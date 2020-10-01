Celebrities React to the Presidential Debate: "Pls Vote"
Frank Ocean, Ariana Grande, and many more celebrities have shared their reactions to Tuesday's debate.
You may have noticed that Tuesday's debate sparked some strong feelings across the board.
It was a thoroughly upsetting night. One man screamed over everyone like a two year old while another man struggled to get a word in edgewise. They were both debating the fate of an entire nation and the futures of billions of people. Healthcare and the Earth's climate were on the chopping block. For most of us, it felt like a nightmare or a fever dream.
Even celebrities weren't exempt from the debate's horror. While most of them have long been able to remain "apolitical," no one was safe from what we saw on Tuesday. In a strange way, the debate was a vulnerable shared experience, one that makes it clear that no matter how powerful or influential a celebrity or political party may be, no one is exempt from the potential collapse of American democracy.
Like many of us, celebrities sat frozen in their chairs while Trump blatantly refused to denounce white supremacy and continued interrupting Biden, forcing the moderator, Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, to demand that he quiet down.
Frank Ocean reemerged from a long silence to tell the world that he is launching a voter registration initiative. "Debates are on. It all feels fake," he wrote in an Instagram story. "The problem's that it's not. Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates. If you're not registered swipe up to blonded.co the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight."
Frank updates his IG story https://t.co/Dxly2eDNtt— Blonded. (@Blonded.)1601433319.0
Now, fans can check their registrations, register to vote, sign up to vote by mail, and get election reminders by visiting the site https://blonded.co/.
Dozens of celebrities shared their strongly worded thoughts online. "The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or... VOTE HIM OUT," wrote Chance the Rapper.
Cardi B expressed her displeasure in an Instagram post, writing, "I though that was so mean and unnecessary.PLEASE WE GOTTA GO VOTE !"
John Legend succinctly wrote, "We can't put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire."
We can’t put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire. https://t.co/bsUoIl4N3P— John Legend (@John Legend)1601430677.0
"Do you condemn White Supremacy?" Trump: "When you say white supremacists, how supremacist we talking?" https://t.co/x3QGtqfKAv— Josiah Johnson (@Josiah Johnson)1601434400.0
Ariana Grande saw it as a call to action. "hello ! if last night's debate didn't light a fire under your ass i'm not quite sure what will. please make sure u and everyone u love / know is registered & ready. u can also vote early ! only 34 days til the election is over. please tell a friend. https://t.co/B7cu7izTsd pic.twitter.com/8B2ssOx0Zh," she wrote.
a lot of things feel scary, dangerous and uncertain right now... but there are things within our control: voting, c… https://t.co/rE6gK223BB— Ariana Grande (@Ariana Grande)1590779385.0
hello ! if last night’s debate didn’t light a fire under your ass i’m not quite sure what will. please make sure u… https://t.co/tWTlCu4dMp— Ariana Grande (@Ariana Grande)1601483545.0
Some people avoided the debate altogether. "Tbh I ain't even watching it. I know what it is. Two completely incompetent, unqualified males debating which one has a bigger ego. Politics aren't going to save this nation. Look into local grassroots orgs and mutual aid programs and GET TO WORK if u wanna see change," Lauren Jagueri wrote.
"Take off the gloves, #Joe! Slug him hard a few times, for the 206,000 dead AND the living, for all the fallen soldiers he's maligned, for all the innocent people he's called rapists, for #PuertoRico, for women, for the planet, burning in front of our eyes, and for the future," wrote Bette Middler.
How dare you? How dare you? Are you trying to tell us we didn’t see and hear DonaldTrump interrupt #JOEBIDEN ince… https://t.co/FB0R4rsDvg— bettemidler (@bettemidler)1601434613.0
Fellow Broadway star Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, and Rob Thomas posted the same message asking fans to raise funds to help swing Texas blue. "There's no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: http://38for38.com," the message read.
In general, most people watching the debate seemed to feel a sense of shame and horror. "America, Are you okay with this dipshit? Seriously? I'm so ashamed that we've lowered ourselves to even consider another term for this shameful loser. Even if you think it's still defendable behavior. Your children are watching," wrote P!nk.
Viola Davis wrote, "My takeaway from that Reality Show....excuse me Debate is.....VOTE!!!! VOTE!!!! VOTE!!!!"
Ava DuVernay's tweet also was a call to action: "For those who hadn't been listening for the past 4 years, Trump just told you that he ain't leaving and that he is a white supremacist. If that doesn't get every American who is not white into overdrive to toss his ass - we may actually deserve what happens next," she wrote.
"The Nazis killed my family members. Tonight Trump told them to 'stand by.' I have never imagined saying these words in my life. 'Mr. President, F*** YOU,'" wrote Josh Gad, the Jewish star of Frozen.
If you are as worried as I am about what’s happening to the USPS, please spread this info about voting by mail now:… https://t.co/h8iDs0KO2B— Josh Gad (@Josh Gad)1596940771.0
Late night talk show hosts also had some choice words. "Watching that debate sterilized me," said Stephen Colbert.
Of course, many Trump supporters loathe Hollywood superstars, and won't listen to anything these people have to say. Some of them are too far gone. That's why we all need to join together and vote in November.
A Medium Shares The Vision She Had During the First 2020 Presidential Debate
And it could mean one of the candidates ends up in jail.
Important Editor's Note:
What follows is an interview with a person who purports to "see" what others cannot - the paranormal truth that crosses the divide between mind and matter, between past and present and future things. We will call this person "L." She asked that we keep her identity secret, since she is actively working on multiple criminal investigations in the heartland of our country, many of which are "cold cases" that were abandoned as "unsolvable" before her involvement.
We at Trueself did our homework, and it's worth noting that L checks out - she is a trusted ally to our nation's most sophisticated forensic crime fighters. She doesn't earn a living from her so-called 'gift' (she has a real-life job) but instead tries to 'utilize her gift for good.' For clarity: We disclaim any comments of L that appear in this interview, but we do assert that the 'visions' described within this interview with L are true.
That said, we believe that her track record for helping our nation's top law enforcement officials solve cold cases means that this transcribed interview about her empath visions as recounted in this transcribed interview are worthy of publication.
Trueself: We understand that you watched the Trump-Biden debate tonight and felt compelled to reach out to a senior member of our editorial staff about a "vision" you had about Trump. Is that right?
L: Well, yes. I watched the debate, but I could not focus on the TV noise because I felt something coming through me.
Trueself: What do you mean - 'coming through [you]'?
L: [laughs nervously] Well, this is where it gets weird. And I just want to say that I am not only not political. I am anti-political. I don't consume news and have no love or hate for any politician. That stuff breaks my brain. The lies and posturing, the narcissism and lack of spirituality led me to ditch media and all things political at a very young age.
Trueself: I'm confused. If you shun media and politics, how did you get this 'vision' of yours?
L: That's the funny thing. My friend - the person on your staff who connected me with you - roped me into a Covid lockdown soire to watch last night's debate. I did so reluctantly, knowing that the mindless banter would make me drink too much to quiet my head. But, sure enough, the voices came. I needed to listen.
Trueself: At what point during the debate did that happen?
L: This is tough for me to say... [PAUSES, EMOTIONAL] ....I don't want to talk badly about anyone. And I don't have a real opinion on anything political. But the quickening happened. I couldn't help it while I watched the debate. It might have been the first time Chris Wallace challenged Trump and got run over by his interruptions... or the first time Biden looked like he might not remember the names of his grandkids. I just started seeing things... lol. I got worried and afraid, even. I worried about what might happen to us.
Trueself: Hang on... Seeing things? What do you mean?
L: I saw a collage of our national history strobe through my brain. I saw Lincoln and Kennedy and John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald. I saw Malcolm X and Martin Luther King. I saw James Baldwin and Bob Marley. I saw Frederick Douglas and Toni Morrison and James Joyce. Then... I saw President Trump in an orange jumpsuit. I saw him being taken away in shackles. Could have been a signal of something different, but I do know that it's true. Something true that will happen related to what I saw.
Trueself: Wait. I need to ask - you're saying the President of the United States will be carted off to jail?
L: Yes, that will happen.
Trueself: You really believe that is possible or you KNOW that it WILL happen?
L: It will happen, I believe.
Trueself: Err... okay. How does that make you feel?
L: Well... it makes me feel at peace, I guess. It will make us better. It will make America great again... [laughs]
- Predictions for 2019: Psychic warns of war, Donald Trump and Brexit ... ›
- 100 Psychics on What Their Clients Want to Know About 2020 ›
- 3 L.A. Psychics Give Us Their Reads on the Presidential Candidates ›
- Psychic predicts downfall of President Donald Trump in 2020 ... ›
- Psychic predicts 2020 will see Trump 'defeated' and England winning ›
On This Day: Bon Iver Invented Religion On "22, A Million"
A perfect album for impossible times.
The first time I heard 22, A Million, I was walking through Central Park on my way to the hospital where I was working. It was a fall day in 2016 and the leaves were just beginning to change. Donald Trump had yet to be elected, and—as it usually goes with life-changing albums—I had no idea what this album would come to mean to me.
Like many listeners, I was initially thrown off by the song titles' weird punctuation and by the abstract sounds of tracks like 10 d E A T h b R E a s T. But somehow, over the next few months—as the American simulation began to glitch and shatter around me—22, A Million became a life force and then a sacred text.