine profile. The two were on the subject of Area 51 after Owens began discussing his recent birthday, which included a visit to the alleged alien prison. This prompted Cyrus to launch into a story about a recent "experience."
