Many years ago I traveled with my best friend to Dublin to see the Pogues play their Christmas show at The Point. We posted up at The Morrison Hotel on the River Liffey, and the night we had there began and ended with a long session with the man Himself.
We found ourselves at the lobby bar at the hotel, and this was a place that (based on Dublin rules) was one of the few spots in town that served adult beverages after midnight. Sitting at the bar was Shane MacGowan, drinking alone. We decided he could use some company and we could use some hang time with one of Ireland's greatest living poets. That's what we got:
(Far Right) Shane MacGowan of the Pogues, Dublin
The Pogues music has always meant something to me since my older brother Joey (once a gigging Dublin musician himself) introduced their stuff to me.
MacGowan's best lyrics are real poetry, and the music and words carry the power of rebellion and change - of truth.
On this Christmas, I'm reminded of all of that power in the music of the Pogues that inspired me the way that literature inspired past generations. Anger, truth, change - a need to point out hypocrisy and injustice.
The Pogues - Fairytale Of New York (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Their iconic song, "Fairytale" lives on, routinely ranks as one of the most-listened-to Christmas songs in the UK and (of course) Ireland proper.
Shane doesn't have a silky smooth voice, to be sure. He's not Bing or Nat King Cole or Sinatra or Harry Connick Jr. He's a scrapper who wrote true words. His Christmas "carol" is an anti-Hallmark story about broken love and smashed dreams.
His f'ed up teeth, smoke- and whisky-fueled stage performances, along with his disdain for conformity and entitlement, shine through the lyrics of "Fairytale" and tell a kind of truth that strikes a chord every year at this time - reminding us that things are not what they seem.
Fairytales are made by Disney and Dreamworks. Truth is made by living our lives and all the sad and good that comes along - broken love, high times, grand ambition, failure, hunger, discrimination, riots and violent social change that should not be pockmarked by intellectual dishonesty.
Still, there is joy in this tune. "Fairytale of New York" means something. It's a poem that has resonance this Christmas.
Happy Christmas and Sláinte.
The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale of New York www.youtube.com
See & Hear More:
- In 2016, Spider Stacey of the Pogues visited the Popdust offices for an impromptu performance with Lost Bayou Rambles: Watch on YouTube
- Later that year, Popdust's own Brent Butler set out to write his own New York Christmas anthem, name dropping MacGowan in the second verse: "Brooklyn Christmas Eve"
- In 2018, the title story from my first book of short stories was adapted into a feature film featuring more music from the Poguess: The Dunning Man
Exclusive Interview: Eric Ryan Makes Cuffing Season Sound Alluring
The lo-fi crooner stopped by for a quick interview with Popdust.
Growing up outside Toronto, Alt-R&B crooner Eric Ryan admits that his soulful lo-fi swagger was molded in part by the sounds of Boyz II Men and D'Angelo, which his dad would regularly blast and belt along to, and in part by the musical video game Rock Band.
"I would also practice singing in my mom's walk-in closet so no one could hear me," he admits. While Ryan spent his childhood learning guitar via YouTube tutorials and recording covers, his low self-esteem prevented him from truly taking his craft seriously. "I took a little hiatus," the singer said. "I had some growing up to do." He went through multiple jobs, ended up in the military reserve for three years, and even started his own social media marketing business. "I ultimately realized that music was something I'd always loved; it never felt like work whenever I was doing it."
Does Stormy Daniels Deserve to Blow Up Trump Plaza Hotel?
The former adult film star is the subject of a GoFundMe campaign for the demolition, but is she really the most deserving?
Long before he wreaked havoc across the United States and the world at large, Donald Trump inflicted his horrors on Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In that case it was a string of failed casinos financed with high-interest junk bonds that he was never going to be able to pay off. Their collapse and the tremendous ten-figure debt he took away from them in the early 1990s was, at the time, Donald Trump's most public and embarrassing scandal.
Is the Great Conjunction Really the Dawning of the Age of Aquarius?
Jupiter and Saturn are aligning on the winter solstice at the end of 2020, and astrologers say it's the dawn of a new era, which frankly seems like the only way 2020 could end.
Tonight, on the longest night of the year, two bright planets will briefly become one.
If you weren't already aware, on December 21st, 2020, Saturn and Jupiter will meet in the sky. It's the first time they'll be this close in 800 years, and a conjunction of this magnitude won't happen again until 2080.
13 Christmas Songs for Nihilists and Weirdos
It's Christmas! That means it's time to alienate your friends, and make your children feel weird and disaffected! Right?
The holiday season is upon us!
It's Christmas! Time to start breaking out those old Christmas albums. Put on some Bing Crosby, some Mariah Carey, maybe even a little John and Yoko… if you're a normie that is. Who needs that kitschy, sentimental junk? For this Christmas, let's get weird. Here are thirteen songs for people whose relationship to the holiday season is… unconventional. Enjoy!
- Down the Rabbit Hole: Exploring Weird YouTube - Popdust ›
- 6 Weirdest Christmas Films of All Time - Popdust ›
- 25 Alternative Christmas Songs - Best Weird Christmas Carols for ... ›
- 18 of the weirdest Christmas songs ever made, from Basshunter to ... ›
- 10 Weird Christmas Songs You Probably Won't Hear On The Radio ›
- 15 Obscure Christmas Songs That You Need To Hear ›
- Top Funny Christmas Songs - Top Humorous Christmas Songs ›
- Christmas songs: The best, worst and most bizarre | The Week UK ›
Travis Scott's 7 Biggest Brand Collaborations
The creative powerhouse recently announced a new line of agave hard seltzers
Travis Scott has unveiled CACTI, a groundbreaking new agave-spiked seltzer.CACTI will have a hefty 7% ABV, be made with 100% premium blue agave, and will be sold in Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. The Anheuser-Busch partnership is just the latest move made by the creative powerhouse over the last few years.
The Cactus Jack Happy Meal<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8de9eb6979db8a5e66b46352d26b052d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ftcTAn2xw-s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Cactus Jack happy meal was such a massive success that it stunted McDonald's lettuce, onion, bacon, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/mcdonalds-travis-scott-promotion-is-so-popular-its-causing-shortages.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and burger supplies</a>. McDonald's stock was <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/mcdonalds-travis-scott-promotion-is-so-popular-its-causing-shortages.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">up nearly 14% come September</a>, due at least partially to the success of Scott's collab. The happy meal– which multiple media outlets reviewed <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/09/travis-scott-meal-mcdonalds-review.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">with a collective shrug</a>– led to massive turnouts around the country and at least one riot in Downy, California after Scott himself showed up to a McDonald's in person. Scott <a href="https://www.eater.com/22152480/travis-scott-forbes-30-under-30-mcdonalds-meal-deal#:~:text=Scott%20made%20it%20to%20Forbes,%2415%20million%20in%20merchandise%20sales." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">walked away from the deal with a whopping $20 million</a>.</p>
A McNugget Body Pillow<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDcxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTQyMTcwNn0.RDOMHWgUI1DPuBMWcyloXq-RbEwQjK9Be6VQzXmikVE/img.jpg?width=980" id="9412c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2a2b3fc3e7fe201bd222f143deae3073" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A McNugget Body Pillow" />
A McNugget Body Pillow<p>Alongside the high-grossing Cactus Jack happy meal came an array of diverse McDonalds related merchandise. T-shirts, jorts, lunch trays, blankets, <a href="https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/travis-scott-mcdonalds-toy-buy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and even action figures</a> were all created alongside the Quarter Pounder combo. While the diverse merch line all deserves a spot on this list, the McNugget Body Pillow is by far the most idiosyncratic piece of merch out of the entire bunch. Currently listed at a whopping $700, the body pillow debuted with a still relatively asinine price tag of $90 back in April. </p><p>"I still have no idea why this exists," <a href="https://www.complex.com/style/2020/09/best-travis-scott-cactus-jack-mcdonalds-merch-items/mcnugget-body-pillow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Complex</em> </a>said of the pillow. "I have no idea why you would want to own this." Out of all of Scott's thriving endorsements in 2020, the body pillow is probably the greatest testament to Scott's entrepreneurial power.</p>
A PlayStation 5 Collaboration<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e8fac351978632eb834423f458897dbd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dIaDGfE0G2A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A mere month after the McDonald's reveal, Scott announced another massive partnership with PlayStation, a deal which raked him <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/abrambrown/2020/11/30/how-hip-hop-superstar-travis-scott-has-become-corporate-americas-brand-whisperer/?sh=45dd9c0f74e7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">in an additional $1 million</a>. The Scott partnership, unveiled in the form of an Instagram picture, then in the form of a vague trailer, was shrouded in mystery. PlayStation sneakers? A deluxe "Cactus Jack" PS5, perhaps? Speculation was rampant.</p><p>It turned out to be neither. Instead, a PlayStation press release clarified that Scott had joined the company "as a strategic creative partner" to help the gaming console "produce innovative projects that we hope will delight." The release date of the PS5 has now come and gone, and it's still not clear what Scott could be working on. However, a source discreetly told<em> Forbes</em> that the deal could include a "co-branded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott." Only time will tell, but either way, the collab is sure to rack up a fortune for the emcee.</p>
Special Edition Reese's Puffs Cereal<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDMwNTE1Nn0.oRJp0Enow37gzfIkyqCsc6tofgugzly4TU-OJ38axvo/img.jpg?width=980" id="dbdaa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35baef91a4da3994637480b1e6aa4ae6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Reese's Puffs Travis Scott" /><p>Back in the summer of 2019, Travis Scott announced a one-time collaboration with General Mills and soon after debuted a special edition line of Reese's Puffs cereal. The cereal itself remained peanut-butter corn puffs, but <a href="https://hypebeast.com/2019/6/travis-scott-reeses-puffs-cereal-boxes-special-edition" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Scott got to design the box</a>. Still, the design alone warranted a $50 asking price, and now a box can be found for well over $100 online. Again, the cereal itself is the same, the box just includes a sprinkle of Travis Scott drawings.</p>
The Jordan 1 Retro High<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDczOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTQ0NDAwMH0.cP3ERBjHUTeJ8URl18xmhwkumRr2C-V20eYFmIaelxI/img.jpg?width=980" id="de28e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="823d0ee8a2ba4fa8ed941c66cef3dd8e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Travis Scott Nike" />
Travis Scott Nike<p>In what remains one of his most profitable collaborations, Travis Scott's work with Nike makes him around <a href="https://www.complex.com/music/2020/11/how-much-travis-scott-made-reportedly-made-from-mcdonalds-playstation-nike-deals" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">$10 million a year</a>. The most coveted of his collaborative sneakers, The Jordan 1 Retro High, averages <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2862705-the-most-expensive-travis-scott-x-nike-and-jordan-sneakers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">at around a $1,100 resale value</a> but goes as high as $22,500. Travis Scott, similar to Kanye, has maintained a suffocating death grip on the sneaker game.</p>
The Fortnite Concert<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDc0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDgwNjI0OX0.htoONDx-p-XbR2rv-FIn4dmM8_EGZjQH64arkpoxHrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="85110" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d3ba30ad65ba16cedb23242e7e5162ec" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Travis Scott Fortnite Concert" />
Travis Scott Fortnite Concert<p>This past April it was clear that concerts were going to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. With Scott's riotous live shows a signature part of his brand, the rapper decided to bring his unique brand of mania to the world of <em>Fortnite</em>. </p><p>The four-song, nine-minute set was already set for April long before COVID, but the pandemic increased attendance substantially. The end result garnered $20 million and was one of the most profitable concerts ever. To compare, Scott's 56-stop <em>Astroworld</em> tour from 2018 to 2019 brought in $53.5 million.</p>
"Space Rage" Perfume<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDc0My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzY5ODA2M30.GUpi6LHP22hTAbBYYsptdWhWpAT4JFWZoav1rhgiVoA/img.png?width=980" id="5fdde" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6decfb02f0089cafdc99223a3ca579f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt=""Space Rage" perfume" />
"Space Rage" perfume<p>Despite being one of his lesser-known partnerships, his "Space Rage" fragrance still sold out in less than a day. Those who weren't lucky enough to snag a bottle may never know what it smells like, as even a full press release offered little clarification. The top notes were listed as "cosmic dust" and "antimatter particles," followed by "heart notes of starlight and the scent of supernova."</p><p>Finally, the base notes remained just as obscure: "vapor and dark nebulae round the whole thing." With an asking price of $285, the scent of this fragrance will remain a mystery to anyone unfamiliar with the smell of outer space.</p>
- Lady Gaga x Oreo and Other Odd Celebrity Food Collaborations ... ›
- Travis Scott's New Song Is A Publicity Stunt (Did He Even Really ... ›