Eddie Van Halen, “Mozart of Rock Guitar,” Dies at 65
Eddie Van Halen inspired millions with his brilliant guitar skills.
The era of 80s hair bands may be over, but some of its gods will live on forever.
Eddie Van Halen was one of those gods, a rocker who fundamentally changed music, supercharged thousands of crowds with his infectious energy, and inspired infinite numbers of kids to pick up an electric guitar.
Van Halen passed away today after a prolonged fight with throat cancer. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," his son, bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, shared on social media. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss."
https://t.co/kQqDV7pulR— Wolf Van Halen (@Wolf Van Halen)1602012396.0
Van Halen was a musician with a special gift for doing what music does best: making you feel things. Often, what he made people feel was pure joy.
Part of this was thanks to his tremendous technical skill. He ranked first in a 2012 Guitar World list of best guitarists of all time and eighth in a 2015 Rolling Stone list. His musical style was full of tapping, mind-blowing riffs and whatever magic X factor defines truly great guitar playing.
Van Halen Eruption Guitar Solo www.youtube.com
Technicality was never Van Halen's goal, though. "I don't know sh*t about scales or music theory," he said to Rolling Stone in 1980. "I don't want to be seen as the fastest guitar in town, ready and willing to gun down the competition. All I know is that rock & roll guitar, like blues guitar, should be melody, speed, and taste, but more important, it should have emotion. I just want my guitar playing to make people feel something: happy, sad, even horny."
Eddie Van Halen was born in Amsterdam in 1955, and his family immigrated to Pasadena, California when the budding musician was eight. His mother worked as a maid and his father was a janitor before leaving to pursue a music career of his own.
Eddie and his brother, Alex, formed a band called the Broken Combs while in school. Initially resistant to guitar, Eddie compulsively studied Britrock and learned every note of Eric Clapton solos. Soon enough the Van Halen brothers formed their signature band and began touring Pasadena and Hollywood clubs. They released their debut record, a self-titled album featuring iconic songs like "Eruption," in 1978; it cracked the Billboard Top 200 and has gone on to sell 10 million copies.
Their second album, 1984, shot the group to stratospheric popularity. They released iconic songs like "Jump" and "Hot for Teacher," and Eddie also lent his talents to Michael Jackson's "Beat It." Despite some intense friction among members, Eddie remained a centerpiece of the band.
11 Iconic Eddie Van Halen Guitar Moments www.youtube.com
Van Halen is one of the most popular hard rock bands ever to come out of LA, and Eddie inspired an entire generation of hard rock and metal guitarists. "Eddie put the smile back in rock guitar, at a time when it was all getting a bit brooding. He also scared the hell out of a million guitarists around the world, because he was so damn good. And original," guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani told Billboard in 2015.
Countless rock stars and fans are mourning his death. Lenny Kravitz called him a "legendary guitar and musical innovator" in a post and said, "Heaven will be electric tonight."
Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. https://t.co/hdLd7atI74— Lenny Kravitz (@Lenny Kravitz)1602015228.0
Nikki Six, co-founder of Mötley Crüe, wrote, "RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar."
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea also offered a moving tribute that read, "I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight...Break through to the other side my brother."
Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam wi… https://t.co/MFkdjmfOrX— Flea (@Flea)1602013644.0
I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember ho… https://t.co/1S9xHQl5dR— Brian Wilson (@Brian Wilson)1602015487.0
This Haunts Me: Why Is Roy Orbison's "Crying" Always in Apocalyptic Movie Scenes?
It appears at critical moments in "Gummo" and "Mulholland Drive," among others, and always seems to signify something absolutely terrifying.
Roy Orbison's "Crying" is one of the most haunting songs I know.
It also appears in the final frames of two of the most haunting films I've ever seen, Gummo and Mulholland Drive. This is probably why I was so struck by the appearance of Orbison's ghost.
OK, technically Orbison didn't come back as a ghost. He starred in his own hologram tour last year, and his reappearance was simulated by a few beams of light refracted through a prism. Still, something about it seemed excessively eerie, partly because Roy Orbison's music has always seemed oddly holographic to me.
Roy Orbison songs sound particularly holographic when used in film, where they tend to exist in stark contrast to the reality of what's actually happening onscreen. The late crooner's songs are the exact sort of dreamy 1950s-style ballads that frequently soundtrack films' violent, disorienting, and apocalyptic conclusions.
On This Day: "Training Day" Captured the Reality of Law Enforcement
Antoine Fuqua's cult classic is a reflection of today's policing.
On October 5, 2001, Training Day was released in theaters in the United States.
The David Ayer film follows two LAPD narcotics cops played by Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. Detective Sergeant Alonzo Harris (Washington) evaluates beat cop Officer Jake Hoyt (Hawke) for 12 hours to see if he has what it takes to survive in his unit (and on the streets) as a detective.
This crash course in Narc 101 leaves Hoyt at the mercy of Harris dishing out his brand of "justice." What starts as an evaluation becomes a firsthand look at police corruption, with Hoyt unsuspectingly (and unwillingly) going from pupil to accomplice. Alonzo serves as judge, jury, and executioner of the people he's appointed to protect, manipulating Jake's perspective on what law and order really mean.
Training Day | Modern Trailer | HBO Max youtu.be